The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:39:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 13, 2023, 03:37:54 pm
The Gladbach fans who have a strong affinity for Liverpool are less than happy at this story and are hoping he just buggers off to Bavaria instead!

meaning they think Eberl a less than stellar replacement for Schmadtke?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:40:57 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1712778351084015662

Quote
FC Liverpool are interested in bringing in Max Eberl as sporting director. Ex-Wolfsburg manager Jörg Schmadtke (59) is current sports director of Jürgen Klopp's (56) club since June. Bayern is also in Talks with Eberl. [@BILD_Sport]
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:42:25 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 13, 2023, 03:39:03 pm
meaning they think Eberl a less than stellar replacement for Schmadtke?

He was Sporting Director of Leipzig, he knows talent when he sees it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:43:33 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 13, 2023, 03:39:03 pm
meaning they think Eberl a less than stellar replacement for Schmadtke?

Its a personal thing with them, the way he left and then went to Leipzig hurt them, hed been at Gladbach a LONG time, and they think he basically lied or at least greatly exaggerated having a mental health crisis to get out of Gladbach.  Obvs, a lot to the story.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:44:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 13, 2023, 03:43:33 pm
Its more a personal thing with them, the way he left and then went to Leipzig hurt them, hed been at Gladbach a LONG time, and they think he basically lied or at least greatly exaggerated having a mental health crisis to get out of Gladbach.  Obvs, a lot to the story.

Oof, that is rather unpleasant if true.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:49:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 13, 2023, 03:42:25 pm
He was Sporting Director of Leipzig, he knows talent when he sees it.

For 10 months.
Not exactly ringing endorsement.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:50:56 pm
Quote from: Zlen on October 13, 2023, 03:49:59 pm
For 10 months.
Not exactly ringing endorsement.

He got fired because he's a bit of a dickhead not that he wasn't bringing in talent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 03:59:39 pm
Who did he bring in Samie ffs? :P
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 04:10:04 pm
No idea on the latest ones mate but Leipzig's network of talent scouting is next level. So they must be good.   ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 05:00:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 13, 2023, 03:50:56 pm
He got fired because he's a bit of a dickhead not that he wasn't bringing in talent.
In what way a dickhead? Normally, that sets alarm bells ringing for our lot.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 06:09:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 13, 2023, 03:50:56 pm
He got fired because he's a bit of a dickhead not that he wasn't bringing in talent.

10 months is not enough to evaluate anyway. So just being a dickhead remains. 😁
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 13, 2023, 10:14:20 pm
Quote from: No666 on October 13, 2023, 05:00:37 pm
In what way a dickhead? Normally, that sets alarm bells ringing for our lot.

Bayern want him, and in typical Bayern fashion, they didnt hide the fact, and he didnt turn down their attention, and Leipzig where fed up with the flirting and said he was sacked for failing to commit to the club.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 14, 2023, 09:05:27 am
Okay, so doing a google - Bayern appointed Freund in September but remain in talks with Eberl? Feels as if Bayern is uncommitted, also.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 14, 2023, 09:42:38 am
Quote from: No666 on October 14, 2023, 09:05:27 am
Okay, so doing a google - Bayern appointed Freund in September but remain in talks with Eberl? Feels as if Bayern is uncommitted, also.

I think their idea is that there would be two roles - the sporting director (Freund) and then someone who actually is a board member too - thatd be Eberl. Salihamidić, who was sacked in the summer,  covered both, so they want to split that, with Freund and Eberl.

So there is no suggestion they want rid of Freund.

Sounds a bit odd and convoluted granted, a lot of the German clubs have quite complex structures!  And Bayern more than anyone.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
October 14, 2023, 11:55:37 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 14, 2023, 09:42:38 am
I think their idea is that there would be two roles - the sporting director (Freund) and then someone who actually is a board member too - thatd be Eberl. Salihamidić, who was sacked in the summer,  covered both, so they want to split that, with Freund and Eberl.

So there is no suggestion they want rid of Freund.

Sounds a bit odd and convoluted granted, a lot of the German clubs have quite complex structures!  And Bayern more than anyone.
Like having Ged and Evans, it works theoretically but perhaps not in practice.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 1, 2023, 10:17:34 am
Looks like it could be Eberl
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 1, 2023, 11:17:34 am
I hope they steer well clear of Eberl. He wants to go to Munich.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 1, 2023, 11:24:35 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  1, 2023, 11:17:34 am
I hope they steer well clear of Eberl. He wants to go to Munich.

Yeh after the revolving door Dof situation we need someone who is totally committed. That isn't Eberl.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:48:13 pm
Best thread for it I suppose with the FSG thread locked again.  :D

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:53:42 pm
how did they come up with the valuations though
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:54:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:13 pm
Best thread for it I suppose with the FSG thread locked again.  :D



I am not shocked with the NFL teams being so high as they are basically licence to print money and are never on the market, but I am surprised that Cowboys are so high - I know they have the great stadium and all but I would have thought LA may be the highest worth with their stadium, mixed with location and recently bias on success
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 04:07:23 pm
Are we actually looking for a new sporting director/DOF?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:22:38 pm
Do they have another graph that goes down to 50p for Everton?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:23:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:07:23 pm
Are we actually looking for a new sporting director/DOF?

Yes but not Max Eberl as he's heading off to Bayern.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:26:20 am
Brings home just how large the US market is to have their sports franchises so valuable, across MLB, NBA and NFL.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:43:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:26:20 am
Brings home just how large the US market is to have their sports franchises so valuable, across MLB, NBA and NFL.

Too bad that is all a load of boring shite.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:50:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:48 am
Too bad that is all a load of boring shite.
I don't mind the sports, it's just the endless commercialisation and advertising around it that makes it difficult to watch (which is ironically why those teams make so much money). The endless gambling tie-ins are really gross too.
