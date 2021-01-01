Dave Fallows is still at the club and leading the recruitment team, we shouldnt see a drastic change in the type of player we recruit no matter who comes in as Schmadtkes replacement. I think the role is more complicated than just negotiating transfers, its still a leadership position within the club and those qualities will probably be just as important as the ability to judge a player How they integrate all facets of decision making to make the best decisions will probably be the number one priority, that stuff will only ever come through in an interview or a recommendation from someone thats worked with them previously.



I can remember when Directors of Football first started to become accepted over here, they were obviously much more common in foreign countries and we were one of the last countries to adapt. I can remember reading then that one of the keys to making the position work was to allow the director of football to bring their own man in as manager  that one of the biggest reasons the position failed early on was due to clubs bringing the position in when a manager was already in place who either had the power removed over transfers or wasnt aligned with the DoFs recruitment strategy. I can understand some people seeing Jurgen leaving due to a lack of energy levels and point the finger at FSG, but they probably did the right thing trying to avoid the situation of getting it wrong by bringing their own man in and went for Schmadtke as a safe, short term bet after Ward suddenly left, knowing Schmadtke could come in and not upset the apple cart, something that was needed after back to back summers of wholesale change. I can see why people would want to find a way to blame them for anything they cant get their heads around like Jurgens decision to suddenly leave, I think people need to accept that they probably had more of an idea even before Klopp called Mike Gordon and the delay in moving on from Edwards/Ward was probably a good decision as what we do next is vital, as always with their approach, they cant afford to get decisions wrong.