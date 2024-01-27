Bringing in an inexperienced coaching team is the right way to go as they'll have our amazing recruitment structure supporting them and they'll be given enough time to implement their own vision and philosophy.



There is nobody at Jürgens level when he arrived, there is nobody with his larger than life personality so I think trying to go that way will always lead to disappointment when doing the comparisons, which everybody will do.



I'm not so sure on Xabi. As much as he's a legend and will understand and respect the club, I just have that nagging doubt that he'll up and leave when Madrid click their fingers. And they will if he's a success.



I'm not that fussed about whether they were a great player as not many make great managers and as I don't really follow football outside of Liverpool I'll probably never have heard of them so I'll have an open mind as to their capabilities.



It's going to be hard watching the remainder of our games this season but I'm quite excited for the future regardless ☺️