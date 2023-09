...





Al they sold 1 lousy % and they are using it to pay down accumulated covid debt and stadium builds and buys. That's just using equity to retire debt. None of your complaining makes any sense at all. They still own well over 90% of the equity and its worth exponentially more than they paid. interest rates are very high right now so clearing debt with paper makes eminent sense.If they were selling 25% chunks for less than they paid in order to finance day to day business then some of what you say is might be valid. In this case its just not very. Maybe the 5% they sold previously that you complain is very murky had something to do with 111m bids and all the expensive buys for this rebuild while the redevelopment was going on? Perhaps its a best case and not a worst? Who knows....