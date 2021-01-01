We have enough because we're up there with the richest and now we're not saddled with stadium debt. What's enough depends on people's opinions.



Is paying £15m for Endo enough when we could have splashed 100m on Caicedo? The club has the money and is only willing to spend if the value in doing so. We don't have to throw many around to sogn big money flops like some clubs to prove that we have enough.



Where does it say we aren't saddled with Stadium debt?From the Athletic.What will Dynasty Equitys money be used for?Think of this as like a creative debt management plan rather than a transfer pot for manager Jurgen Klopp.To bring some of Liverpools debt down, FSG has been looking for outside investment while remaining focused on the day-to-day running of the club.The last set of accounts, up to June 2022, showed a net debt of £74million and inter-company debt of £71m. The £50m spent on Liverpools new training facility and the £12m purchase of their old base at Melwood for the womens team are, however, not included in those figures.Costs are also rising for the estimated £80million Anfield Road Stand expansion project, which was initially set for completion next month but has been delayed because the contractor, Buckingham Group, fell into administration.So we had a bank debt of £71m + £74m owed to FSG for the Main Stand. £50m still outstanding for the training ground, £80m+ for the ARE and then £12m for Melwood. So just shy of £300m.The upper estimate for the investment is $200m so around £165m. Then you have in the vaguest of vague statements from Gordon that the cash is being used for COVID-19 pandemic debt and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window.So unless the club has been making mindblowing debt repayments since the last accounts then the numbers simply don't add up. We will almost certainly have Stadium debt, bank debt and will be using some of that money to fund the players we signed in the summer.In short despite having Klopp who for me is the best manager bar none, despite having a truly incredible run of success they still managed to rack up significant debts. Then despite raising £700m from RedBird and now Dynasty we will almost certainly have Stadium and bank debt.