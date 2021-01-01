« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,767
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3680 on: Today at 08:35:30 pm
If FSG seriously challenge this, I'll never utter a bad word about them ever again. PGMOL need to be taken down with a fucking vengeance.
Logged

Online Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,776
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3681 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm
Fuck yeah.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,271
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3682 on: Today at 08:44:47 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:31:20 pm
Well the men in suits have come out punching

Seems weak imo.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,943
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3683 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:44:47 pm
Seems weak imo.

It is really not.
This is as venomous as you get with lawyer talk.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,710
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3684 on: Today at 08:50:05 pm
Beautiful, the threat of legal action.

Hopefully ups the pressure on Webb, his position should be untenable, absolute shitshow of officiating under him.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline WorldChampions

  Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,271
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3685 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:47:36 pm
It is really not.
This is as venomous as you get with lawyer talk.

What's wrong with straight up demanding the audio? Would seem fair enough.
Logged

Online Levitz

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,615
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3686 on: Today at 08:52:47 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:50:22 pm
What's wrong with straight up demanding the audio? Would seem fair enough.

Just demanding audio doesn't cover why the match officials were in UAE 48 hours before. There are more issues they want looked at than just in game.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline WorldChampions

  Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,271
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3687 on: Today at 08:56:27 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:52:47 pm
Just demanding audio doesn't cover why the match officials were in UAE 48 hours before. There are more issues they want looked at than just in game.

It's not an either or, we should absolutely be putting the pressure on for the audio to be released. Fire it out there and let the media run with it.

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,100
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3688 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:44:47 pm
Seems weak imo.

I put it on par with how the club came out after the Champions League final. It's very strong
Logged

Online Levitz

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,615
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3689 on: Today at 08:58:43 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:56:27 pm
It's not an either or, we should absolutely be putting the pressure on for the audio to be released. Fire it out there and let the media run with it.

It's covered in a full transparent review.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,975
  mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3690 on: Today at 08:59:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:47:36 pm
It is really not.
This is as venomous as you get with lawyer talk.
It is a bit weak, even the wording: - the word 'unsatisfactory' shouldn't be anywhere near it; thankfully they did use 'unacceptable' in the next bit, which is a stronger term.

But hopefully it's just a preliminery salvo, before the full barrage - thought that might mostly happen behind the scenes.

To continue the martial metaphor, I hope it's not just sabre-rattling
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,360
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3691 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:58:20 pm
I put it on par with how the club came out after the Champions League final. It's very strong

Perfectly worded imo, shuts down the pressure excuse before the pricks try to use it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,975
  mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3692 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:50:05 pm
Beautiful, the threat of legal action.

Is there a threat of legal action?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 70,142
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3693 on: Today at 09:02:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:00:34 pm
Is there a threat of legal action?

I am not sure anything is off the table, we're in unchartered waters here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Levitz

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,615
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3694 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:00:34 pm
Is there a threat of legal action?

'we will explore a range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution'

Last Edit: Today at 09:06:30 pm by Levitz
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,975
  mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3695 on: Today at 09:07:47 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:04:58 pm
'we will explore a range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution'


Right. I guess we interpret that differently
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Haggis36

  purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,418
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3696 on: Today at 09:08:32 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:50:22 pm
What's wrong with straight up demanding the audio? Would seem fair enough.

Reading between the lines of the statement, I'd guess we've asked for just that and been told no. Think we all know the reason why.

Ultimately I'm not really sure what options we can "explore" - I highly doubt we'd try to sue the referees association and doing so is not going to result in fairer refereeing decisions, if anything quite the opposite.

We're kind of in a no-win situation here. Let it go and nothing changes, incompetence (at best) and corruption (at worst) reigns supreme and we continue to get cheated out of titles. Kick up a big stink, and the PGMOL just closes rank and sticks it to us even more - we complained about Tierney, our treatment has gotten worse. A linesmen elbowed one of our players in the face and we complained - our treatment has gotten worse.

On one hand I'm pleased the club aren't just letting it slide but I see no positive outcome for us if I'm honest, and I'll be staggered if we aren't sat here in May discussing how egregiously poor refereeing decisions have cost us a title/top four.
Last Edit: Today at 09:10:17 pm by Haggis36
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,641
  Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3697 on: Today at 09:11:39 pm
We have to set a precedence that the current situation with officials operating VAR is sub standard. Absolutely no excuse for human error with the tech available.

I hope we are awarded a point as its the least we deserve.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Asam

  has a mankini
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,722
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3698 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:31:20 pm
Well the men in suits have come out punching

Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOLs admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.

We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

That such failings have already been categorised as significant human error is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.

Not bad
Logged

Online Aeon

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 125
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3699 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm
Very positive statement, but we need actions from the club. They need to defend the club's rights.

They stole 3+ points from us, already this season. 

Writing off seasons when you sit in your armchair and comment on a forum is easy. However, the manager and the team who have their reputations, their living and health on the line, cannot be undermined by a corrupt system with connections to dictatorships. 
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  J'aime voir...!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,959
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3700 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:12:08 pm
Not bad

It's clear from that statement that the club think it's a cover-up job, and that they are far from satisfied with an apology and a temporary standing down of an official. This is as close as a club has ever come to saying that PGMOL are not fit for purpose... I imagine stuff will happen now, and about time. PGMOL can't really go after us more than they already do, other than immediately awarding a penalty to the opposition at the start of each game, so let's go for them...
Logged

Online Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,287
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3701 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm
Least they are doing something
Logged
