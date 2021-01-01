I guess my point is that there is a huge sporting director focus but thats in the context of thinking this guy has to do everything and be amazing at signing players. Could be that all we need is someone who can manage the relationships between different departments.



I think theres a tendency to judge a sporting director on the quality of their signings. But I think youre right - we dont need someone to come in and identify players to sign. We have a world class data and scouting department who does that, we need a SD who can knit those departments together with the coaching staff and then actually execute deals (along with the myriad other things a SD does which are often forgotten about).



Totally agree. I was just typing the following before I saw your posts.Our analytics department is second to none. They know who to target (as long as we're all singing from the same hymn sheet). We don't need to reinvent the wheel.For us it's not about the exact transfer history of the SD. Rather it's about their ability to implement the manager/club's vision (which should already be aligned) with the club's resources.They are there to negotiate deals and contracts, using their network of contacts to get the best deal for the club.