Nope. That's not Edwards returning, and nada on Ward (so far) either
Edwards new role revealed https://theathletic.com/4841403/2023/09/07/michael-edwards-liverpool-ludonautics/
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.
Dream Team:CEO: Rick ParryCommercial Lead: Christian PurslowSporting Director: Ian AyreHead of Analytics: Damien Comolli
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.
Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
Definitely. It was a great window, as we were able to do so many things in a short period of time:1. We moved on out of contract players2. We unexpectedly moved on two out of form players - both for decent fees (which clearly meant we had to adjust our plans)3. We bought 4 highly regarded midfielders4. We showed intent with the Caicedo bid, suggesting we're still willing to go large when needed5. We've reduced our wage bill6. We've brought the average age of the squad down significantly7. The Saudis showed their hand on Salah, meaning we can rinse them next summer if he decides to leave, and use the fee to buy defendersAll the stuff about 'pants bring pulled down', 'amateur hour', 'shitshow' or being 'promised Bellingham' (or any other speculative judgements) have absolutely zero evidence to back them up. Transfers often don't work out for a variety of reasons, and no-one on here knows what actually went on behind the scenes, other than twitter speculation, media click bait and transfer soundbites.It feels like some are forgetting to enjoy the victory, because they're still dwelling on things that didn't go as planned along the way. Other clubs fuck up all the time and we laugh at them, yet some expect our business to go smoothly and for us to get what we want, even though there's many things that can go wrong that are beyond our control. If it was a 'Melo last-minute loan summer' as some speculated, then there'd be a case for assessing what happened. But it wasn't. So there isn't.The phrase 'There's no use crying over split milk' endures for a good reason. It literally means to 'dwell pointlessly on past misfortunes that you can't change'. We should absolutely be learning from past mistakes, but we shouldn't still be talking about them when we've now fixed the issues, and are looking good on the pitch.There'll always be times when we could've spent more in the past, or not bought stop gap players, or not taken so many risks with a tired squad. But that's behind us, so let's look forward - instead of trying to find fault or blame, when in fact none of us knows with any degree of certainty why things happened the way they did.We've moved on Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Melo, Milner and Bobby. All of them were either past their peak years, or injury prone, or out of form (or all 3). We've bought in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch and Endo. We also have Thiago, Jones, Bajetic and Elliot, plus Trent linking our defence to midfield to our attack like a boss.Our forwards are already sorted. Midfield is now sorted. Onto the defence next, then Jurgen will have a complete, young, talented, durable, and adaptable squad to build his Liverpool 2.0.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Sounds like a newly launched card or board game...'Ludonautics! Gather all the lunatics (4-8 players) in one place and analyse football stats, rating them up or down, until there's nobody left at the table and you're being forcibly administered with a thorazine drip. Available at all participating retailers. See website for details."
Ludo means play in Latin
so that will be how they came up with that portmanteau word.
