Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 423177 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4120 on: January 30, 2024, 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 30, 2024, 06:17:15 pm
Ornstein is reporting it too. I'd have hoped the club as a whole would have a firmer idea of what it was doing going forward:


I'm not sure whose camp benefits from putting this out there but note Ornstein never makes a reference to the actual position  Edwards was allegedly offered. An executive role inside the club, or in particular FSG itself, does not automatically equate to a DoF or some variation on his former role
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4121 on: January 30, 2024, 06:53:13 pm »
Had hoped wed been using the last couple of months to move on a Sporting Director. That we only went to Edwards at the weekend, post Klopp announcement, suggests that isnt the case - unless the role we offered Edwards is separate from a Sporting Director and more akin to a Sport CEO.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4122 on: January 30, 2024, 06:54:15 pm »
Ortnstein says we also offerd him a role at FSG. Just dump a lot of money at Mikey.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4123 on: January 30, 2024, 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 30, 2024, 06:53:13 pm
Had hoped wed been using the last couple of months to move on a Sporting Director. That we only went to Edwards at the weekend, post Klopp announcement, suggests that isnt the case - unless the role we offered Edwards is separate from a Sporting Director and more akin to a Sport CEO.

Surely it's more likely the latter hence the reference to a role inside FSG. I doubt it was for his former job
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4124 on: January 30, 2024, 07:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 30, 2024, 06:17:15 pm
Ornstein is reporting it too. I'd have hoped the club as a whole would have a firmer idea of what it was doing going forward:

yeah think we can all dial back any expectations that things have been lined up and sorted already behind the scenes, which was obviously the hope (faint as it was)
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4125 on: January 30, 2024, 07:33:55 pm »
It's not sorted but I don;t think FSG have just started this process now. They knew since November Kloppo was leaving and the SPorting Directors job was a temporary one year deal which Jorg isn;t even completing.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4126 on: January 30, 2024, 07:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 30, 2024, 07:33:55 pm
It's not sorted but I don;t think FSG have just started this process now. They knew since November Kloppo was leaving and the SPorting Directors job was a temporary one year deal which Jorg isn;t even completing.
Yeah I agree, think you're right on this. I mean, even aside from Klopp's news, they've known that the last permanent holder of the position was leaving since November 2022 - it would be pretty impressive to still not have a vision (let alone candidate) of how they want things to look.

Wouldn't expect that's the case, but also wouldn't exactly be hugely surprised if they had just been kicking the can down the road until Klopp told them he wanted to leave
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4127 on: January 30, 2024, 07:47:38 pm »
Thing is if you contact Sporting Directors then even they will want to be told whether Klopp is staying or not. I dont know if they started contacting people now but even if they did, you cant blame them. It might be a reason why Klopp had to announce he is leaving, because the club couldnt wait anymore.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4128 on: January 30, 2024, 07:50:53 pm »
Don't understand the Ornstein 'leak' if true (to me he does have a whiff of Balague as in his need to be seen as having his finger on the pulse) as it's widely known Edwards runs his own company now and has turned down multiple offers from other big clubs by all accounts (United, City, Chelsea, Madrid) to be his own boss. If FSG were serious, they'd just invite him back on a consultancy basis not as a permanent role.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4129 on: January 30, 2024, 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 30, 2024, 07:50:53 pm
Don't understand the Ornstein 'leak' if true (to me he does have a whiff of Balague as in his need to be seen as having his finger on the pulse) as it's widely known Edwards runs his own company now and has turned down multiple offers from other big clubs by all accounts (United, City, Chelsea, Madrid) to be his own boss. If FSG were serious, they'd just invite him back on a consultancy basis not as a permanent role.

Maybe they were just being speculative, like Gordon and his offer to Klopp in terms of more money.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4130 on: January 30, 2024, 08:02:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 30, 2024, 07:55:46 pm
Maybe they were just being speculative, like Gordon and his offer to Klopp in terms of more money.
Sheesh, did that really happen? Klopp had already signed a lucrative extension, it was never going to be about that. Why do Americans always think money is the primary motivator in life?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4131 on: January 30, 2024, 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 30, 2024, 08:02:02 pm
Sheesh, did that really happen? Klopp had already signed a lucrative extension, it was never going to be about that. Why do Americans always think money is the primary motivator in life?

To be fair it was said to be in a jovial way with I guess a bit of tongue in cheek, as they do know each other pretty well.
Offline Lomer

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4132 on: January 30, 2024, 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 30, 2024, 08:03:25 pm
To be fair it was said to be in a jovial way with I guess a bit of tongue in cheek, as they do know each other pretty well.
Who has leaked this private conversation? Mike Gordon's butler?
Online peachybum

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4133 on: January 30, 2024, 08:07:58 pm »
Throw money at Klopp to stay. Throw money at Edwards to come in and do it all for them. Giving Klopp all the power and just letting him get on with it was perfect for the owners these last few years so they could focus on different stuff.

Doesn't fill me with much confidence they're determined to get this overhaul done right.
Offline Vegeta

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4134 on: January 30, 2024, 08:11:24 pm »
Oh damn once Klopp ditches us, we might be in for a media circus like Man United, and that's the last headache we need. Can FSG handle the heat? I'm side-eyeing them a bit because everything only seemed rosy with Klopp at the wheel. Remember the whole Damien Comolli debacle? Pure chaos. We really gotta ace the next manager pick. Trust in FSG is a bit shaky, especially without Klopp  they better not mess this up!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4135 on: January 30, 2024, 08:12:18 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on January 30, 2024, 08:07:58 pm
Throw money at Klopp to stay. Throw money at Edwards to come in and do it all for them. Giving Klopp all the power and just letting him get on with it was perfect for the owners these last few years so they could focus on different stuff.

Doesn't fill me with much confidence they're determined to get this overhaul done right.

Yes how dare they try and employ people.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4136 on: January 30, 2024, 08:28:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 30, 2024, 08:12:18 pm
Yes how dare they try and employ people.
"Woodward told Klopp that the Theatre of Dreams was 'like an adult version of Disneyland', a mythical place where, as the nickname suggested, the entertainment was world class and dreams came true. Klopp wasn't entirely convinced by that sales pitch  he found it a bit 'unsexy', he told a friend
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4137 on: January 30, 2024, 09:09:32 pm »

Of course FSG tried to bring Edwards back and I think they will keep trying
Offline Andar

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4138 on: January 30, 2024, 09:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 30, 2024, 08:11:24 pm
Oh damn once Klopp ditches us, we might be in for a media circus like Man United, and that's the last headache we need. Can FSG handle the heat? I'm side-eyeing them a bit because everything only seemed rosy with Klopp at the wheel. Remember the whole Damien Comolli debacle? Pure chaos. We really gotta ace the next manager pick. Trust in FSG is a bit shaky, especially without Klopp  they better not mess this up!

Ilkay Gundog is that you?
Offline thejbs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4139 on: January 30, 2024, 10:06:28 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on January 30, 2024, 06:34:43 pm
Dont like this getting out. Obv. Liverpool camp wouldnt leak this so really wonder whats Edwards getting out of this.

It's an indication of how in-demand he is. Good boost for his brand.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4140 on: January 30, 2024, 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on January 30, 2024, 09:09:32 pm
Of course FSG tried to bring Edwards back and I think they will keep trying

Edwards did a good job here, but not sure how good he'd be without Klopp. Especially with a typical FSG budget.

The Rodgers era was a shambles with the transfer committee that Edwards was at the forefront of. Rodgers was mostly to blame for that but even so, Klopp made Edwards look as good as Rodgers made him look bad.
Offline Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4141 on: January 31, 2024, 01:06:23 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/transfer-chief-who-appointed-xabi-alonso-leading-candidate-for-liverpool-role/

Reckon this bit is true? "It is thought that the scope of the job at that time, including the need to effectively work under Jurgen Klopp rather than at the head of any sporting structure, did not appeal"
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4142 on: January 31, 2024, 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 31, 2024, 01:06:23 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/transfer-chief-who-appointed-xabi-alonso-leading-candidate-for-liverpool-role/

Reckon this bit is true? "It is thought that the scope of the job at that time, including the need to effectively work under Jurgen Klopp rather than at the head of any sporting structure, did not appeal"

bit of a nonsensical sentence, he felt the job was to big for him, but he wanted to be at the top of the tree?

Im sure Liverpool did consider him last year, and spoke to him and a number of sporting directors. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4143 on: January 31, 2024, 01:17:03 pm »
I know Sporting Directors have a lot of say but anyone thinking they can come to a club like Liverpool and be in charge of the whole future direction of the club on the pitch can do one. They should know this club does need a big personality as a manager and therefore you have to be someone who works well with different departments and the manager.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4144 on: January 31, 2024, 02:29:00 pm »
Quote
West Ham are worried and braced for an approach from LFC for sporting director Tim Steidten. One name on a list to replace Jorg Schmadtke. Steidten brought Xabi Alonso to Leverkusen. [@LewisSteele_]
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4145 on: January 31, 2024, 03:03:32 pm »
Steidten is an interesting shout for us... don't know much but he's a data guy and didn't want Ward Prowse at West Ham iirc - think he wanted Fofana .. gossip at the time obv but encouraging
Anyway he fits the profile
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4146 on: January 31, 2024, 03:51:19 pm »
From what Ive read, Steidten is very much about player identification and recruitment. Hes also never been the main man. At Leverkusen he worked under a Managing Director of Sport, and at West Ham he works under Mark Noble (!) who is actually Sporting Director there, with Steidten as technical director.

So would be a big step up to come in and run the show here. Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.

We would presumably recruit the more senior role first. I assume thats what we offered Edwards, could be that someone like Max Eberl or Richard Hughes take that role given theyve both been linked. Theyd be responsible for picking the coach alongside Gordon and Hogan. Then Steidten comes in when hes served his notice at West Ham, which may not be until during or even after the summer window.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4147 on: January 31, 2024, 04:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.

That's an interesting point. It would also chime in with the idea of offering Edwards a senior spot within FSG. The more I think about it, the Steidten links at the moment do have a feel of someone who is putting their name out there in the media via third parties. He's been linked with us before and he was reportedly at odds with Moyes in the summer, so perhaps he's putting it publicly out there that he would be interested in moving on, in the knowledge that if he stays with West Ham these links should strengthen his hand.
Offline mattD

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4148 on: January 31, 2024, 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 31, 2024, 04:17:24 pm
That's an interesting point. It would also chime in with the idea of offering Edwards a senior spot within FSG. The more I think about it, the Steidten links at the moment do have a feel of someone who is putting their name out there in the media via third parties. He's been linked with us before and he was reportedly at odds with Moyes in the summer, so perhaps he's putting it publicly out there that he would be interested in moving on, in the knowledge that if he stays with West Ham these links should strengthen his hand.

So it would be assumed that hiring the DOF will mean that man will have a say over who the new manager is and that the manager is consistent with his recommendations?

Definitely an easy sell for Steidten if he's already had numerous run ins with Moyes over transfers.
Offline RJH

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4149 on: January 31, 2024, 04:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
From what Ive read, Steidten is very much about player identification and recruitment. Hes also never been the main man. At Leverkusen he worked under a Managing Director of Sport, and at West Ham he works under Mark Noble (!) who is actually Sporting Director there, with Steidten as technical director.

So would be a big step up to come in and run the show here. Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.

We would presumably recruit the more senior role first. I assume thats what we offered Edwards, could be that someone like Max Eberl or Richard Hughes take that role given theyve both been linked. Theyd be responsible for picking the coach alongside Gordon and Hogan. Then Steidten comes in when hes served his notice at West Ham, which may not be until during or even after the summer window.


Isn't Max Eberl destined for Bayern?

I assumed there's just been some contractual snagswith his departure from Leipzig that have held up his appointment.
Offline mattD

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4150 on: January 31, 2024, 04:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
From what Ive read, Steidten is very much about player identification and recruitment. Hes also never been the main man. At Leverkusen he worked under a Managing Director of Sport, and at West Ham he works under Mark Noble (!) who is actually Sporting Director there, with Steidten as technical director.

So would be a big step up to come in and run the show here. Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.

We would presumably recruit the more senior role first. I assume thats what we offered Edwards, could be that someone like Max Eberl or Richard Hughes take that role given theyve both been linked. Theyd be responsible for picking the coach alongside Gordon and Hogan. Then Steidten comes in when hes served his notice at West Ham, which may not be until during or even after the summer window.

You'd have to think that our infrastructure is so much more sophisticated than West Ham's, who have only recently taken to the Director of Football model. We've been establishing this kind of thing with numerous departments for well over a decade now, as such the support he'd be getting wouldn't make Steidten's such a daunting one.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4151 on: January 31, 2024, 04:25:39 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/consortium-led-liverpool-owners-fsg-28539520

Quote
A consortium of US billionaires led by Liverpool principal owner John W Henry is on the brink of securing a deal to take equity in the PGA Tour. [@_DavePowell]
Offline Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4152 on: January 31, 2024, 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
From what Ive read, Steidten is very much about player identification and recruitment. Hes also never been the main man. At Leverkusen he worked under a Managing Director of Sport, and at West Ham he works under Mark Noble (!) who is actually Sporting Director there, with Steidten as technical director.

So would be a big step up to come in and run the show here. Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.

We would presumably recruit the more senior role first. I assume thats what we offered Edwards, could be that someone like Max Eberl or Richard Hughes take that role given theyve both been linked. Theyd be responsible for picking the coach alongside Gordon and Hogan. Then Steidten comes in when hes served his notice at West Ham, which may not be until during or even after the summer window.

Wasn't there a big clash between him and Moyes over transfers in the summer? Moyes wanted more British players like Ward Prowse and he wanted the likes of Kudus (they got both in the end to replace Rice).
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4153 on: January 31, 2024, 05:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 31, 2024, 04:45:08 pm
Wasn't there a big clash between him and Moyes over transfers in the summer? Moyes wanted more British players like Ward Prowse and he wanted the likes of Kudus (they got both in the end to replace Rice).

Apparently yeah. Although youd think theyre much more on the same page given their big transfers have all been successes. If not, Unless hes already working his notice (possible given the acrimony) then I struggle to see how we could get him in anytime soon. Youd expect him to have to give six months, which would basically take him until the end of the summer window.

Thats why I think theres a more senior hire in the offing who can take the overarching Sporting Director role and contribute to the manager decision. Think theres a lot of non-recruitment related issues well need dealing with. 

On the other hand, maybe they feel Gordon and Hogan are equipped to decide on the coach on their own, with input from the data team?
Offline Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4154 on: January 31, 2024, 06:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 31, 2024, 01:13:44 pm
bit of a nonsensical sentence, he felt the job was to big for him, but he wanted to be at the top of the tree?

Im sure Liverpool did consider him last year, and spoke to him and a number of sporting directors.

Yeah didn't make sense, especially as he's always had a sporting director above him.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4155 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 am »
Theo Epstein joins FSG as part owner, Senior advisor

https://theathletic.com/5246990/2024/02/02/theo-epstein-fenway-sports-group-ownership/

https://theathletic.com/5247635/2024/02/02/theo-epstein-fenway-sports-group-liverpool/

Quote

Theo Epstein will be joining the group as a senior advisor, FSG announced on Friday. According to Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, one of Epsteins most immediate and highest-profile tasks will be consulting as Liverpool hires a replacement for Klopp, who presided over nearly a decade of stability and success ahead of a summer that threatens to be one of enormous upheaval.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4156 on: Today at 12:13:49 am »
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166
Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4157 on: Today at 07:41:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:49 am
Tony Evans in his article tonight is saying FSG "like" Tiago Pinto for the next Sporting Director.

Was Director of Football at Benfica and just left Roma.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/tiago-pinto/profil/trainer/74166
General Manager of Football at Roma, left by mutual consent, rumoured to be going to Saudi, patchy record of recruitment. (To save the rest of you googling and reading the two articles with proper info).
