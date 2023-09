At no point has anyone in the last few pages advocated us being the biggest spenders or acting like either Manc clubs or Chelsea. That poster has merely twisted words to suit that fabricated argument.



Should Jurgen be given greater backing?



Is it likely we'd have won and would win more triohies if so?



It's possible that more signings would've led to us getting more than 97 points in 18/19 and more than 92 points in 21/22, and who knows, maybe spending an extra 100m would've resulted in us beating Real in the Champions League finals. But getting to those point tallies and finals is more evidence for me that our recruitment and squad development and management (of course) was pretty spot on. It's only financial doping that has prevented us from getting those extra league titles we've deserved under Klopp.