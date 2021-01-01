« previous next »
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 03:49:06 am »
Always maintained that people should be careful of what they wish for. Theres a permanent anti-FSG presence on Twitter these days, and the prevailing narrative revolves around just because we are winning it does not mean they are not bad owners.

I mean its silly. What do these folks actually want? I dont think any of them could answer without knowing what the consequences are.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 03:58:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
Strangely enough people don't credit the owners of Dortmund and Mainz with putting a structure in place that allowed Klopp to succeed. Klopp has been successful everywhere he has managed. FSG had very little success until Klopp arrived.

I don't think it is too difficult to work out the reasons for that.

Thankfully Jurgen would argue the support he has had from the boards he has worked for has helped to bring success to the clubs he works at. The collective effort at the club has helped get us to where we are, and whilst Jurgen is the major driving force behind it all he doesnt do it alone and he would be the first to say that.
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 07:27:00 am »
Why are people complaining as usual, clearing debt is a good thing. Honestly some strange people out there
Offline carling

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 07:44:53 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
They've effectively done what a lot of us have been asking for, paid for the infrastructure improvements with their own money (or asset in this case) so that we can continue to invest as much as possible into the team.

For many that was the bare minimum considering they'll end up getting that investment back when they sell up.

I guess you've got United where the owners take money out of the club, then City and Newcastle where the owners pump loads of money in.  Then our owners who wouldn't dream of investing a dollar of their own money (despite being £3B+ in profit), but at least now they've not loaded us with debt.
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Do you have any evidence to support this accusation?

What does this deal mean for Liverpool FC?
This investment will allow continuity and stability for a club which has been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic. Anfield officials now estimate that COVID-19 has cost them £120 million in lost revenues. The owners chose to carry those costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool specific as it made more sense financially.

A portion of the Red Bird investment will be new capital on the FSG balance sheet to reduce the debts incurred over the past 12 months running organisations such as Liverpool.

The benefit to Liverpool of using capital from this for FSG debt reduction is it removes the risk of the clubs plans to redevelop the Anfield Road stand being jeopardised by the ongoing financial crisis. Back in December, Liverpool submitted a planning application for a £60 million project which would increase Anfields capacity to around 61,000.

What about any impact on money to spend on transfers?
Aside from the Anfield Road plans, the additional benefit to Liverpool of the structure of this investment is that it allows for funding for player recruitment and retention in line with Liverpools normal strategy and practices.
Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 08:05:51 am »
When Jurgen leaves, they should give him a share as a thank you -- his genius has made them billions.
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 08:23:07 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:27:00 am
Why are people complaining as usual, clearing debt is a good thing. Honestly some strange people out there

Because they leaked to the usual suspects that the debt had been cleared when they got half a billion from Redbird. They never announced that they weren't providing interest free loans for the training ground or the Anfield Road redevelopment.

Now we have another vague statement leaked to outlets about selling a stake for a vague amount with vague explanations for what it is going to be used for. The athletic say they will heavilly reduce bank debt, whilst the Echo and the mirror hint about some of it being used to fund spending in the last transfer window.

We have heard nothing from Henry the principal owner or Werner the chairman of the club. Just the usual off the record briefings to the usual suspects.

The biggest thing though is that posters talk about it as if it is free money. It isnt it comes with a cost. The more you dilute ownership and the more investors you have then the more people you have to keep happy. The more the Football club has to be run as a pure business.

So what happens next summer if we need money to revamp the defence or if we need to spend big to eventually replace Salah. Do they sell of a another chunk of the club to a faceless investment company.
Offline Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 08:35:04 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:06:14 am
I think this sums it up perfectly. The need to evaluate their ownership in binary terms is what causes so much angst on here. An acceptance that they've made mistakes whilst doing a good job is so much fairer.

Is it. Or is that your perspective. They've clearly made some very good decisions. They've clearly made bad ones. Some very bad ones. At points they've done a brilliant job. At points they've done a really poor job.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 08:36:09 am »
So, if we were owned by the fans we'd have tens of thousands of people to keep happy and if we only had 1 person owning us they'd probably have done something bad/evil/corrupt to be that rich.

Online Gus 1855

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 08:38:53 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:49:06 am
Always maintained that people should be careful of what they wish for. Theres a permanent anti-FSG presence on Twitter these days, and the prevailing narrative revolves around just because we are winning it does not mean they are not bad owners.

I mean its silly. What do these folks actually want? I dont think any of them could answer without knowing what the consequences are.

Agree totally, FSG may not be the perfect owners, but they're infinitely better than most of the other owners of top clubs around Europe.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 08:38:53 am
Agree totally, FSG may not be the perfect owners, but they're infinitely better than most of the other owners of top clubs around Europe.
But some will only be happy with owners that pump money in for transfersThey are missing the big picture i.e the club has more than enough for that.
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 08:46:11 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:44:53 am
For many that was the bare minimum considering they'll end up getting that investment back when they sell up.

I guess you've got United where the owners take money out of the club, then City and Newcastle where the owners pump loads of money in.  Then our owners who wouldn't dream of investing a dollar of their own money (despite being £3B+ in profit), but at least now they've not loaded us with debt.

You mean sportswashers who abuse human rights and cut off the heads of people they dont agree with?
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 08:46:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:35:04 am
Is it. Or is that your perspective. They've clearly made some very good decisions. They've clearly made bad ones. Some very bad ones. At points they've done a brilliant job. At points they've done a really poor job.

Its almost like they are human and like us all capable of making mistakes :)
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 08:49:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:40:52 am
But some will only be happy with owners that pump money in for transfersThey are missing the big picture i.e the club has more than enough for that.

Make up your mind yesterday you were telling us

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm
Look at it this way. We're up there with the richest clubs in the world but we were restricted due to the stadium debt. So, bringing in new investment to clear means that we're financially free and that the club can run itself.

Isn't that a good thing?

Either we have enough money for transfers or we don't.

Online Avens

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 08:50:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:46:54 am
Its almost like they are human and like us all capable of making mistakes :)

I think we refer to those as sub-optimal decisions these days  ;)
Online Avens

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 08:51:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:35:04 am
Is it. Or is that your perspective. They've clearly made some very good decisions. They've clearly made bad ones. Some very bad ones. At points they've done a brilliant job. At points they've done a really poor job.

It's entirely fair and balanced, thanks for asking. Honestly, this incessant need to argue against people who are saying they've not been perfect but generally pretty good is so strange. It really should be such a polarising point of view.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
When you look at some of the owners that have come and gone in the Premier League over the years, Vincent Tan coming in and changing the club crest at Cardiff, Venkys buying Blackburn and letting chickens loose on the pitch, Mike Ashley sacking Keegan and bringing in Joe Kinnear!

There is things FSG could be better at, things they shouldn't have done, but as owners go we could do a lot worse. Plus, I think in the coming months we'll see the fallout of a badly run club from a certain outfit across the park.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:49:19 am
Make up your mind yesterday you were telling us

Either we have enough money for transfers or we don't.
We have enough because we're up there with the richest and now we're not saddled with stadium debt. What's enough depends on people's opinions.

Is paying £15m for Endo enough when we could have splashed 100m on Caicedo? The club has the money and is only willing to spend if the value in doing so. We don't have to throw many around to sogn big money flops like some clubs to prove that we have enough.
Online keyop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 09:16:27 am »
The council of the People's Front of Judea is now in session.
Online Red Beret

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 09:24:50 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:49:06 am
Always maintained that people should be careful of what they wish for. Theres a permanent anti-FSG presence on Twitter these days, and the prevailing narrative revolves around just because we are winning it does not mean they are not bad owners.

I mean its silly. What do these folks actually want? I dont think any of them could answer without knowing what the consequences are.

We know what they want. A lot of the time they won't dare admit it, though.

The description of FSG as "bad" owners is laughable. What constitutes a good owner? I don't think the type of owner they crave even exists.

FSG don't put anything in, they don't take anything out. They manage the money the way they think it should be done, often to the outrage of the Twitterverse fan contingent. The club is self sustaining, has nominal debt, excellent infrastructure, and a youth academy reaping dividends for the club. FSG aren't always transparent, but in that regard they can behave pretty much how they want and nobody can make them otherwise.

After 13 years of ownership and Anfield capacity increased by around 30% (?) some people will exist only to pick holes. You would think all our previous owners had been perfect saints.
Online ScottScott

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 09:28:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:23:07 am
Because they leaked to the usual suspects that the debt had been cleared when they got half a billion from Redbird. They never announced that they weren't providing interest free loans for the training ground or the Anfield Road redevelopment.

Now we have another vague statement leaked to outlets about selling a stake for a vague amount with vague explanations for what it is going to be used for. The athletic say they will heavilly reduce bank debt, whilst the Echo and the mirror hint about some of it being used to fund spending in the last transfer window.

We have heard nothing from Henry the principal owner or Werner the chairman of the club. Just the usual off the record briefings to the usual suspects.

The biggest thing though is that posters talk about it as if it is free money. It isnt it comes with a cost. The more you dilute ownership and the more investors you have then the more people you have to keep happy. The more the Football club has to be run as a pure business.

So what happens next summer if we need money to revamp the defence or if we need to spend big to eventually replace Salah. Do they sell of a another chunk of the club to a faceless investment company.

How you're still allowed to post on here is beyond me. That bolded bit above has to be the most bollocks you've spouted on here which is impressive

Another vague statement seemingly means a statement released on the club's website explaining that the cash will be used to "pay down bank debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window"

Dynasty have bought between 2-4% of the club if reports are to be believed. They will have zero say in any of the running of the club. So if we need money next summer to buy new defenders, we'll just go about our business as usual, just with more money available to us because we haven't had to pay down debt and interest
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 09:53:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:00:08 am
We have enough because we're up there with the richest and now we're not saddled with stadium debt. What's enough depends on people's opinions.

Is paying £15m for Endo enough when we could have splashed 100m on Caicedo? The club has the money and is only willing to spend if the value in doing so. We don't have to throw many around to sogn big money flops like some clubs to prove that we have enough.

Where does it say we aren't saddled with Stadium debt?

From the Athletic.

What will Dynasty Equitys money be used for?
Think of this as like a creative debt management plan rather than a transfer pot for manager Jurgen Klopp.

To bring some of Liverpools debt down, FSG has been looking for outside investment while remaining focused on the day-to-day running of the club.

The last set of accounts, up to June 2022, showed a net debt of £74million and inter-company debt of £71m. The £50m spent on Liverpools new training facility and the £12m purchase of their old base at Melwood for the womens team are, however, not included in those figures.

Costs are also rising for the estimated £80million Anfield Road Stand expansion project, which was initially set for completion next month but has been delayed because the contractor, Buckingham Group, fell into administration.



So we had a bank debt of £71m + £74m owed to FSG for the Main Stand. £50m still outstanding for the training ground, £80m+ for the ARE and then £12m for Melwood. So just shy of £300m.

The upper estimate for the investment is $200m so around £165m. Then you have in the vaguest of vague statements from Gordon that the cash is being used for COVID-19 pandemic debt and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window.

So unless the club has been making mindblowing debt repayments since the last accounts then the numbers simply don't add up. We will almost certainly have Stadium debt, bank debt and will be using some of that money to fund the players we signed in the summer.

In short despite having Klopp who for me is the best manager bar none, despite having a truly incredible run of success they still managed to rack up significant debts. Then despite raising £700m from RedBird and now Dynasty we will almost certainly have Stadium and bank debt. 



