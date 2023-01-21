« previous next »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm
;D

To be fair mate the French are producing talent in Defence and Midfield like there lives depends on it. We could seriously pick up some hidden gems from clubs like Toulouse.
True re. the French conveyor belt but can you imagine dealing with Nosferatu? Youd simply enquire about a player and hed spam you 24/7 with spreadsheets and projections that would claim to demonstrate how much of a bargain wed be getting for an initial £80m downpayment, and if we wanted to see the actual metrics of said player, wed just need to click the attached link and enter our card details (using the discount code COMOLLIPHILE) et voilá
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm


Which for this transfer window the only real issue I have is the original plan seemingly was just adding Mac Allister and Szobo and then running it back again. I don't really understand how you could watch that team last year and think just adding two players was really the answer. Unexpected bids from KSA for Fabinho and Hendo are the only reason that this changed. It really speaks to a lack of imagination and possibly misunderstanding even of our basic situation in that this was possibly Salah's last year, maybe even Van Dijk's and we needed to make sure we were doing everything possible to maximize this upcoming year, especially as losing out on CL again would be disastrous.

I'm hopeful a new long-term SD/DoF is appointed soon.
Not really. It speaks to the fact that Fab and Hendo were here, taking up squad positions and wages and not generating funds by leaving. So adding three was the plan: Mac and Dom, and Lavia (or alternative) as a young player brought in as a future replacement for Fab.

Let's remember, yet again, that you can't just 'get rid' of players because you feel like it. It's not a case of pressing a button on the Big Red Getting Rid Machine.

Once fab and Hendo unexpected left, things opened up.

There's nothing complicated or difficult to understand about what happened this summer, expect maybe for those who want to make it so.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 12:03:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm
Not really. It speaks to the fact that Fab and Hendo were here, taking up squad positions and wages and not generating funds by leaving. So adding three was the plan: Mac and Dom, and Lavia (or alternative) as a young player brought in as a future replacement for Fab.

Let's remember, yet again, that you can't just 'get rid' of players because you feel like it. It's not a case of pressing a button on the Big Red Getting Rid Machine.

Once fab and Hendo unexpected left, things opened up.

There's nothing complicated or difficult to understand about what happened this summer, expect maybe for those who want to make it so.

Thats a lot of words to say basically nothing. The players who were contracted to be here were expected to be here until they werent. Wow, real insight there. Honestly find even reading your post as exasperating as you must find mine. Might be a sign.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
The head chopping c*nts plan to weaken us backfired somewhat.

The only success for them was removing this countries biggest (fake) LGBTQ champion. And there's nothing anybody can say that will change my mind that that was their plan all along.I

We're far stronger this year than we have been for the past two.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 12:11:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:03:03 am
Thats a lot of words to say basically nothing. The players who were contracted to be here were expected to be here until they werent. Wow, real insight there. Honestly find even reading your post as exasperating as you must find mine. Might be a sign.
No need to fret, I don't find either you or your posts exasperating. You can, however, be engagingly mysterious at times (when convenient). For example, it's not clear whether you genuinely failed to understand the salient points in that post, or are just pretending that you did.

Still, I'm all for a bit of mystery in life, so it's all cool. ;)
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 12:19:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:11:34 am
No need to fret, I don't find either you or your posts exasperating. You can, however, be engagingly mysterious at times (when convenient). For example, it's not clear whether you genuinely failed to understand the salient points in that post, or are just pretending that you did.

Still, I'm all for a bit of mystery in life, so it's all cool. ;)

You made no points? Was that a reasonable plan for the season or not? Its an opinion. I dont think it was a reasonable plan and youre just saying its understandable. Thats not the same thing. Either agree with it or dont.
Offline keyop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm
Are people still complaining about the Lavia and Caicedo deals? We just had a top class transfer window and are 10 points from 12. Chelsea spent a billion and are 4 points from 12, in 12th. Caicedo and Lavia went to Chelsea on long contracts. Caicedo is on a fortune, but Lavia is appearance based (he hasn't even made the squad yet) so he has fucked up royally.

Liverpool dodged a bullet on both of these players. Liverpool bought four midfielders for 100m net. This was exceptionally good business that leaves resources to improve the defence in jan and next summer. Anybody still complaining at this stage have an ulterior motive or are just never happy.
Definitely. It was a great window, as we were able to do so many things in a short period of time:

1. We moved on out of contract players
2. We unexpectedly moved on two out of form players - both for decent fees (which clearly meant we had to adjust our plans)
3. We bought 4 highly regarded midfielders
4. We showed intent with the Caicedo bid, suggesting we're still willing to go large when needed
5. We've reduced our wage bill
6. We've brought the average age of the squad down significantly
7. The Saudis showed their hand on Salah, meaning we can rinse them next summer if he decides to leave, and use the fee to buy defenders

All the stuff about 'pants bring pulled down', 'amateur hour', 'shitshow' or being 'promised Bellingham' (or any other speculative judgements) have absolutely zero evidence to back them up. Transfers often don't work out for a variety of reasons, and no-one on here knows what actually went on behind the scenes, other than twitter speculation, media click bait and transfer soundbites.

It feels like some are forgetting to enjoy the victory, because they're still dwelling on things that didn't go as planned along the way. Other clubs fuck up all the time and we laugh at them, yet some expect our business to go smoothly and for us to get what we want, even though there's many things that can go wrong that are beyond our control. If it was a 'Melo last-minute loan summer' as some speculated, then there'd be a case for assessing what happened. But it wasn't. So there isn't.

The phrase 'There's no use crying over split milk' endures for a good reason. It literally means to 'dwell pointlessly on past misfortunes that you can't change'. We should absolutely be learning from past mistakes, but we shouldn't still be talking about them when we've now fixed the issues, and are looking good on the pitch.

There'll always be times when we could've spent more in the past, or not bought stop gap players, or not taken so many risks with a tired squad. But that's behind us, so let's look forward - instead of trying to find fault or blame, when in fact none of us knows with any degree of certainty why things happened the way they did.

We've moved on Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Melo, Milner  and Bobby. All of them were either past their peak years, or injury prone, or out of form (or all 3). We've bought in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch and Endo. We also have Thiago, Jones, Bajetic and Elliot, plus Trent linking our defence to midfield to our attack like a boss.

Our forwards are already sorted. Midfield is now sorted. Onto the defence next, then Jurgen will have a complete, young, talented,  durable, and adaptable squad to build his Liverpool 2.0.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:19:05 am
You made no points? Was that a reasonable plan for the season or not? Its an opinion. I dont think it was a reasonable plan and youre just saying its understandable. Thats not the same thing. Either agree with it or dont.
Ha, well yes it's true that I rendered you the courtesy of assuming, hypothetically, that what you claim to have been the plan really was the plan. And thereafter suggested that it would be understandable, given the context.

But in fact, if you want get down to it, your claim isn't even proven, so really it's a futile excercise to either approve or disapprove of it.

Either way I'm sure I'm not along in thinking that Fab and Hendo deciding to leave was an enormous stroke of good fortune for us as it has probably allowed us to accelerate the midfield rebuild in a way that would not have been possible if Fab and Hendo had lingered.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 03:54:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:37:53 am
Ha, well yes it's true that I rendered you the courtesy of assuming, hypothetically, that what you claim to have been the plan really was the plan. And thereafter suggested that it would be understandable, given the context.

But in fact, if you want get down to it, your claim isn't even proven, so really it's a futile excercise to either approve or disapprove of it.

Either way I'm sure I'm not along in thinking that Fab and Hendo deciding to leave was an enormous stroke of good fortune for us as it has probably allowed us to accelerate the midfield rebuild in a way that would not have been possible if Fab and Hendo had lingered.

Ah, yes. Word Castles. Think Im done with this.
Offline Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 07:13:30 am »
Keyop, try and stay on topic. The questioning of our transfer dealings (not final business done) was about process and having the right people in place. Jorg has come out and said he does what Kurgen tells him to do. Lots of us want to return to something closer to the old structure.

Ghost Town and Dave, stop bickering. Ghost Town presumably you can understand how someone might think the presence of Henderson and Fabinho shouldnt have prevented us from looking to upgrade them? Given we finished 5th with them a year younger it was hardly likely to go better with them getting lots of minutes this year. Whether by selling them or by bringing in new players to go ahead of them in the pecking order, we needed to replace their minutes. Dave surely you see that their presence would have had, at least potentially, a knock on effect to our transfer business with millions tied up in wages and the absence of any fee for them? And surely you see that our willingness to move them on (as contrasted by our unwillingness to sell Salah) shows that we were very open to a drastic overhaul even if we didnt think it would be possible back in May.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:40:08 am »
^ Please tell me this is tongue in cheek.
Offline Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:48:54 am »
Keyop didn't deserve it but GT and Dave merit the condescension in this instance.
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:27:46 am
Snip

In essence, the poster who has lambasted fellow posters for years telling them they were spoilt children for wanting shiny new toys and declaring some people were more interested in winning the transfer window than matches.

Is now delighted that we have signed four midfield players and is now telling us to enjoy the victory.

You couldn't make it up.

The brutal reality of the situation is that we aren't in the Champions League this season because the club failed to refresh the midfield over an extended period. Sorry, but when you have spent years stating that we don't need to spend money. That the midfield was fine and even defending a signing like Melo then you can't take the moral high ground.

Bringing in the likes of Mac Allister and Szobozslai which has added creativity, energy and above all pressing back to the table has shown how badly the squad has been neglected. Trying to somehow pretend it is a vindication of not spending on the midfield for years is bizarre to say the least.

As for declaring that our midfield is sorted is very premature for me. Lets face it that is what a lot of people said when we initially signed Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain. Mac and Szob have made a really promising start but we are miles away from having a settled, organised midfield unit with players that have gelled and know each other's games.

That may well happen but it is far from a foregone conclusion. I would also say the attack is still a work in progress. The positives are that we have finally started to spend some money on the midfield however there are still areas of the squad that need refreshing and a couple of positions that still need filling.

We are a work in progress but for me it is far too soon to declare that we have sorted the attack and midfield.

The major thing for me is that we bring in a DoF/Sporting Director and create a blueprint for the future that ensures that we don't need major rebuilds in consecutive seasons and above all don't miss out on the CL again. We need more strategic planning, less of a scattergun approach and above all continual refreshment and not major rebuilds.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm
It is kind of hilarious that Jorg is out there doing interviews basically saying he's Jurgen's secretary. Maybe that's all Edwards and Ward were as well but since none of them ever did an interview who's to say. Same goes for Gordon and Hogan. It's all a guess.

Which for this transfer window the only real issue I have is the original plan seemingly was just adding Mac Allister and Szobo and then running it back again. I don't really understand how you could watch that team last year and think just adding two players was really the answer. Unexpected bids from KSA for Fabinho and Hendo are the only reason that this changed. It really speaks to a lack of imagination and possibly misunderstanding even of our basic situation in that this was possibly Salah's last year, maybe even Van Dijk's and we needed to make sure we were doing everything possible to maximize this upcoming year, especially as losing out on CL again would be disastrous.

I'm hopeful a new long-term SD/DoF is appointed soon.

Reckon we still sign Gravenberch even if Fabinho and Henderson had stayed. Don't think we'd have missed the opportunity to sign a long-term target for a reasonably low fee.
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:00:41 am
In essence, the poster who has lambasted fellow posters for years telling them they were spoilt children for wanting shiny new toys and declaring some people were more interested in winning the transfer window than matches.

Is now delighted that we have signed four midfield players and is now telling us to enjoy the victory.

You couldn't make it up.

The brutal reality of the situation is that we aren't in the Champions League this season because the club failed to refresh the midfield over an extended period. Sorry, but when you have spent years stating that we don't need to spend money. That the midfield was fine and even defending a signing like Melo then you can't take the moral high ground.

Bringing in the likes of Mac Allister and Szobozslai which has added creativity, energy and above all pressing back to the table has shown how badly the squad has been neglected. Trying to somehow pretend it is a vindication of not spending on the midfield for years is bizarre to say the least.

As for declaring that our midfield is sorted is very premature for me. Lets face it that is what a lot of people said when we initially signed Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain. Mac and Szob have made a really promising start but we are miles away from having a settled, organised midfield unit with players that have gelled and know each other's games.

That may well happen but it is far from a foregone conclusion. I would also say the attack is still a work in progress. The positives are that we have finally started to spend some money on the midfield however there are still areas of the squad that need refreshing and a couple of positions that still need filling.

We are a work in progress but for me it is far too soon to declare that we have sorted the attack and midfield.

The major thing for me is that we bring in a DoF/Sporting Director and create a blueprint for the future that ensures that we don't need major rebuilds in consecutive seasons and above all don't miss out on the CL again. We need more strategic planning, less of a scattergun approach and above all continual refreshment and not major rebuilds.

My biggest concern is that we will have the same situation in defense.

1) I am hoping we are seeing a revival in Gomez.
2) I am hoping that Quansah is one for the future - but he's supremely raw for a PL defender
3) Matip will be going after this season
3a) Konate - he keeps getting injuries
4) VVD is 33 next summer
5) backup RB needed (Bradley maybe - but now he's missing 3 months)
6) LB and backup LB needed - Robbo is 30 in March. He's already started to show signs of wear and tear

That - to me - is a lot of issues to address just on defense.
Offline keyop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Thankfully I no longer have to endure his many 1000's of posts unless they're quoted, but I can see that Al is still up to his usual tricks of following people around the site with his misquoting, goalpost moving, narrative changing, fictitious ramblings.

According to Wikipedia:
'Eeyore is generally characterized as a pessimistic, gloomy, anhedonic, old grey donkey. He is often caustic and sarcastic, and usually always expects misfortune, which he regularly projects onto all the other animals in the Forest. He lives in Hundred Acre Wood, in an area marked on the map as 'Eeyore's Gloomy Place: Rather Boggy and Sad'.

Sounds about right.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 02:24:23 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:22:09 pm
if you put someone on your block list, block them and leave it. you don't need to announce it - it's not an interesting event for the rest of RAWK. very twitter thing.

chatting shit about them from behind a block isn't great either, really, is it?
Offline keyop

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:13:30 am
Keyop, try and stay on topic.
I did...?

I was pointing out that there were many things beyond our control, but the final outcome was good. Even with the perfect staff and footballing structure behind the scenes, none of us expected Fabinho and Henderson to go to Saudi, or for players like Caicedo or Lavia to choose a chaotic club that finished 12th instead of playing for Jurgen alongside two excellent new signings.

There's always room for improvement in what we do as a club, but I don't think transfers are within our control to the degree some people think. Especially with the crazy money being chucked around for transfers and wages in recent years, plus 8 year contracts on offer.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:48:54 am
Keyop didn't deserve it but GT and Dave merit the condescension in this instance.
:lmao

Autographs available on request, please be considerate of the neighbours and don't nick stuff off the washing line ;)
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm »
Unreal 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:24:23 pm
if you put someone on your block list, block them and leave it. you don't need to announce it - it's not an interesting event for the rest of RAWK. very twitter thing.

chatting shit about them from behind a block isn't great either, really, is it?

What's the point in blocking somebody unless you announce time after time after time that you have blocked them.
