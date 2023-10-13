Okay, so doing a google - Bayern appointed Freund in September but remain in talks with Eberl? Feels as if Bayern is uncommitted, also.
I think their idea is that there would be two roles - the sporting director (Freund) and then someone who actually is a board member too - thatd be Eberl. Salihamidić, who was sacked in the summer, covered both, so they want to split that, with Freund and Eberl.
So there is no suggestion they want rid of Freund.
Sounds a bit odd and convoluted granted, a lot of the German clubs have quite complex structures! And Bayern more than anyone.