I see what you mean, and agree we need leadership and structure to replace Klopps charisma and so on. That has to happen across the club overall.



As for coaching, and even sporting vision: We dont need someone to build the club up in the same way as in 2015. We have world class players, are top of the table, have players experienced in winning trophies, have money, can attract almost any player, no longer get outmuscled or gazumped by the likes of Tottenham there are elite coaches capable of excelling under our current conditions but not necessarily taking us from where we were in 2015 to where we are now. The same with sporting directors. We also have our data nerds and so on.



I have no idea what weve been doing in this regard. No Graham, no Edwards, no obvious structure for a new person to come into. The playing staff seems good (although we have some flaws and theres no guarantee a new coach will be able to make a squad fashioned after Klopps desires work as well) but there are some real holes elsewhere.