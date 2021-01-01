Anyway, knowing myself to be as guilty as anyone of bringing the thread here but eager to make amends... who do you want as our DOF if you can have anyone? Edwards back? That lad from Monaco? Ward to have another shot?
First two, yes. Ward has burnt his bridges though.
With your username it's hard not to read this in a 'sleeps with the fishes' connotation and accent!
For all the jokes when you step back and look at it Big Jorg has done a good job in the window and certainly drawn on his Bundesliga experience to pull in 3 of the 4 players
According to reports, the Gravenberch deal was negoatiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola (no idea to what level). Caicado was negoatiated by Hogan directly.That Leaves Mac Allister, Endo and Szoboszlai, two of which had release clauses which we met.
