The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
I see what you mean, and agree we need leadership and structure to replace Klopps charisma and so on. That has to happen across the club overall.

As for coaching, and even sporting vision: We dont need someone to build the club up in the same way as in 2015.  We have world class players, are top of the table, have players experienced in winning trophies, have money, can attract almost any player, no longer get outmuscled or gazumped by the likes of Tottenhamthere are elite coaches capable of excelling under our current conditions but not necessarily taking us from where we were in 2015 to where we are now. The same with sporting directors. We also have our data nerds and so on.

I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.
Its only just, really starting to sink in how shit this news is. In every way.
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:00:32 pm
I suspect we've got the Sporting Director already locked in.

The press conference from Hogan was interesting. There's no way that I don't believe we don't have a shortlist of successors who could take over Klopp. We all thought this was coming in two years rather than now, but this was going to happen. Just like we have a database of players, we'll have the same for managers and coaches.

Where can i watch Hogans press conference?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:33:12 am
I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.

There is a structure. Ian Grahams role has been filled by Will Spearman and Edwards role has been filled by Jorg. Obviously Jorgs role will need to be filled when he leaves.
