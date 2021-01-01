Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.



At the same time, what can they do if the man they want is with another club?Let's face it, there is no single outstanding candidate who is currently available. There is no equivalent to 2015 when Klopp was refreshed having just left Dortmund ...So, despite knowing in November, there is very little they could have done becausea) any candidate who is worth his salt is currently at a clubb) any agent who gets approached is basically going to be like why are you asking me if Jurgen is still the manager?c) managers like de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso or an up-and-comer is still largely an unknown quantity, so what happens if you somehow commit to them too soon and their respective club's form nosedives by the end of the season?Imagine what Xabi might be thinking today anyway. In the middle of a title race with Leverkusen in his first full season, Bayern breathing down his neck and now questions about his future coming his way in every interview. He's not going to like it one bit.I think it will be around May period when the same name starts to persist and we will get a better idea as to who is in the running.