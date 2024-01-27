« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:33:12 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on January 26, 2024, 11:25:13 pm
I see what you mean, and agree we need leadership and structure to replace Klopps charisma and so on. That has to happen across the club overall.

As for coaching, and even sporting vision: We dont need someone to build the club up in the same way as in 2015.  We have world class players, are top of the table, have players experienced in winning trophies, have money, can attract almost any player, no longer get outmuscled or gazumped by the likes of Tottenhamthere are elite coaches capable of excelling under our current conditions but not necessarily taking us from where we were in 2015 to where we are now. The same with sporting directors. We also have our data nerds and so on.

I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 07:39:30 am »
Its only just, really starting to sink in how shit this news is. In every way.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 07:49:42 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on January 26, 2024, 08:00:32 pm
I suspect we've got the Sporting Director already locked in.

The press conference from Hogan was interesting. There's no way that I don't believe we don't have a shortlist of successors who could take over Klopp. We all thought this was coming in two years rather than now, but this was going to happen. Just like we have a database of players, we'll have the same for managers and coaches.

Where can i watch Hogans press conference?
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 07:56:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:33:12 am
I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.

There is a structure. Ian Grahams role has been filled by Will Spearman and Edwards role has been filled by Jorg. Obviously Jorgs role will need to be filled when he leaves.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 08:05:12 am »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 08:06:47 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 12:13:52 am
It would be a repeat of the Rodgers signing. Signing an up and coming Manager who may turn into the next big thing.
Is this a rule now? Every single up and coming manager fails?

Like when Dortmund signed a young coach from Mainz or when Barca gave a youth coach a chance.

We built one of the best teams we ever had by signing up and coming young players on the brink of becoming world-class. In coaching terms Xabi and DeZerbi are exactly the same. There are no guarantees but these two guys are massive coaching talents. If you're looking for the next top level managers they seem most likely to make it. It'd be the right thing to do.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 08:13:08 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:06:47 am
Is this a rule now? Every single up and coming manager fails?

Like when Dortmund signed a young coach from Mainz or when Barca gave a youth coach a chance.

We built one of the best teams we ever had by signing up and coming young players on the brink of becoming world-class. In coaching terms Xabi and DeZerbi are exactly the same. There are no guarantees but these two guys are massive coaching talents. If you're looking for the next top level managers they seem most likely to make it. It'd be the right thing to do.

Difference is these are some all mighty shoes and legacy to fill. Klopp has never had to do that and Barcelona certainly had success before Guardiola but did he? Its only right that people question how a new and inexperienced manager, certainly in Xabis case, does that.

Ultimately though looking at the names and with people like Ancelotti taken, we dont have much of a choice.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 08:13:22 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:49:42 am
Where can i watch Hogans press conference?

It was the Klopp press conference, Hogan also took questions.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/I0jLSEwyfWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/I0jLSEwyfWs</a>
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 08:30:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:55 am
There is a structure. Ian Grahams role has been filled by Will Spearman and Edwards role has been filled by Jorg. Obviously Jorgs role will need to be filled when he leaves.

Yes and Fallows and Hunter are still here and they are a huge part of the scouting set up.

Still really wasnt expecting so much change, makes me very nervous.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 08:34:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:30:27 am
Yes and Fallows and Hunter are still here and they are a huge part of the scouting set up.

Still really wasn’t expecting so much change, makes me very nervous.

I mean, success is much rarer than failure or just coasting along in this league and in 9 years with Jurgen we have gone more seasons without trophies than with them, and if you are doing that with a manager like him then it shows you how hard the challenge is.

The reality is its more likely than not that we dont do as well because even amongst how hard it is, we have this added pressure of Klopp’s legacy which the new manager will have to deal with.

Im not nervous about the change as I kind of expect a fallow period now.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 08:36:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:34:42 am
I mean, success is much rarer than failure or just coasting along in this league and in 9 years with Jurgen we have gone more seasons without trophies than with them, and if you are doing that with a manager like him then it shows you how hard the challenge is.

The reality is its more likely than not that we dont do as well because even amongst how hard it is, we have this added pressure of Klopps legacy which the new manager will have to deal with.

Its difficult to predict.

The basis is there to be successful. But if the new man is constantly compared to Klopp then that wont work.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:36:00 am
Its difficult to predict.

The basis is there to be successful. But if the new man is constantly compared to Klopp then that wont work.

He will be and its going to be massive pressure now. Its not the success I am going to miss because whilst Jurgen has been amazing, in terms of actual trophies its not tonnes of them. Its more the person he is, the sense of comfort he brings knowing he is there and that everything will be all right, the sense of hope he gives that everything is possible and just how entertaining he is and what a character he is.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 08:42:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:39:38 am
He will be and its going to be massive pressure now. Its not the success I am going to miss because whilst Jurgen has been amazing, in terms of actual trophies its not tonnes of them. Its more the person he is, the sense of comfort he brings knowing he is there and that everything will be all right, the sense of hope he gives that everything is possible and just how entertaining he is and what a character he is.

I dunno. So far its.
Fa cup
League cup
Premier league
Champions league
World club cup.

I think.

But he could easily add.
League cup
Premier league
Europa league

This season. Even 1/2 more would be loads of things won.
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 08:45:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:42:11 am
I dunno. So far its.
Fa cup
League cup
Premier league
Champions league
World club cup.

I think.

But he could easily add.
League cup
Premier league
Europa league

This season. Even 1/2 more would be loads of things won.


Possibly, but right now is it what 3 seasons with trophies and 5 without? With all the caveats. Point really is that success is bloody hard in this league, so being worried about not being good or winning much again isnt something to think is now going to be a new thing when most of the time we dont really win.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 08:45:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:39:38 am
He will be and its going to be massive pressure now. Its not the success I am going to miss because whilst Jurgen has been amazing, in terms of actual trophies its not tonnes of them. Its more the person he is, the sense of comfort he brings knowing he is there and that everything will be all right, the sense of hope he gives that everything is possible and just how entertaining he is and what a character he is.

Most Clubs would be happy with one of the trophies he has won. Hes been a huge success considering who he is up against.

It really depends on the narrative from media too. A lot of it is just noise anyway so maybe a composed character like Alonso is better than someone like De Zerbi.

Plus the players are really fucking good so they arent going to turn shit overnight.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 08:53:09 am »
Bringing in an inexperienced coaching team is the right way to go as they'll have our amazing recruitment structure supporting them and they'll be given enough time to implement their own vision and philosophy.

There is nobody at Jürgens level when he arrived, there is nobody with his larger than life personality so I think trying to go that way will always lead to disappointment when doing the comparisons, which everybody will do.

I'm not so sure on Xabi.  As much as he's a legend and will understand and respect the club, I just have that nagging doubt that he'll up and leave when Madrid click their fingers.  And they will if he's a success.

I'm not that fussed about whether they were a great player as not many make great managers and as I don't really follow football outside of Liverpool I'll probably never have heard of them so I'll have an open mind as to their capabilities.

It's going to be hard watching the remainder of our games this season but I'm quite excited for the future regardless ☺️
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:53:09 am
Bringing in an inexperienced coaching team is the right way to go as they'll have our amazing recruitment structure supporting them and they'll be given enough time to implement their own vision and philosophy.

There is nobody at Jürgens level when he arrived, there is nobody with his larger than life personality so I think trying to go that way will always lead to disappointment when doing the comparisons, which everybody will do.

I'm not so sure on Xabi.  As much as he's a legend and will understand and respect the club, I just have that nagging doubt that he'll up and leave when Madrid click their fingers.  And they will if he's a success.

I'm not that fussed about whether they were a great player as not many make great managers and as I don't really follow football outside of Liverpool I'll probably never have heard of them so I'll have an open mind as to their capabilities.

It's going to be hard watches the remainder of our games this season but I'm quite excited for the future regardless ☺️

I think people should be excited as the set up is so good.

I also think that we can make this season a memorable one.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:53:09 am
Bringing in an inexperienced coaching team is the right way to go as they'll have our amazing recruitment structure supporting them and they'll be given enough time to implement their own vision and philosophy.

There is nobody at Jürgens level when he arrived, there is nobody with his larger than life personality so I think trying to go that way will always lead to disappointment when doing the comparisons, which everybody will do.

I'm not so sure on Xabi.  As much as he's a legend and will understand and respect the club, I just have that nagging doubt that he'll up and leave when Madrid click their fingers.  And they will if he's a success.

I'm not that fussed about whether they were a great player as not many make great managers and as I don't really follow football outside of Liverpool I'll probably never have heard of them so I'll have an open mind as to their capabilities.

It's going to be hard watches the remainder of our games this season but I'm quite excited for the future regardless ☺️

Its impossible to know but by that point Pep Ljinders might be ready to manage, he clearly needs to go and cut his teeth at some smaller clubs first Id say, like Alonso.

I do get a feeling Alonso would be here for a good stint of time, as Klopp says the age profile of our squad is scary, bar a few stalwarts who would be replaced over the next few years like Van Dijk and Salah there is more tweaking for the first few years of any new manager coming in which is huge.

The club is in an extremely healthy place, far ahead of anyones expectations for our transition, and you look like Jorg who came in and fundamentally nothing changed about the type of players we recruited, you have to take calm in knowing the underlying structures who delivered that continuity remain in place.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:03:20 am
Its impossible to know but by that point Pep Ljinders might be ready to manage, he clearly needs to go and cut his teeth at some smaller clubs first Id say, like Alonso.

I do get a feeling Alonso would be here for a good stint of time, as Klopp says the age profile of our squad is scary, bar a few stalwarts who would be replaced over the next few years like Van Dijk and Salah there is more tweaking for the first few years of any new manager coming in which is huge.

The club is in an extremely healthy place, far ahead of anyones expectations for our transition, and you look like Jorg who came in and fundamentally nothing changed about the type of players we recruited, you have to take calm in knowing the underlying structures who delivered that continuity remain in place.

Whilst the new manager is coming into a pretty much complete squad there are a couple of holes that may need filling and replacements to consider for the two highlighted.

Any manager worth his salt should relish the challenge of further improving the squad and there is an opportunity to do this in an incremental way - unlike say the Souness method.

Id be interesting to see what other candidates are out there for Sporting Director and manager but these are huge decisions for FSG, particularly since United seem to be rejuvenating their back office.

Interesting times ahead.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:11:30 am
Whilst the new manager is coming into a pretty much complete squad there are a couple of holes that may need filling and replacements to consider for the two highlighted.

Any manager worth his salt should relish the challenge of further improving the squad and there is an opportunity to do this in an incremental way - unlike say the Souness method.

Id be interesting to see what other candidates are out there for Sporting Director and manager but these are huge decisions for FSG, particularly since United seem to be rejuvenating their back office.

Interesting times ahead.

Yep, and putting emotion aside, the cold hard reality is Klopp is right (as always), there is no better time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 am »
Wonder why no journo asked Billy Hogan about Pep and whether there was any chance he could step in etc.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:39:34 am
Wonder why no journo asked Billy Hogan about Pep and whether there was any chance he could step in etc.

David Lynch asked him, watch this video he mentions the question and according to him, didn't really get an answer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYOCboKKAK4&list=PLOjIInpkR_8udB2odl15IbFn1KqiaCcI4&index=2&pp=iAQB
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:42:58 am
David Lynch asked him, watch this video he mentions the question and according to him, didn't really get an answer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYOCboKKAK4&list=PLOjIInpkR_8udB2odl15IbFn1KqiaCcI4&index=2&pp=iAQB

Probably awkward, as FSG dont think hes good enough and had to avoid to not sound bad.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 am »
Whomever they choose they're going to need the backing of the fans more than ever, De Zebre would be very underwhelming to say the least, Xabi would be fantastic and succeed or fail we'd all be behind him helping as much as we can. FSG do make mistakes though but seen enough to know they know when they have and quick to sort it.

If it was Xabi then filling the roles around him first might give some hints, you'd think a potential new manager would need a say on who that is
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 10:54:35 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:51:22 am
Whomever they choose they're going to need the backing of the fans more than ever, De Zebre would be very underwhelming to say the least, Xabi would be fantastic and succeed or fail we'd all be behind him helping as much as we can. FSG do make mistakes though but seen enough to know they know when they have and quick to sort it.

If it was Xabi then filling the roles around him first might give some hints, you'd think a potential new manager would need a say on who that is

Or it may just be that Pep feels the need to manage somewhere else, it could be his choice.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:51:22 am
Whomever they choose they're going to need the backing of the fans more than ever, De Zebre would be very underwhelming to say the least, Xabi would be fantastic and succeed or fail we'd all be behind him helping as much as we can. FSG do make mistakes though but seen enough to know they know when they have and quick to sort it.

If it was Xabi then filling the roles around him first might give some hints, you'd think a potential new manager would need a say on who that is

Why would De Zebre be underwhelming? He is doing a cracking job at Brighton and has taken them into Europe and he's also good with the subs as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4026 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:55:50 am
Why would De Zebre be underwhelming? He is doing a cracking job at Brighton and has taken them into Europe and he's also good with the subs as well.

Don't fancy him myself, as others said, get a Potter feeling about him
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4027 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:58:36 am
Don't fancy him myself, as others said, get a Potter feeling about him

I think that's really unfair, he has improved the vast majority of players at Brighton and also plays a really attractive style of football.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4028 on: Yesterday at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:59:54 am
I think that's really unfair, he has improved the vast majority of players at Brighton and also plays a really attractive style of football.

Only a feeling and I'm not appointing the bloke am i :D but Potter did a great job there, wouldn't want him near Liverpool, it can only be a gut feeling / vibe given off of course, but nah for me

But I trust FSG to get it right and you never know until you try, as I say, they seem to recognise their mistakes well and act
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4029 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:59:54 am
I think that's really unfair, he has improved the vast majority of players at Brighton and also plays a really attractive style of football.

And he already hates the refs in the premiership, but he aint seen nothing yet!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4030 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:33:12 am
I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.

Quote
The search for a successor started in November when Gordon first took that unwanted phone call. The data department  headed by director of research Will Spearman  has been doing background work for the past two months on which candidates across the globe might fit the bill stylistically given Liverpools brand of football.

Looks like the owners quietly started the search when Klopp informed them that he was leaving back in November.

https://theathletic.com/5230734/2024/01/27/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-exit-inside-story/.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4031 on: Yesterday at 11:42:42 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:06:45 am
Only a feeling and I'm not appointing the bloke am i :D but Potter did a great job there, wouldn't want him near Liverpool, it can only be a gut feeling / vibe given off of course, but nah for me

But I trust FSG to get it right and you never know until you try, as I say, they seem to recognise their mistakes well and act

Comparing him and Potter is what makes it unfair, as I think he has done a much better job overall. Don't get me wrong Potter was good, but DB is better.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4032 on: Yesterday at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:42:42 am
Comparing him and Potter is what makes it unfair, as I think he has done a much better job overall. Don't get me wrong Potter was good, but DB is better.

I haven't really seen a vast difference between his team and Potters (although not watched a lot of them) Brighton seem to be Brighton.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4033 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:42:42 am
Comparing him and Potter is what makes it unfair, as I think he has done a much better job overall. Don't get me wrong Potter was good, but DB is better.

Id be wary of Brighton managers, appears a lot of work done by the structure in that. However to be fair De Zerbi had an interesting background before this. He also seems pretty sure of himself which is a trait you will need.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4034 on: Yesterday at 12:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:34:03 am
Looks like the owners quietly started the search when Klopp informed them that he was leaving back in November.

https://theathletic.com/5230734/2024/01/27/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-exit-inside-story/.



Haven't got the Athletic but hope that's the case. It's a huge unknown in terms of what's going to be happening going forward as it's not just Klopp leaving but Krawietz, Matos, Lijnders and Schmadtke as well and maybe some others all leaving at the same time. I'm sure the club will have been looking to fill those roles as soon as they knew but it just makes me a little nervous about how things will go over the next few years as we move to having a whole bunch of new people in those positions, including the manager.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4035 on: Yesterday at 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:34:03 am
Looks like the owners quietly started the search when Klopp informed them that he was leaving back in November.

https://theathletic.com/5230734/2024/01/27/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-exit-inside-story/.

Very good. Very good. We obviously need to bring in a sporting director but this is what I want go read.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4036 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Very speculative 

But if Ward left because Klopp had too much power, could he be persuaded back?

If doing a huge amount of heavy lifting there of course!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4037 on: Today at 11:05:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:49 am
Very speculative 

But if Ward left because Klopp had too much power, could he be persuaded back?

If doing a huge amount of heavy lifting there of course!

If he felt not needed then maybe, although we'll probably never know and maybe part of the problem was not hiring in the replacements properly and Klopp having to take on extra things that lead to all this. I like FSG but they really have to get the background staff sorted, like Klopp, don't half ass something, do it or get out
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4038 on: Today at 11:12:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:49 am
Very speculative 

But if Ward left because Klopp had too much power, could he be persuaded back?

If doing a huge amount of heavy lifting there of course!
We don't need him back.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4039 on: Today at 11:14:57 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:39:34 am
Wonder why no journo asked Billy Hogan about Pep and whether there was any chance he could step in etc.

Because we announced he was leaving.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
