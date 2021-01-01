Helped along by a manager who can increase player values multiple times and a fan base that can make Messi's Barcelona shit the bed.



They invested a modest sum with very little risk.



Its purely hypothetical buy is £71M out of billions, not a fair parting gift.



I think Klopp's the best manager ever. God knows what I will do when he leaves.But even he would admit he has been helped by the footballing structure around him that is owed to FSG. Even prior to Klopp's arrival, FSG had a clear vision of what our football should entail, based on attacking, progressive football and nurturing young talent in the process. A distinct culture that echoed previous generations of the club.That was clear in the hiring of Brendan Rodgers. It didn't work out in the end, but nor was he a disaster as he implemented a style of play and young player development that Klopp improved on tenfold.Add to the scouting structure, the data analytics structure, the infrastructural improvements in the training ground and stadium, then you can confidently say FSG have transformed the club for the better. Without a defined culture, we would be no better than Man Utd or Chelsea.FSG are very very capable owners. No they are not perfect, yes there are times we felt we could do better in the transfer market, but the structures they've implemented have been for the benefit of all of us. I'd much rather have a set of owners who structure our club well from top to bottom rather than just feeding millions into the transfer market and hoping for the best.In fact, any failures will be the result of complacency with our structure - if we have a brain drain of all the footballing experts from scouting, coaching and analytics, then we are fucking done for.