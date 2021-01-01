« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3560 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:32:49 pm
It was at this point, heads fell off.

we aren't Newcastle...I don't think
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3561 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:36:24 pm
we aren't Newcastle...I don't think
Thats assisted head falling off. This is spontaneous head falling off.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:42:35 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 05:56:00 pm
Theyre not rooms, theyre cells and the white van with the square wheels takes you there.

But its the truth even if it didnt happen 

Cream buns and doughnuts and fruitcakes with no nuts
So good you could go nuts
Pink macaroons and a million balloons
With performing baboons .
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:25:39 pm
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
Klopp on sale of minority stake in Liverpool

"I can understand that for people, money in football is all about [transfer] spending, but we should forget what we built in recent years, we are building a new stand, training ground, Melwood back. A lot of stuff to keep club in healthy state for a long, long time."

Jurgen is a smart fella. He knows that for 13 years, FSG have been doing exactly what they promised on the first day as LFC owners. It must be a pleasure working in such a stable environment ...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:47:48 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:42:35 pm
Cream buns and doughnuts and fruitcakes with no nuts
So good you could go nuts
Pink macaroons and a million balloons
With performing baboons .

Woof Bark Donkey
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:48:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:42:54 pm
:lmao

But really, the deal was done weeks ago (how did the itks miss that?). So its odd that no one actually knows.
Alex Miller
@alexmiller73
·
Apr 7
Very reliable source tells me investment into @LFC likely over the summer, no specifics exactly when. Looks like good news is on the way...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:50:03 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:51:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:16 pm
RAWK  still hasn't picked up that Dynasty has links to GIC in Singapore.  :D
Someone who works for them used to work for GIC you mean
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3568 on: Today at 08:54:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Jurgen is a smart fella. He knows that for 13 years, FSG have been doing exactly what they promised on the first day as LFC owners. It must be a pleasure working in such a stable environment ...

I have a strong sense Jurgen has no idea what FSG promised to do or not do before he got here in 2016.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3569 on: Today at 08:55:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:17 pm
Alex Miller
@alexmiller73
·
Apr 7
Very reliable source tells me investment into @LFC likely over the summer, no specifics exactly when. Looks like good news is on the way...
So we get investment to pay off debt!

Thats like thinking youre getting Chuck Norris Tin-Can alley for Christmas and you end up opening up a jigsaw of the surgery in a country practice.

And you rock up and say I told you so!

You fucking gonk.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3570 on: Today at 09:05:13 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:55:05 pm
So we get investment to pay off debt!

Thats like thinking youre getting Chuck Norris Tin-Can alley for Christmas and you end up opening up a jigsaw of the surgery in a country practice.

And you rock up and say I told you so!

You fucking gonk.


 :D :D

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3571 on: Today at 09:09:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Jurgen is a smart fella. He knows that for 13 years, FSG have been doing exactly what they promised on the first day as LFC owners. It must be a pleasure working in such a stable environment ...

I must have missed the bit on their first day when they announced that they would rack up hundreds of millions of debt and then sell off a chunk of the club to other investors.

Have you got a link.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3572 on: Today at 09:27:18 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:09:32 pm
I must have missed the bit on their first day when they announced that they would rack up hundreds of millions of debt and then sell off a chunk of the club to other investors.

Have you got a link.

Come on Al, we know that this news comes as a big personal defeat for you, but look at the bright side ...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3573 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:23:58 pm
You cant have a percentage untill you know what the sale price is.

All we can have here is a sum that is "viewed as" being roughly x % of the Owners valuation of the entire entity. Or a newspaper's. or mine or yours. Its entirely subjective.   

100m into 5b in usd =2%     adjust at will.



No one knows until how many share's Dynasty acquired, for whatever amount they paid, becomes public knowledge
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3574 on: Today at 10:31:18 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:23:58 pm
You cant have a percentage untill you know what the sale price is.

All we can have here is a sum that is "viewed as" being roughly x % of the Owners valuation of the entire entity. Or a newspaper's. or mine or yours. Its entirely subjective.   

100m into 5b in usd =2%     adjust at will.


so you've probably answered yourself why the numbers range currently. You'd imagine they are working that out as part of this process. We value the club at x because of y
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3575 on: Today at 10:33:38 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 09:40:20 pm
No one knows until how many share's Dynasty acquired, for whatever amount they paid, becomes public knowledge
But how do we have information on the range it could be?

That what I find odd.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3576 on: Today at 10:37:49 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:38:00 pm
Thats assisted head falling off. This is spontaneous head falling off.

Spontaneous AND consensual heads falling off.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3577 on: Today at 10:40:19 pm
We're a well run club.


Deal with it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3578 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:27:18 pm
Come on Al, we know that this news comes as a big personal defeat for you, but look at the bright side ...

They have had to sell off a chunk of the club to pay down debt and to replace the money we have lost because of a failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Are you suggesting that is a victory. It is akin to having to remortgage your house to pay off business debts.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3579 on: Today at 11:06:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:33:38 pm
But how do we have information on the range it could be?

That what I find odd.

Because it's not nailed down yet?  Possibly only at a signed MOU state.
FSG will have a range of investment they're seeking, probably to cover the external debt to some large or all degree, which is not nailed down as the Annie Rd expansion cost is subject to revision.
Dynasty will be negotiating for the best deal they can get, within their capacity to invest.
What's out in public is a range that's doable from both sides, but not finalised yet.....will become clear as it progress's further
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3580 on: Today at 11:07:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:49:16 pm
They have had to sell off a chunk of the club to pay down debt and to replace the money we have lost because of a failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Are you suggesting that is a victory. It is akin to having to remortgage your house to pay off business debts.

So what?

They took an opportunity-- now -- to do something that is fiscally responsible and put the club on a better footing.


Or they didn't have to do it. And just used the revenues of the club to slowly pay down the debt year on year.

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3581 on: Today at 11:16:11 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 11:06:07 pm
Because it's not nailed down yet?  Possibly only at a signed MOU state.
FSG will have a range of investment they're seeking, probably to cover the external debt to some large or all degree, which is not nailed down as the Annie Rd expansion cost is subject to revision.
Dynasty will be negotiating for the best deal they can get, within their capacity to invest.
What's out in public is a range that's doable from both sides, but not finalised yet.....will become clear as it progress's further
Ok that makes sense, but weve a,so heard that the money came into the club over the summer, so it sounds like its been done a while.


But maybe it wasnt?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3582 on: Today at 11:30:59 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:25:39 pm
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
Klopp on sale of minority stake in Liverpool

"I can understand that for people, money in football is all about [transfer] spending, but we should forget what we built in recent years, we are building a new stand, training ground, Melwood back. A lot of stuff to keep club in healthy state for a long, long time."

Looks like Jurgen is pretty happy with the work we've done under the owners. To be fair, he's in a good position to judge.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3583 on: Today at 11:39:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Jurgen is a smart fella. He knows that for 13 years, FSG have been doing exactly what they promised on the first day as LFC owners. It must be a pleasure working in such a stable environment ...

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:40:19 pm
We're a well run club.


Deal with it.

We are the most successful club in England and one of the biggest clubs in the world. Does our transfer spend reflect that? Does it fuck! I won't deal with it, i expect better, don't inhibit Jurgen, back him to the hilt!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3584 on: Today at 11:40:23 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:30:59 pm
Looks like Jurgen is pretty happy with the work we've done under the owners. To be fair, he's in a good position to judge.



You're dead right,  he'd have refused greater backing on the transfer front!
