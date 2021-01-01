Just want to add, for those that get it - FSG have been hugely lucky Gerrard and Saudi Arabia took two aging midfielders with big salaries off our books. Maybe they saw it coming, but I doubt it. For me the main problem will always be that the stats driven approach is fine for a club like Brighton that hopes to stay in the league but to win the Premier League against Abu Dhabi you have to be the best in every department. That includes understanding Liverpool is an emotional club and that something like a January signing can help the mood and increase the good feelings necessary to push us over the line. It's telling that we throw in a bid for Caicedo when John Henry gets into a ego battle with Todd Boehly but won't do the same for Jürgen's final season.