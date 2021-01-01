« previous next »
Yes Friend of edwards of course!
Speaks fluent Italian after growing up there and was an academy product of Atalanta
Worked under Eddie Howe .
Shit - Were getting Eddie Howe, arent we..😫
Again, it's more of a curiosity as to what a candidate has done at their previous club(s). When Schmadkte was hired, there were concerns from some over his apparent lack of background in analytics, but he seems to have been basically just negotiated transfers at least one (Endo) of which was probably specifically requested by the manager in opposition to the club's recruitment policies. What we want to avoid with Klopp's departure is a successful system and approach to recruitment and development system being needlessly ripped up.

I guess my point is that there is a huge sporting director focus but thats in the context of thinking this guy has to do everything and be amazing at signing players. Could be that all we need is someone who can manage the relationships between different departments.
Does it matter massively? With a data department and a football manager/coach department, is the Sporting Director that important? For example we are looking at Hughes signings but is it just a case that we need someone who can manage the football and data departments rather than be the man who signs players.

I think theres a tendency to judge a sporting director on the quality of their signings. But I think youre right - we dont need someone to come in and identify players to sign. We have a world class data and scouting department who does that, we need a SD who can knit those departments together with the coaching staff and then actually execute deals (along with the myriad other things a SD does which are often forgotten about).
I guess my point is that there is a huge sporting director focus but thats in the context of thinking this guy has to do everything and be amazing at signing players. Could be that all we need is someone who can manage the relationships between different departments.
I think theres a tendency to judge a sporting director on the quality of their signings. But I think youre right - we dont need someone to come in and identify players to sign. We have a world class data and scouting department who does that, we need a SD who can knit those departments together with the coaching staff and then actually execute deals (along with the myriad other things a SD does which are often forgotten about).

Totally agree. I was just typing the following before I saw your posts.

Our analytics department is second to none. They know who to target (as long as we're all singing from the same hymn sheet). We don't need to reinvent the wheel.

For us it's not about the exact transfer history of the SD. Rather it's about their ability to implement the manager/club's vision (which should already be aligned) with the club's resources.

They are there to negotiate deals and contracts, using their network of contacts to get the best deal for the club.
Yes Friend of edwards of course!
Speaks fluent Italian after growing up there and was an academy product of Atalanta
Worked under Eddie Howe .



Useful if we bring in an Italian manager...
