Bringing in an inexperienced coaching team is the right way to go as they'll have our amazing recruitment structure supporting them and they'll be given enough time to implement their own vision and philosophy.
There is nobody at Jürgens level when he arrived, there is nobody with his larger than life personality so I think trying to go that way will always lead to disappointment when doing the comparisons, which everybody will do.
I'm not so sure on Xabi. As much as he's a legend and will understand and respect the club, I just have that nagging doubt that he'll up and leave when Madrid click their fingers. And they will if he's a success.
I'm not that fussed about whether they were a great player as not many make great managers and as I don't really follow football outside of Liverpool I'll probably never have heard of them so I'll have an open mind as to their capabilities.
It's going to be hard watches the remainder of our games this season but I'm quite excited for the future regardless ☺️
Its impossible to know but by that point Pep Ljinders might be ready to manage, he clearly needs to go and cut his teeth at some smaller clubs first Id say, like Alonso.
I do get a feeling Alonso would be here for a good stint of time, as Klopp says the age profile of our squad is scary, bar a few stalwarts who would be replaced over the next few years like Van Dijk and Salah there is more tweaking for the first few years of any new manager coming in which is huge.
The club is in an extremely healthy place, far ahead of anyones expectations for our transition, and you look like Jorg who came in and fundamentally nothing changed about the type of players we recruited, you have to take calm in knowing the underlying structures who delivered that continuity remain in place.