Are people still complaining about the Lavia and Caicedo deals? We just had a top class transfer window and are 10 points from 12. Chelsea spent a billion and are 4 points from 12, in 12th. Caicedo and Lavia went to Chelsea on long contracts. Caicedo is on a fortune, but Lavia is appearance based (he hasn't even made the squad yet) so he has fucked up royally.



Liverpool dodged a bullet on both of these players. Liverpool bought four midfielders for 100m net. This was exceptionally good business that leaves resources to improve the defence in jan and next summer. Anybody still complaining at this stage have an ulterior motive or are just never happy.



Definitely. It was a great window, as we were able to do so many things in a short period of time:1. We moved on out of contract players2. We unexpectedly moved on two out of form players - both for decent fees (which clearly meant we had to adjust our plans)3. We bought 4 highly regarded midfielders4. We showed intent with the Caicedo bid, suggesting we're still willing to go large when needed5. We've reduced our wage bill6. We've brought the average age of the squad down significantly7. The Saudis showed their hand on Salah, meaning we can rinse them next summer if he decides to leave, and use the fee to buy defendersAll the stuff about 'pants bring pulled down', 'amateur hour', 'shitshow' or being 'promised Bellingham' (or any other speculative judgements) have absolutely zero evidence to back them up. Transfers often don't work out for a variety of reasons, and no-one on here knows what actually went on behind the scenes, other than twitter speculation, media click bait and transfer soundbites.It feels like some are forgetting to enjoy the victory, because they're still dwelling on things that didn't go as planned along the way. Other clubs fuck up all the time and we laugh at them, yet some expect our business to go smoothly and for us to get what we want, even though there's many things that can go wrong that are beyond our control. If it was a 'Melo last-minute loan summer' as some speculated, then there'd be a case for assessing what happened. But it wasn't. So there isn't.The phrase 'There's no use crying over split milk' endures for a good reason. It literally means to 'dwell pointlessly on past misfortunes that you can't change'. We should absolutely be learning from past mistakes, but we shouldn't still be talking about them when we've now fixed the issues, and are looking good on the pitch.There'll always be times when we could've spent more in the past, or not bought stop gap players, or not taken so many risks with a tired squad. But that's behind us, so let's look forward - instead of trying to find fault or blame, when in fact none of us knows with any degree of certainty why things happened the way they did.We've moved on Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Melo, Milner and Bobby. All of them were either past their peak years, or injury prone, or out of form (or all 3). We've bought in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch and Endo. We also have Thiago, Jones, Bajetic and Elliot, plus Trent linking our defence to midfield to our attack like a boss.Our forwards are already sorted. Midfield is now sorted. Onto the defence next, then Jurgen will have a complete, young, talented, durable, and adaptable squad to build his Liverpool 2.0.