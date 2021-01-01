« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3280 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm
Any actual news?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3281 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm
Anyway, knowing myself to be as guilty as anyone of bringing the thread here but eager to make amends... who do you want as our DOF if you can have anyone? Edwards back? That lad from Monaco? Ward to have another shot?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3282 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:16:59 pm
Anyway, knowing myself to be as guilty as anyone of bringing the thread here but eager to make amends... who do you want as our DOF if you can have anyone? Edwards back? That lad from Monaco? Ward to have another shot?

 :thumbup

You left out big Jorg continuing in the role  ;D The return of Edwards is the dream surely.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3283 on: Today at 02:38:33 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:16:59 pm
Anyway, knowing myself to be as guilty as anyone of bringing the thread here but eager to make amends... who do you want as our DOF if you can have anyone? Edwards back? That lad from Monaco? Ward to have another shot?
First two, yes. Ward has burnt his bridges though.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3284 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm
Mitchell wasn't an option - that was Samie who tried to will it to happen - twice.

Once early in the transfer window - and then later when more details of Mitchell's contract emerged.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3285 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:38:33 pm
First two, yes. Ward has burnt his bridges though.
With your username it's hard not to read this in a 'sleeps with the fishes' connotation and accent!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3286 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:59:28 pm
With your username it's hard not to read this in a 'sleeps with the fishes' connotation and accent!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3287 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm
For all the jokes when you step back and look at it Big Jorg has done a good job in the window and certainly drawn on his Bundesliga experience to pull in 3 of the 4 players
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3288 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:53 pm
For all the jokes when you step back and look at it Big Jorg has done a good job in the window and certainly drawn on his Bundesliga experience to pull in 3 of the 4 players
According to reports, the Gravenberch deal was negoatiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola (no idea to what level). Caicado was negoatiated by Hogan directly.

That Leaves Mac Allister, Endo and Szoboszlai, two of which had release clauses which we met.

 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3289 on: Today at 05:17:25 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:48:12 pm
According to reports, the Gravenberch deal was negoatiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola (no idea to what level). Caicado was negoatiated by Hogan directly.

That Leaves Mac Allister, Endo and Szoboszlai, two of which had release clauses which we met.

thats because hes his agent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3290 on: Today at 05:33:33 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:48:12 pm
According to reports, the Gravenberch deal was negoatiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola (no idea to what level). Caicado was negoatiated by Hogan directly.

That Leaves Mac Allister, Endo and Szoboszlai, two of which had release clauses which we met.

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

So his agent negotiated the whole deal did he? My days, we really are a shamble aren't we
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3291 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:53 pm
For all the jokes when you step back and look at it Big Jorg has done a good job in the window and certainly drawn on his Bundesliga experience to pull in 3 of the 4 players

I thought he said (read on here) that the Boss was the one pulling the strings and telling him what to do.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3292 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:48:12 pm
According to reports, the Gravenberch deal was negoatiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola (no idea to what level). Caicado was negoatiated by Hogan directly.

That Leaves Mac Allister, Endo and Szoboszlai, two of which had release clauses which we met.

 

Most reports had Mike Gordon as being the one involved in the Caicedo bid.

And Jose Fortes Rodrigues will have been involved in negotiating the Gravenberch deal.. thats fairly standard and was under Edwards too.  Thats why we pay out whopping agents fees
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:54:28 pm
You would really hope we appoint whichever DOF we've supposedly been waiting for in the next couple of weeks.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3294 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm
I hear there's a guy at our EL opponents Toulouse who's very highly rated. Good with the old stats too.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3295 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm
 ;D

To be fair mate the French are producing talent in Defence and Midfield like there lives depends on it. We could seriously pick up some hidden gems from clubs like Toulouse.
