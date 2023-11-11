With everything that's happened with Everton and the dark clouds looming over Chelsea and City, I'm thankful that FSG stuck to the FFP rules. They took a lot of stick over the years for not competing in the same way and being rigid with the rules, but they've been vindicated in my opinion. We as fans don't have to have those dark clouds looming over us as we watch one of the greatest managers in the game assemble another world class squad to compete on every level, having to wonder if we get a points deduction, have players leave, possibly even an ownership or managerial change, and ruin the whole thing.



