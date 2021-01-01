« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 410913 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:29:32 pm
stop asking then

Literally the first time I've spoken to you buddy.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 05:22:28 pm
They already know who they want.

Absolutely.

We'll find out in due course. There's one obvious name on everyone's lips but no point speculating. I trust FSG to go about the appointment the right way.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 05:22:28 pm
They already know who they want.
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.

Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,454
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 06:33:21 pm »
We still have the analytcis department. It's lead by that Spearman fella who worked under Edwards. 
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?
I am sure there are constraints, eg he left suddenly, the market for DMs changed due to crazy Chelsea behaviour, financial constraints because two or three midfielders left simultaneously, agents, wages, other variables, but the analytics department will always have names ready.

I only meant to say that they apparently maintained a shortlist for senior staff as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:21 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,250
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?

Yeah Klopp was right on to FM to check out the available DMs.. really? have a think lad.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.

They did their analytical research on Klopp prior to his arrival. Evidently this had been built up over a number of years as FSG wanted him in 2011 or 2012 I believe, but would be interesting to know who is up there now.

If the computer is telling us Sam Allardyce, then its done a HAL from 2001 on us.

Logged

Offline Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 06:55:51 pm »
I would trust John Henry, Michael Gordon, and Michael Edwards to recruit the next Liverpool manager.

Can we have Michael Edwards back?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,454
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Michael Edwards has set up a company which basically does what he did with us but with multiple clubs.  I don;t think he want to be tied down to one club any more.

We will announce a new Sporting Director before we announce the new manager anyway. 
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,226
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm »
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,952
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.

He sais he told the club in November, but they'll have been tracking managers just in case I'd think
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm
Michael Edwards has set up a company which basically does what he did with us but with multiple clubs.  I don;t think he want to be tied down to one club any more.

We will announce a new Sporting Director before we announce the new manager anyway. 

I suspect we've got the Sporting Director already locked in.

The press conference from Hogan was interesting. There's no way that I don't believe we don't have a shortlist of successors who could take over Klopp. We all thought this was coming in two years rather than now, but this was going to happen. Just like we have a database of players, we'll have the same for managers and coaches.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:34:49 pm
I am sure there are constraints, eg he left suddenly, the market for DMs changed due to crazy Chelsea behaviour, financial constraints because two or three midfielders left simultaneously, agents, wages, other variables, but the analytics department will always have names ready.

I only meant to say that they apparently maintained a shortlist for senior staff as well.

True. Hopefully nothing goes wrong. The club need to get it right otherwise we may lose players like Alisson.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Yesterday at 06:55:51 pm
I would trust John Henry, Michael Gordon, and Michael Edwards to recruit the next Liverpool manager.

Can we have Michael Edwards back?

I remember Klopp talking about Graham coming to his office and showing him the research he done even saying to Klopp that his last season in Germany was not great because of bad luck.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm
They did their analytical research on Klopp prior to his arrival. Evidently this had been built up over a number of years as FSG wanted him in 2011 or 2012 I believe, but would be interesting to know who is up there now.

If the computer is telling us Sam Allardyce, then its done a HAL from 2001 on us.
I think Klopp was a huge outlier in their assessment of the coaches at the time. I find it hard to name anyone else like him out there now.

Luckily for us, we dont need the same thing as in 2015.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,591
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm
I think Klopp was a huge outlier in their assessment of the coaches at the time. I find it hard to name anyone else like him out there now.

Luckily for us, we don’t need the same thing as in 2015.

You would argue we do. The whole club is now built on his image and influence, or specifically the football side is. We dont even have a sporting director so we are looking for a leader, not just a coach.
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.

At the same time, what can they do if the man they want is with another club?

Let's face it, there is no single outstanding candidate who is currently available. There is no equivalent to 2015 when Klopp was refreshed having just left Dortmund ...

So, despite knowing in November, there is very little they could have done because

a) any candidate who is worth his salt is currently at a club
b) any agent who gets approached is basically going to be like why are you asking me if Jurgen is still the manager?
c) managers like de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso or an up-and-comer is still largely an unknown quantity, so what happens if you somehow commit to them too soon and their respective club's form nosedives by the end of the season?

Imagine what Xabi might be thinking today anyway. In the middle of a title race with Leverkusen in his first full season, Bayern breathing down his neck and now questions about his future coming his way in every interview. He's not going to like it one bit.

I think it will be around May period when the same name starts to persist and we will get a better idea as to who is in the running.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Going from Klopp to fucking De Zerbi is like going from a Lamborghini to a Ford Focus.

Yup, but I guess there's nobody in world football who isn't a downgrade.

The only manager of comparable ability is Guardiola, and even if you put aside his personality and morals (which compared to Klopp would be like going from a Lamborghini to a rust-eaten Renault 5), he couldn't be nearly as successful as Klopp, since he wouldn't have the sportswashing billions or Messi to give him a headstart over every other team like he's always had up 'til now.
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3979 on: Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm »
Would love them to know who they want as a Sporting Director though, and make concrete moves on that front.

Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3980 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
At the same time, what can they do if the man they want is with another club?

Let's face it, there is no single outstanding candidate who is currently available. There is no equivalent to 2015 when Klopp was refreshed having just left Dortmund ...

So, despite knowing in November, there is very little they could have done because

a) any candidate who is worth his salt is currently at a club
b) any agent who gets approached is basically going to be like why are you asking me if Jurgen is still the manager?
c) managers like de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso or an up-and-comer is still largely an unknown quantity, so what happens if you somehow commit to them too soon and their respective club's form nosedives by the end of the season?

Imagine what Xabi might be thinking today anyway. In the middle of a title race with Leverkusen in his first full season, Bayern breathing down his neck and now questions about his future coming his way in every interview. He's not going to like it one bit.

I think it will be around May period when the same name starts to persist and we will get a better idea as to who is in the running.

Theres nothing they could have done up until Klopps announcement, discussion with the players and coaching stuff. Any moves without that happening would have caused more chaos and confusion.

At best they could have a list of candidates but actually trying to approach them would be a no go. In addition, who is to say they werent trying or hoping Jurgen changes his mind?

If its going to happen, better now, then end of season, with pre season and new season looming.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,515
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3981 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Going from Klopp to fucking De Zerbi is like going from a Lamborghini to a Ford Focus.


The Focus handles better than the Lambo

 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3982 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
You would argue we do. The whole club is now built on his image and influence, or specifically the football side is. We dont even have a sporting director so we are looking for a leader, not just a coach.
I see what you mean, and agree we need leadership and structure to replace Klopps charisma and so on. That has to happen across the club overall.

As for coaching, and even sporting vision: We dont need someone to build the club up in the same way as in 2015.  We have world class players, are top of the table, have players experienced in winning trophies, have money, can attract almost any player, no longer get outmuscled or gazumped by the likes of Tottenhamthere are elite coaches capable of excelling under our current conditions but not necessarily taking us from where we were in 2015 to where we are now. The same with sporting directors. We also have our data nerds and so on.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3983 on: Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm
Would love them to know who they want as a Sporting Director though, and make concrete moves on that front.

Saw some suggestions that were interested in Richard Hughes, who is Technical Director at Bournemouth. Currently serving his notice there, so could be some truth in it.

No idea if hes good obviously, but think its an impossible thing to judge from the outside anyway. Like we all loved Edwards, but nobody would have picked him to be Sporting Director - and even for all the success, theres no guarantee he could replicate it elsewhere. Too many factors dictate how someone performs in that job. But obviously agree the relationship between the new SD and manager will be critical, as it was with Klopp and Edwards.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,454
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3984 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm »
It's from DiMarzio that bit of "news". Fuckin' Hell!.  ;D
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 12:13:52 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Going from Klopp to fucking De Zerbi is like going from a Lamborghini to a Ford Focus.

It would be a repeat of the Rodgers signing. Signing an up and coming Manager who may turn into the next big thing.

Like Rodgers though, hed be coming from a club where the culture and playing style is engrained. Ten Haag the same and look how out of depth he is.

Until I see a manager who is able to go toe to toe with elite clubs, then Im not convinced. Alonso for what its worth, is showing up Bayern this year and displaying resounding results in Europe too - somewhat a test when you come up against different playing styles from different countries.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 12:31:37 am »
Anyone we get will be a massive step down. Theres just no-one like Jurgen out there, let alone available.

Id prefer someone like Emery, who has got a proven record in Europe, and has improved Villa no end.

Have a feeling FSG might mingebag/moneyball it, and well end up with a Potter.

Or, heaven forbid, a Southgate style media darling. Or Gerrard.

Depressed again now.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:13:52 am
It would be a repeat of the Rodgers signing. Signing an up and coming Manager who may turn into the next big thing.

Like Rodgers though, hed be coming from a club where the culture and playing style is engrained. Ten Haag the same and look how out of depth he is.

Until I see a manager who is able to go toe to toe with elite clubs, then Im not convinced. Alonso for what its worth, is showing up Bayern this year and displaying resounding results in Europe too - somewhat a test when you come up against different playing styles from different countries.

Yeah if we're all honest about it, Xabi would be a bit of a risk. But he's an exciting risk, with a history with the club. And there really aren't many Klopp equivalents around at the moment. It's either long established, experienced managers, or young exciting upstarts, there's nobody quite in the middle like Klopp was - young manager who'd won major titles and was ready to step up to a club the size of Liverpool. So it leaves us looking at older heads who won't have the hunger and energy Klopp had, or those younger options who have a smaller sample size. I could get my head around De Zerbi but Alonso is the obvious candidate and he's still so handsome.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,591
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 01:46:39 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
I see what you mean, and agree we need leadership and structure to replace Klopps charisma and so on. That has to happen across the club overall.

As for coaching, and even sporting vision: We dont need someone to build the club up in the same way as in 2015.  We have world class players, are top of the table, have players experienced in winning trophies, have money, can attract almost any player, no longer get outmuscled or gazumped by the likes of Tottenhamthere are elite coaches capable of excelling under our current conditions but not necessarily taking us from where we were in 2015 to where we are now. The same with sporting directors. We also have our data nerds and so on.

That may be the case but the ownership havent had a successful spell until Klopp came in. Is the structure the reason for the success or was it Klopp? I believe its the latter with the structure supporting him well. But without the main man being amazing, the whole thing can fall apart.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 01:51:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:46:39 am
That may be the case but the ownership havent had a successful spell until Klopp came in. Is the structure the reason for the success or was it Klopp? I believe its the latter with the structure supporting him well. But without the main man being amazing, the whole thing can fall apart.

I'm obviously going to give them the benefit of the doubt but I totally agree with you and it's scaring the shit out of me.

Fucking huge gap to fill.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 