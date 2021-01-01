« previous next »
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3960 on: Today at 05:30:53 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:29:32 pm
stop asking then

Literally the first time I've spoken to you buddy.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3961 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:22:28 pm
They already know who they want.

Absolutely.

We'll find out in due course. There's one obvious name on everyone's lips but no point speculating. I trust FSG to go about the appointment the right way.
Logged

rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3962 on: Today at 06:07:46 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:22:28 pm
They already know who they want.
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3963 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:07:46 pm
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.

Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,449
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3964 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm
We still have the analytcis department. It's lead by that Spearman fella who worked under Edwards. 
Logged

rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3965 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?
I am sure there are constraints, eg he left suddenly, the market for DMs changed due to crazy Chelsea behaviour, financial constraints because two or three midfielders left simultaneously, agents, wages, other variables, but the analytics department will always have names ready.

I only meant to say that they apparently maintained a shortlist for senior staff as well.
Last Edit: Today at 06:41:21 pm by rscanderlech
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,249
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3966 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Like when Fabinho left and Klopp himself had to find a solution ?

Yeah Klopp was right on to FM to check out the available DMs.. really? have a think lad.
Logged

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3967 on: Today at 06:44:40 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:07:46 pm
There was an article a while back about how the analytics department has several names shortlisted for potential recruitments in each position on the pitch. It also said they would do the same for coaching staff and manager. They are always ready.

They did their analytical research on Klopp prior to his arrival. Evidently this had been built up over a number of years as FSG wanted him in 2011 or 2012 I believe, but would be interesting to know who is up there now.

If the computer is telling us Sam Allardyce, then its done a HAL from 2001 on us.

Logged

Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3968 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm
I would trust John Henry, Michael Gordon, and Michael Edwards to recruit the next Liverpool manager.

Can we have Michael Edwards back?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,449
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3969 on: Today at 06:57:52 pm
Michael Edwards has set up a company which basically does what he did with us but with multiple clubs.  I don;t think he want to be tied down to one club any more.

We will announce a new Sporting Director before we announce the new manager anyway. 
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,226
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3970 on: Today at 06:58:53 pm
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,948
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3971 on: Today at 07:06:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:58:53 pm
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.

He sais he told the club in November, but they'll have been tracking managers just in case I'd think
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3972 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:57:52 pm
Michael Edwards has set up a company which basically does what he did with us but with multiple clubs.  I don;t think he want to be tied down to one club any more.

We will announce a new Sporting Director before we announce the new manager anyway. 

I suspect we've got the Sporting Director already locked in.

The press conference from Hogan was interesting. There's no way that I don't believe we don't have a shortlist of successors who could take over Klopp. We all thought this was coming in two years rather than now, but this was going to happen. Just like we have a database of players, we'll have the same for managers and coaches.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:34:49 pm
I am sure there are constraints, eg he left suddenly, the market for DMs changed due to crazy Chelsea behaviour, financial constraints because two or three midfielders left simultaneously, agents, wages, other variables, but the analytics department will always have names ready.

I only meant to say that they apparently maintained a shortlist for senior staff as well.

True. Hopefully nothing goes wrong. The club need to get it right otherwise we may lose players like Alisson.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3974 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:55:51 pm
I would trust John Henry, Michael Gordon, and Michael Edwards to recruit the next Liverpool manager.

Can we have Michael Edwards back?

I remember Klopp talking about Graham coming to his office and showing him the research he done even saying to Klopp that his last season in Germany was not great because of bad luck.
Logged

rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3975 on: Today at 08:51:14 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:44:40 pm
They did their analytical research on Klopp prior to his arrival. Evidently this had been built up over a number of years as FSG wanted him in 2011 or 2012 I believe, but would be interesting to know who is up there now.

If the computer is telling us Sam Allardyce, then its done a HAL from 2001 on us.
I think Klopp was a huge outlier in their assessment of the coaches at the time. I find it hard to name anyone else like him out there now.

Luckily for us, we dont need the same thing as in 2015.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,581
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3976 on: Today at 08:53:42 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 08:51:14 pm
I think Klopp was a huge outlier in their assessment of the coaches at the time. I find it hard to name anyone else like him out there now.

Luckily for us, we don’t need the same thing as in 2015.

You would argue we do. The whole club is now built on his image and influence, or specifically the football side is. We dont even have a sporting director so we are looking for a leader, not just a coach.
Logged

djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:01:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:58:53 pm
Remember, they have been working on this since the summer. Shock to us, not them.

At the same time, what can they do if the man they want is with another club?

Let's face it, there is no single outstanding candidate who is currently available. There is no equivalent to 2015 when Klopp was refreshed having just left Dortmund ...

So, despite knowing in November, there is very little they could have done because

a) any candidate who is worth his salt is currently at a club
b) any agent who gets approached is basically going to be like why are you asking me if Jurgen is still the manager?
c) managers like de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso or an up-and-comer is still largely an unknown quantity, so what happens if you somehow commit to them too soon and their respective club's form nosedives by the end of the season?

Imagine what Xabi might be thinking today anyway. In the middle of a title race with Leverkusen in his first full season, Bayern breathing down his neck and now questions about his future coming his way in every interview. He's not going to like it one bit.

I think it will be around May period when the same name starts to persist and we will get a better idea as to who is in the running.
Logged

DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:05:19 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:46:04 pm
Going from Klopp to fucking De Zerbi is like going from a Lamborghini to a Ford Focus.

Yup, but I guess there's nobody in world football who isn't a downgrade.

The only manager of comparable ability is Guardiola, and even if you put aside his personality and morals (which compared to Klopp would be like going from a Lamborghini to a rust-eaten Renault 5), he couldn't be nearly as successful as Klopp, since he wouldn't have the sportswashing billions or Messi to give him a headstart over every other team like he's always had up 'til now.
Logged

djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3979 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm
Would love them to know who they want as a Sporting Director though, and make concrete moves on that front.

Logged
