Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 349864 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm
Nope. That's not Edwards returning, and nada on Ward (so far) either
seriously. not sure why this persists.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 06:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:09:06 pm
Edwards new role revealed

https://theathletic.com/4841403/2023/09/07/michael-edwards-liverpool-ludonautics/
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?

He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.

I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:45:49 pm
Anyone over 20,000 post :lmao
Phew. That's a relief.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 06:08:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics

 :D Official partner of Liverpool football club.We would still pay them i guess,but propably more than before.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics
Sounds like a newly launched card or board game...

'Ludonautics! Gather all the lunatics (4-8 players) in one place and analyse football stats, rating them up or down, until there's nobody left at the table and you're being forcibly administered with a thorazine drip. Available at all participating retailers. See website for details."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm »
So this new specialised consultancy firm could perhaps work with top clubs, like Liverpool. Similar to Brightons setup with that analytics company. Obviously youd kinda want them to work exclusively with you if possible. Unless some other creative solution.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
Phew. That's a relief.

Keep going and you will get to the magic number buddy.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm
Keep going and you will get to the magic number buddy.
No, now I know the cutoff, I'll ease up before the threshold and preserve my reputation.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm »
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.

Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3329 on: Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm »
Nerds.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3330 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.

Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.

Dream Team:

CEO:  Rick Parry
Commercial Lead:  Christian Purslow
Sporting Director:  Ian Ayre
Head of Analytics:  Damien Comolli
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3331 on: Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm »
 :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
Dream Team:

CEO:  Rick Parry
Commercial Lead:  Christian Purslow
Sporting Director:  Ian Ayre
Head of Analytics:  Damien Comolli

 :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:05:42 pm
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?

He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.

I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.

Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
Nerds.
Secretly, you love a laptop-clutching man with glasses.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm
Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
Said it before, I can't see Ward coming back. He was promoted and fucked it off within 6 months because it wasn't all smooth sailing.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics

New album on Bella Union records and a Marc Riley/Gideon Coe session coming soon.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm »
Jorg will rip off his jolly German mask to reveal a cackling Michael Edwards, who'll yell "It was me all along, fooled  ya, ya gobshite bellends!"

And we'll finally know the answer to DiggerJohn's question: It's all of us
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm »
except 'Killer Heels' she's no gobshite/bellend because she has the heels :)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm »
Edwards and Graham are going to get paid more to do less. Not a bad gig. Wouldnt surprise me if LFC hires them for more than what they were getting salaries on a monthly basis. We already pay Statsbomb and other 3rd parties so it wouldnt be anything new.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 08:05:17 pm »
Edwards worked with us for a decade i doubt he will want to work with any club on a full time basis yet. This gig is perfect for him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:27:46 am


Super post, Keyop. I will say though, I think we've kinda pushed it as far as we can without a proper, long-term backroom/recruitment team overhaul and I hope that's being very actively worked in behind the scenes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 01:35:03 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:27:46 am
Definitely. It was a great window, as we were able to do so many things in a short period of time:

1. We moved on out of contract players
2. We unexpectedly moved on two out of form players - both for decent fees (which clearly meant we had to adjust our plans)
3. We bought 4 highly regarded midfielders
4. We showed intent with the Caicedo bid, suggesting we're still willing to go large when needed
5. We've reduced our wage bill
6. We've brought the average age of the squad down significantly
7. The Saudis showed their hand on Salah, meaning we can rinse them next summer if he decides to leave, and use the fee to buy defenders

All the stuff about 'pants bring pulled down', 'amateur hour', 'shitshow' or being 'promised Bellingham' (or any other speculative judgements) have absolutely zero evidence to back them up. Transfers often don't work out for a variety of reasons, and no-one on here knows what actually went on behind the scenes, other than twitter speculation, media click bait and transfer soundbites.

It feels like some are forgetting to enjoy the victory, because they're still dwelling on things that didn't go as planned along the way. Other clubs fuck up all the time and we laugh at them, yet some expect our business to go smoothly and for us to get what we want, even though there's many things that can go wrong that are beyond our control. If it was a 'Melo last-minute loan summer' as some speculated, then there'd be a case for assessing what happened. But it wasn't. So there isn't.

The phrase 'There's no use crying over split milk' endures for a good reason. It literally means to 'dwell pointlessly on past misfortunes that you can't change'. We should absolutely be learning from past mistakes, but we shouldn't still be talking about them when we've now fixed the issues, and are looking good on the pitch.

There'll always be times when we could've spent more in the past, or not bought stop gap players, or not taken so many risks with a tired squad. But that's behind us, so let's look forward - instead of trying to find fault or blame, when in fact none of us knows with any degree of certainty why things happened the way they did.

We've moved on Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Melo, Milner  and Bobby. All of them were either past their peak years, or injury prone, or out of form (or all 3). We've bought in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch and Endo. We also have Thiago, Jones, Bajetic and Elliot, plus Trent linking our defence to midfield to our attack like a boss.

Our forwards are already sorted. Midfield is now sorted. Onto the defence next, then Jurgen will have a complete, young, talented,  durable, and adaptable squad to build his Liverpool 2.0.

Great post ;D dont understand how anyone could try to denigrate it, thats beyond parody .
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 04:26:49 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:35:03 am
Great post ;D dont understand how anyone could try to denigrate it, thats beyond parody .

Yeah, lots of playing the man, rather than the ball, I suspect.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 06:20:21 am »
Keyop is Cherry Picking
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 09:45:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm
Sounds like a newly launched card or board game...

'Ludonautics! Gather all the lunatics (4-8 players) in one place and analyse football stats, rating them up or down, until there's nobody left at the table and you're being forcibly administered with a thorazine drip. Available at all participating retailers. See website for details."

I'd play this. Let me know when you put it into production.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 08:19:10 pm »
Ludo means play in Latinso that will be how they came up with that portmanteau word.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:19:10 pm
Ludo means play in Latinso that will be how they came up with that portmanteau word.
Ludo also means "crazy" in Bulgarian (and surely other Slavic languages)...

Ludogoretz - crazy mountain man.
