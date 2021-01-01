« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 356458 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,267
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm »
The two points I take from this:

1 - Whilst this money doesn't go directly on players, by freeing the club from debt it means our finances are much improved for transfer activities in the future.

2 - This purchase applies a solid valuation for the entirety of the club, should any other potential suitors be sniffing around.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:03:03 pm
Strange way of looking at it, its all hypothetical though
It's not really; that's what investment in depressed or risky assets is all about. You take the risk and then reap the rewards if it works, always knowing that it might not.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:44:38 pm
They bought the club when few were interested and built it up to where it is today by hiring the right people and tapping into its commercial potential. It's their reward.

You'd think some part of them would want to spend a fraction of their 'reward' on the club though.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,791
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm »
Great news

There will always be skeptics of our owners because they are, like the title says, men in suits behind the scenes... Who likes them. they are meant to be hated. Also, football fans are pretty hard to please. You'll even find Man City fans complaining their owners aren't doing enough.

But for me, very much a case of the devil you know...  I really like the type of club we are. We still have our soul (relatively lol) and are run sensibly, as this news is an example of.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,113
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 07:59:28 pm »
Beats being sold to Qatar or Saudi which is about the reality of who could afford the sale price.

If FSG would just back Klopp with what he needs every transfer window (nobody wants or expects Chelsea money) then they'd get a lot more credit.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • Six times...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Pleased this continues with the fiscal prudence of the owners. Definitely only saying that because we have continued to find amazing value this summer, and are playing well. I like the ethos, and while its definitely a lean style of operating that relies on very good player purchasing, when you look around at how others are doing it, its hard to argue with. Yes they will make money off their investment, but from a business point of view there is a lot to be admired about how theyve gone about it. I hope they are in it for the long haul personally, Id hate to see them sell up to a state. BTW, does this mean that Lebron got a stake for peanuts thats now worth about 100 mil?!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:51:02 pm
The two points I take from this:

1 - Whilst this money doesn't go directly on players, by freeing the club from debt it means our finances are much improved for transfer activities in the future.



A couple of million a year ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 09:47:45 pm »
Let's be clear here FSG loaded the club with debt that affected our ability to compete in the transfer market resulting in a low net spend. That low Net spend ultimately ended up with us failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They leaked to the Athletic that part of the Redbird money was to be used to clear the Covid. Debt. They stopped their policy of providing interest free loans for infrastructure that resulted in the club using the revolving credit facility to fund the training ground and Anfield Road.

So despite it being FSG who loaded the club with debt that restricted our ability to compete they are now getting credit for now removing the debt. Unfortunately it has happened after we failed to qualify for the Champions League.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:47:45 pm
Let's be clear here FSG loaded the club with debt that affected our ability to compete in the transfer market resulting in a low net spend. That low Net spend ultimately ended up with us failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They leaked to the Athletic that part of the Redbird money was to be used to clear the Covid. Debt. They stopped their policy of providing interest free loans for infrastructure that resulted in the club using the revolving credit facility to fund the training ground and Anfield Road.

So despite it being FSG who loaded the club with debt that restricted our ability to compete they are now getting credit for now removing the debt. Unfortunately it has happened after we failed to qualify for the Champions League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7HmhrgTuQ
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 09:56:24 pm »
They've effectively done what a lot of us have been asking for, paid for the infrastructure improvements with their own money (or asset in this case) so that we can continue to invest as much as possible into the team.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 10:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Beats being sold to Qatar or Saudi which is about the reality of who could afford the sale price.

If FSG would just back Klopp with what he needs every transfer window (nobody wants or expects Chelsea money) then they'd get a lot more credit.

Yep. Sums up the feeling of many.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,594
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:47:45 pm
Let's be clear here FSG loaded the club with debt that affected our ability to compete in the transfer market resulting in a low net spend. That low Net spend ultimately ended up with us failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They leaked to the Athletic that part of the Redbird money was to be used to clear the Covid. Debt. They stopped their policy of providing interest free loans for infrastructure that resulted in the club using the revolving credit facility to fund the training ground and Anfield Road.

So despite it being FSG who loaded the club with debt that restricted our ability to compete they are now getting credit for now removing the debt. Unfortunately it has happened after we failed to qualify for the Champions League.
Ok folks.

I was wrong.


:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
There's definitely an interesting divergence in what FSG as an ownership group views the outlook for the sport is in the short-medium term vs. Boehly/Clearlake. I'd add in Barca as well but they're such a basketcase that it wouldn't really be an apt comparison. Mainly will revenue continue to increase to handle taking on debt when valuations are no longer increasing or will higher interest rates off-set any revenue increases to be had in this current environment? FSG seem to think that paying off the debt is the way to go while Boehly/Clearlake are now laying it on.

Would also say it makes Everton's move and potential sale seem fantastical in that the amount of debt needed to make it all work at current market rates is hard for Chelsea with all their money but for Everton? They'll have to fleece their fans to even have a chance without revenues, mainly TV, massively increasing. Would think they're trading one pipe dream for another.
Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • Six times...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:47:45 pm
Let's be clear here FSG loaded the club with debt that affected our ability to compete in the transfer market resulting in a low net spend. That low Net spend ultimately ended up with us failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They leaked to the Athletic that part of the Redbird money was to be used to clear the Covid. Debt. They stopped their policy of providing interest free loans for infrastructure that resulted in the club using the revolving credit facility to fund the training ground and Anfield Road.

So despite it being FSG who loaded the club with debt that restricted our ability to compete they are now getting credit for now removing the debt. Unfortunately it has happened after we failed to qualify for the Champions League.

All about it perspective. Look around the league, and point me at some better, more successful owners and Ill happily cede. They have been operating in a financial environment that has shifted out of their favour in the years they have owned the club. They dont spend beyond their means, nor ours, which is what they said from day one.

If City hadnt have cheated their way to the top wed have at least a couple more league titles.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 10:08:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:44:38 pm
They bought the club when few were interested and built it up to where it is today by hiring the right people and tapping into its commercial potential. It's their reward.

Helped along by a manager who can increase player values multiple times and a fan base that can make Messi's Barcelona shit the bed.

They invested a modest sum with very little risk.

Its purely hypothetical buy is £71M out of billions, not a fair parting gift.





Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 10:09:26 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • Six times...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 10:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:40 pm
Helped along by a manager who can increase player values multiple times and a fan base that can make Messi's Barcelona shit the bed.

They invested a modest sum with very little risk.


They hired him, and surrounded him with brilliant people.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:44:38 pm
They bought the club when few were interested and built it up to where it is today by hiring the right people and tapping into its commercial potential. It's their reward.

Built us up, I've heard it all now.

Ickle Pool, we're so lucky.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 10:18:14 pm »
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:01:47 pm
Ok folks.

I was wrong.


:lmao

To be fair I am glad they have seen sense and stopped loading the club with debt. However they only did it after we failed to qualify for the CL and it became clear that the club needed major investment in the playing squad.

Investment that has seen us transformed this season. I think it is fair to be glad that the debt has been removed but also disappointed that it was loaded onto the club in the first place.

I think we must also take into consideration what the club could have achieved without that debt and a greater ability to compete in the transfer market.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 10:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:40 pm
Helped along by a manager who can increase player values multiple times and a fan base that can make Messi's Barcelona shit the bed.

They invested a modest sum with very little risk.

Its purely hypothetical buy is £71M out of billions, not a fair parting gift.

I think Klopp's the best manager ever. God knows what I will do when he leaves.

But even he would admit he has been helped by the footballing structure around him that is owed to FSG. Even prior to Klopp's arrival, FSG had a clear vision of what our football should entail, based on attacking, progressive football and nurturing young talent in the process. A distinct culture that echoed previous generations of the club.

That was clear in the hiring of Brendan Rodgers. It didn't work out in the end, but nor was he a disaster as he implemented a style of play and young player development that Klopp improved on tenfold.

Add to the scouting structure, the data analytics structure, the infrastructural improvements in the training ground and stadium, then you can confidently say FSG have transformed the club for the better. Without a defined culture, we would be no better than Man Utd or Chelsea.

FSG are very very capable owners. No they are not perfect, yes there are times we felt we could do better in the transfer market, but the structures they've implemented have been for the benefit of all of us. I'd much rather have a set of owners who structure our club well from top to bottom rather than just feeding millions into the transfer market and hoping for the best.

In fact, any failures will be the result of complacency with our structure - if we have a brain drain of all the footballing experts from scouting, coaching and analytics, then we are fucking done for.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:08:05 pm
All about it perspective. Look around the league, and point me at some better, more successful owners and Ill happily cede. They have been operating in a financial environment that has shifted out of their favour in the years they have owned the club. They dont spend beyond their means, nor ours, which is what they said from day one.

If City hadnt have cheated their way to the top wed have at least a couple more league titles.



There's was a failed strategy/approach before Jurgen arrived and likely to be once he leaves unfortunately, such is his impact.

How many managers could have done what he has under FSG? I'd strongly argue none.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 10:25:28 pm »
If you asked the Boss, he'd tell you that the Clubs best asset & the reason why he has managed to win all but 1 trophy, is us.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,823
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 10:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:56:24 pm
They've effectively done what a lot of us have been asking for, paid for the infrastructure improvements with their own money (or asset in this case) so that we can continue to invest as much as possible into the team.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:56:24 pm
They've effectively done what a lot of us have been asking for, paid for the infrastructure improvements with their own money (or asset in this case) so that we can continue to invest as much as possible into the team.

The sum involved as quoted by the BBC, at its maximum, is less than chelsea paid for those two midfielders. Kind of puts it into perspective.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,790
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 10:34:12 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 10:25:33 pm
The sum involved as quoted by the BBC, at its maximum, is less than chelsea paid for those two midfielders. Kind of puts it into perspective.

Chelsea are very badly run?
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 10:34:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:24:45 pm
There's was a failed strategy/approach before Jurgen arrived and likely to be once he leaves unfortunately, such is his impact.

How many managers could have done what he has under FSG? I'd strongly argue none.

Strangely enough people don't credit the owners of Dortmund and Mainz with putting a structure in place that allowed Klopp to succeed. Klopp has been successful everywhere he has managed. FSG had very little success until Klopp arrived.

I don't think it is too difficult to work out the reasons for that.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 10:40:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:25:28 pm
If you asked the Boss, he'd tell you that the Clubs best asset & the reason why he has managed to win all but 1 trophy, is us.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:40 pm
Helped along by a manager who can increase player values multiple times and a fan base that can make Messi's Barcelona shit the bed.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:47:45 pm
Let's be clear here FSG loaded the club with debt that affected our ability to compete in the transfer market resulting in a low net spend. That low Net spend ultimately ended up with us failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They leaked to the Athletic that part of the Redbird money was to be used to clear the Covid. Debt. They stopped their policy of providing interest free loans for infrastructure that resulted in the club using the revolving credit facility to fund the training ground and Anfield Road.

So despite it being FSG who loaded the club with debt that restricted our ability to compete they are now getting credit for now removing the debt. Unfortunately it has happened after we failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Do you have any evidence to support this accusation?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,695
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:34:28 pm
Strangely enough people don't credit the owners of Dortmund and Mainz with putting a structure in place that allowed Klopp to succeed. Klopp has been successful everywhere he has managed. FSG had very little success until Klopp arrived.

I don't think it is too difficult to work out the reasons for that.

Yeah because FSG didn't get Klinnsman and opted for Klopp instead.

Just luck on their part instead of smarts per some.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 10:44:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:41:26 pm
Yeah because FSG didn't get Klinnsman and opted for Klopp instead.

I have never, ever, seen anywhere that FSG wanted Klinsmann. You got a source for that one?  Or are you mixing up FSG and our actually bad American owners that came before?
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:01:47 pm
Ok folks.

I was wrong.

:lmao

To be fair, there was a better chance of me being right about us signing Mbappe, than Al praising FSG ;D
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:44:36 pm
I have never, ever, seen anywhere that FSG wanted Klinsmann. You got a source for that one?  Or are you mixing up FSG and our actually bad American owners that came before?
I think you've misunderstood his point thoroughly.

Very in keeping with what this thread has become. Just a redux of the FSG thread: same entrenchments, same intractibles and same ignominies

But with a gif of Joan Collins, so there's that, I guess
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
  • underdearm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 10:53:34 pm »
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:51:19 pm
I think you've misunderstood his point thoroughly.

Very in keeping with what this thread has become. Just a redux of the FSG thread: same entrenchments, same intractibles and same ignominies

But with a gif of Joan Collins, so there's that, I guess

Its certainly possible but in a thread of risible arguments even sarcasm and joking is hard to spot.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"
