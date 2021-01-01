« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

vblfc

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4080 on: Today at 12:40:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Yes Friend of edwards of course!
Speaks fluent Italian after growing up there and was an academy product of Atalanta
Worked under Eddie Howe .
Shit - Were getting Eddie Howe, arent we..😫
killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4081 on: Today at 12:45:08 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:38:07 am
Again, it's more of a curiosity as to what a candidate has done at their previous club(s). When Schmadkte was hired, there were concerns from some over his apparent lack of background in analytics, but he seems to have been basically just negotiated transfers at least one (Endo) of which was probably specifically requested by the manager in opposition to the club's recruitment policies. What we want to avoid with Klopp's departure is a successful system and approach to recruitment and development system being needlessly ripped up.

I guess my point is that there is a huge sporting director focus but thats in the context of thinking this guy has to do everything and be amazing at signing players. Could be that all we need is someone who can manage the relationships between different departments.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4082 on: Today at 12:50:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:52 am
Does it matter massively? With a data department and a football manager/coach department, is the Sporting Director that important? For example we are looking at Hughes signings but is it just a case that we need someone who can manage the football and data departments rather than be the man who signs players.

I think theres a tendency to judge a sporting director on the quality of their signings. But I think youre right - we dont need someone to come in and identify players to sign. We have a world class data and scouting department who does that, we need a SD who can knit those departments together with the coaching staff and then actually execute deals (along with the myriad other things a SD does which are often forgotten about).
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4083 on: Today at 12:53:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:08 am
I guess my point is that there is a huge sporting director focus but thats in the context of thinking this guy has to do everything and be amazing at signing players. Could be that all we need is someone who can manage the relationships between different departments.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:50:34 am
I think theres a tendency to judge a sporting director on the quality of their signings. But I think youre right - we dont need someone to come in and identify players to sign. We have a world class data and scouting department who does that, we need a SD who can knit those departments together with the coaching staff and then actually execute deals (along with the myriad other things a SD does which are often forgotten about).

Totally agree. I was just typing the following before I saw your posts.

Our analytics department is second to none. They know who to target (as long as we're all singing from the same hymn sheet). We don't need to reinvent the wheel.

For us it's not about the exact transfer history of the SD. Rather it's about their ability to implement the manager/club's vision (which should already be aligned) with the club's resources.

They are there to negotiate deals and contracts, using their network of contacts to get the best deal for the club.
lindylou100

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4084 on: Today at 04:45:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Yes Friend of edwards of course!
Speaks fluent Italian after growing up there and was an academy product of Atalanta
Worked under Eddie Howe .



Useful if we bring in an Italian manager...
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4085 on: Today at 07:00:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
Can we please not start making out which Sporting Director is good or bad like we do with potential players? NONE of us are equipped with that kind of knowledge.   ;D
Of all the people to ask for a considered approach, I dont think any of us expected it to be you!
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4086 on: Today at 07:24:29 am
Dave Fallows is still at the club and leading the recruitment team, we shouldnt see a drastic change in the type of player we recruit no matter who comes in as Schmadtkes replacement. I think the role is more complicated than just negotiating transfers, its still a leadership position within the club and those qualities will probably be just as important as the ability to judge a player How they integrate all facets of decision making to make the best decisions will probably be the number one priority, that stuff will only ever come through in an interview or a recommendation from someone thats worked with them previously.

I can remember when Directors of Football first started to become accepted over here, they were obviously much more common in foreign countries and we were one of the last countries to adapt. I can remember reading then that one of the keys to making the position work was to allow the director of football to bring their own man in as manager  that one of the biggest reasons the position failed early on was due to clubs bringing the position in when a manager was already in place who either had the power removed over transfers or wasnt aligned with the DoFs recruitment strategy. I can understand some people seeing Jurgen leaving due to a lack of energy levels and point the finger at FSG, but they probably did the right thing trying to avoid the situation of getting it wrong by bringing their own man in and went for Schmadtke as a safe, short term bet after Ward suddenly left, knowing Schmadtke could come in and not upset the apple cart, something that was needed after back to back summers of wholesale change. I can see why people would want to find a way to blame them for anything they cant get their heads around like Jurgens decision to suddenly leave, I think people need to accept that they probably had more of an idea even before Klopp called Mike Gordon and the delay in moving on from Edwards/Ward was probably a good decision as what we do next is vital, as always with their approach, they cant afford to get decisions wrong.
