Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,918
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3320 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:25:34 pm
Nope. That's not Edwards returning, and nada on Ward (so far) either
seriously. not sure why this persists.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3321 on: Today at 06:05:42 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:09:06 pm
Edwards new role revealed

https://theathletic.com/4841403/2023/09/07/michael-edwards-liverpool-ludonautics/
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?

He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.

I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3322 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:45:49 pm
Anyone over 20,000 post :lmao
Phew. That's a relief.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3323 on: Today at 06:08:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics

 :D Official partner of Liverpool football club.We would still pay them i guess,but propably more than before.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3324 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics
Sounds like a newly launched card or board game...

'Ludonautics! Gather all the lunatics (4-8 players) in one place and analyse football stats, rating them up or down, until there's nobody left at the table and you're being forcibly administered with a thorazine drip. Available at all participating retailers. See website for details."
plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3325 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm
So this new specialised consultancy firm could perhaps work with top clubs, like Liverpool. Similar to Brightons setup with that analytics company. Obviously youd kinda want them to work exclusively with you if possible. Unless some other creative solution.
DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3326 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:06:50 pm
Phew. That's a relief.

Keep going and you will get to the magic number buddy.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3327 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:18:59 pm
Keep going and you will get to the magic number buddy.
No, now I know the cutoff, I'll ease up before the threshold and preserve my reputation.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,838
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3328 on: Today at 06:25:20 pm
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.

Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,374
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3329 on: Today at 06:27:19 pm
Nerds.
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,851
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3330 on: Today at 06:39:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:25:20 pm
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.

Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.

Dream Team:

CEO:  Rick Parry
Commercial Lead:  Christian Purslow
Sporting Director:  Ian Ayre
Head of Analytics:  Damien Comolli
King Kenny.

DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3331 on: Today at 06:40:59 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:39:23 pm
Dream Team:

CEO:  Rick Parry
Commercial Lead:  Christian Purslow
Sporting Director:  Ian Ayre
Head of Analytics:  Damien Comolli

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3332 on: Today at 06:44:10 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:05:42 pm
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?

He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.

I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.

Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3333 on: Today at 06:54:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:19 pm
Nerds.
Secretly, you love a laptop-clutching man with glasses.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3334 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:44:10 pm
Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
Said it before, I can't see Ward coming back. He was promoted and fucked it off within 6 months because it wasn't all smooth sailing.
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3335 on: Today at 06:57:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:52:23 pm
Announce Ludonautics

New album on Bella Union records and a Marc Riley/Gideon Coe session coming soon.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3336 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm
Jorg will rip off his jolly German mask to reveal a cackling Michael Edwards, who'll yell "It was me all along, fooled  ya, ya gobshite bellends!"

And we'll finally know the answer to DiggerJohn's question: It's all of us
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
