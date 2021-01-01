What's wrong with straight up demanding the audio? Would seem fair enough.



Reading between the lines of the statement, I'd guess we've asked for just that and been told no. Think we all know the reason why.Ultimately I'm not really sure what options we can "explore" - I highly doubt we'd try to sue the referees association and doing so is not going to result in fairer refereeing decisions, if anything quite the opposite.We're kind of in a no-win situation here. Let it go and nothing changes, incompetence (at best) and corruption (at worst) reigns supreme and we continue to get cheated out of titles. Kick up a big stink, and the PGMOL just closes rank and sticks it to us even more - we complained about Tierney, our treatment has gotten worse. A linesmen elbowed one of our players in the face and we complained - our treatment has gotten worse.On one hand I'm pleased the club aren't just letting it slide but I see no positive outcome for us if I'm honest, and I'll be staggered if we aren't sat here in May discussing how egregiously poor refereeing decisions have cost us a title/top four.