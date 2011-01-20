Nope. That's not Edwards returning, and nada on Ward (so far) either
Edwards new role revealed https://theathletic.com/4841403/2023/09/07/michael-edwards-liverpool-ludonautics/
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Anyone over 20,000 post
Announce Ludonautics
Phew. That's a relief.
Keep going and you will get to the magic number buddy.
We should be looking to get the old team (Edwards/Ward/Graham etc) back together. Failing that recruit someone of equal stature.Lets not fall back into the old trap of making do with fuckwits like Ian Ayre for years on end because we're too hesitant/standoffish when it comes to recruitment.
Dream Team:CEO: Rick ParryCommercial Lead: Christian PurslowSporting Director: Ian AyreHead of Analytics: Damien Comolli
Do the Athletic understand what the term "non-executive (director)" actually means?He's still effectively without a job. Obviously nothing he was offered in the last 12 months, greatly appealed.I suspect he'll be back at Anfield in some capacity and at some point.
Nerds.
Do you reckon the three of them will be back with different job titles and a new completely unrelated honest guv department with a pay rise?
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]