Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

afc tukrish

  
  Posts: 15,090
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 07:12:57 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:38:19 pm
Who is spouting this on twitter?

Not really spouting, more a peck or two...


Draex

  
  Posts: 10,165
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
I was clearly talking about the Lavia shitshow & have stated in this very thread that it was a good window  ::)

This Lavia shitshow?

@SachaTavolieri  on @HorsJeuTwitch
: Romeo Lavias personal choice of destination was @LFC, he told all his close friends he wanted to join the Anfield club  but his agent pushed for the @ChelseaFC move as they offered more money and a longer contract
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  Posts: 23,637
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 08:10:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:02 pm
Anything stronger than that? As in from a trusted source not guessing games by the press?





WhereAngelsPlay

  
  Posts: 23,637
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 08:15:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
This Lavia shitshow?

@SachaTavolieri  on @HorsJeuTwitch
: Romeo Lavias personal choice of destination was @LFC, he told all his close friends he wanted to join the Anfield club  but his agent pushed for the @ChelseaFC move as they offered more money and a longer contract



Do you have a better source for that   ;)

I understand why he turned his back on us, just can't for the life of me understand why he went to the same club that the other twat did, apart from the money obviously.


Jookie

  
  Posts: 8,032
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:15:35 pm


Do you have a better source for that   ;)

I understand why he turned his back on us, just can't for the life of me understand why he went to the same club that the other twat did, apart from the money obviously.

The problem with any transfer si that there are multiple parties, all using the press to get their message out there.

It hardly suits Lavia to have it out there that he wanted to join Liverpool. It does suit him to say he rejected Liverpool in favour of Chelsea (for whatever reason). Equally it doesn't suit Lavia for it to be in the press that he moved to Chelsea for money reasons. It does suit Liverpool though. It also suits Liverpool to blame the agent if they think they might move for Lavia again in the future.

Everyone is playing the press for their own benefit. Buying club(s), selling club, player/agent and ultimately rejected clubs. There'll be a narrative out there in the press to suit any argument. The Lavia instance is a good example. Can see reports that he felt snubbed, that Chelsea was always his preferred option, that Liverpool where his preferred option but he moved for the money, that Liverpool where his preferred option but his agent convinced him to move to Chelsea.

Whatever way you want to view the situation you can find something in the press to vaguely back it up. We genuinely can't say what the real situation was/is though because we don't have accurate accounts of what happened and a proper timeline of events. The best course of action is to not try to work it out and therefore don't look for any sort of blame. It's a monetary transaction for a finite goods (in this instance a player) that didn't come to fruition. None of use have any real clue why and probably never will so shouldn't make firm and hard opinions on it.



Kenny's Jacket

  
  Posts: 10,411
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 08:37:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:55:04 pm
It's also weird how some people want the club to be imperious in what are business dealings; they expect that every step and action must be perfect and get the required result otherwise it's a failing on the club's part blah blah amateur blah blah blah shambles.

Transfers and recruitment is business; it takes two (at least) to do business and you can't legislate for what the other parties do or not so, agree to or not agree to. It's normal in business to try things and have them not work out.

Ive been involved in recruitment for 20+ years and if someone you do business with lies to and plays you like that, you would get a lot of shit for it.
reddebs

  
  Posts: 11,399
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm
Fuck my life the transfer bickering continues.

Who fucking cares who did what, said what, paid what.  We've got a superb team, manager and start to the season just fucking enjoy it aaaarrrrggggghhhhh.......... :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
Brian Blessed

  
  Posts: 43,757
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
So three scenarios:

1. We didnt go back in for him.

2. He thought he would be a back up, had a hissy fit, and instead joined a team where hes going to be a back up.

3. His agent persuaded him to go to a Chelsea.

If its two or three hes weak willed, so we dodged a bullet.

I dont see what the club did wrong in any of these scenarios.
Boaty McBoatface

  
  Posts: 2,392
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm
Fuck my life the transfer bickering continues.

Who fucking cares who did what, said what, paid what.  We've got a superb team, manager and start to the season just fucking enjoy it aaaarrrrggggghhhhh.......... :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
But we had our pants pulled down! It's vital that we find out:

a) Who did it
b) When they did it
c) How low our pants actually went
LifelongRed, Sussex

  Posts: 576
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but it was recruitment team's preference to spread the millions over a few players, rather than putting all eggs into one basket for one player (Bellingham)?

If so, it's bizarre how anyone could disagree with such a strategy.

I really don't see the rationale behind spending all your money on one world class player over three absolute-belters-potentially-world-class players (Gravenberch, Alexis and Dom) plus a potentially very useful squad player (Endo). Seriously, that is just brain addled. It's definitely something that the recruitment are right to overrule the coaching staff on if that is to be believed.

Plus well never know if when push came to shove Bellingham had chosen us over Real Madrid.  It was mentioned in the Echo when the bad news was issued, that it mightve been an early save face by the club after being told Bellingham had chosen them.  Common in transfer politics/pr.  We might think Anfield is the centre of the universe, whilst someone else being offered £20m a year and near guaranteed (bought) CLs may not be so enamoured.
Eeyore

  
  Posts: 29,727
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 09:16:12 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but it was recruitment team's preference to spread the millions over a few players, rather than putting all eggs into one basket for one player (Bellingham)?

If so, it's bizarre how anyone could disagree with such a strategy.

I really don't see the rationale behind spending all your money on one world class player over three absolute-belters-potentially-world-class players (Gravenberch, Alexis and Dom) plus a potentially very useful squad player (Endo). Seriously, that is just brain addled. It's definitely something that the recruitment are right to overrule the coaching staff on if that is to be believed.

When you completely misrepresent the figures and then pretend that Bellingham cost the same as Mac Allister + Szobozslai + Endo + Gravenberch. Then yes it is a no brainer.


Coolie High

  
  Posts: 13,807
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 09:30:44 pm
I think the German fella has done a good job overall.
Avens

  
  Posts: 2,030
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:16:12 pm
When you completely misrepresent the figures and then pretend that Bellingham cost the same as Mac Allister + Szobozslai + Endo + Gravenberch. Then yes it is a no brainer.

No doubt if the club signed Bellingham + one more midfielder you'd have been full of praise.

Can we just appreciate what seems to be some excellent business without worrying about the alternate reality version of things? Great start to the season, hopefully we get our ducks in a row behind the scenes so we can give ourselves the best chance of doing more good business next time too.


rossipersempre

  
  Posts: 18,926
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
Personally, my slight Nicolo Barella obsession aside, Im absolutely fucking delighted with our midfield rebuild. After all the Bellingham shite, I was sickened at thought we were prepared to splurge nine figures for a player like Caicedo, a breaker (admittedly a very good one) not a fixer. Then the Lavia debacle, just reminded me of the Willan, Malouda and lest we forget, Salah transfers. Greedy agents and Chelsea gobshites collecting players for the sake of it.

Why on earth is anyone even remotely interested in speculating around the chronology of events in the failed deals with Brighton and Southampton, is beyond me. Its just pointless morbid interest. If they were indeed failures, then it seems we failed upwards. Almost as if we lost our heads for a minute before common sense prevailed.



Ghost Town

  
  Posts: 13,526
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3254 on: Today at 01:11:44 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
But we had our pants pulled down! It's vital that we find out:

a) Who did it
b) When they did it
c) How low our pants actually went
Personally I blame the quality of our lawyers. We'd never have had our pants pulled down if we had a decent pair of briefs



Boaty McBoatface

  
  Posts: 2,392
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3255 on: Today at 01:24:23 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:11:44 am
Personally I blame the quality of our lawyers. We'd never have had our pants pulled down if we had a decent pair of briefs
Terrible dad joke! ;D
Knight

  
  Posts: 5,223
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3256 on: Today at 08:21:26 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  4, 2023, 08:53:43 pm
Ward could negotiate a deal, and has good contacts in markets like Portugal, however the strategy was really bad in 2022. Whether it was a case of he was overruled by Klopp over signings (midfielders etc) or he just wasn't strong enough, we'd lost that dynamic that worked so well with Klopp and Edwards (at least when the money was available to spend).

However, the utter farce of the Lavia bids with Southampton and having our pants pulled down over Caicedo probably works in Ward's favour.  That was amateur hour. We can't be repeating a farce like that again.

When we got Schmadtke the expectation was we'd utilise the German market, which was pretty much what we did, but he's not the answer going forward.

Edwards supposedly wanted a break - he's had a break, get him back.

This was Fromola's original post. We may quibble with details of what went wrong and the extent to which we were responsible but, given this is the 'men in suits' thread I think it's worth reiterating how important it is to return to the structure we had in place recently. Personally I think those who were saying, in response to the events of the summer that our 'most important signing is a new DOF' were right but even if you have no issue with what we did and the way we did it over the summer we need to sort the structure out.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
Personally, my slight Nicolo Barella obsession aside, Im absolutely fucking delighted with our midfield rebuild. After all the Bellingham shite, I was sickened at thought we were prepared to splurge nine figures for a player like Caicedo, a breaker (admittedly a very good one) not a fixer. Then the Lavia debacle, just reminded me of the Willan, Malouda and lest we forget, Salah transfers. Greedy agents and Chelsea gobshites collecting players for the sake of it.

Why on earth is anyone even remotely interested in speculating around the chronology of events in the failed deals with Brighton and Southampton, is beyond me. Its just pointless morbid interest. If they were indeed failures, then it seems we failed upwards. Almost as if we lost our heads for a minute before common sense prevailed.

So you agree we need to sort the structure out then because we bid £110 million on a breaker and we lost our heads.
Hysterical Fool

  
  Posts: 2,989
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3257 on: Today at 08:23:27 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
But we had our pants pulled down! It's vital that we find out:

a) Who did it
b) When they did it
c) How low our pants actually went

Why???





DiggerJohn

  Posts: 89
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3258 on: Today at 09:26:08 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:11:44 am
Personally I blame the quality of our lawyers. We'd never have had our pants pulled down if we had a decent pair of briefs

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
ChaChaMooMoo

  
  Posts: 6,809
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3259 on: Today at 09:49:07 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
But we had our pants pulled down! It's vital that we find out:

a) Who did it
b) When they did it
c) How low our pants actually went

To be honest, it doesnt matter. And it wouldnt have mattered who had conducted the negotiations. Unless the player demands it, the player and his agent were always going to go after what Chelsea offered. - More money, more salary and a longer contract. There is no way we were going to offer anyone an 8 year contract.

As for how low our pants went - Football transfers have very short memory. The player went there and thats it. We definitely were caught with our pants down but we recovered majestically and end of the day, we didnt lose any sleep. So with that and a short memory, its all good now.

If there was one criticism, I would have gone with the 2nd bid matching what Southampton were demanding for Lavia. Not lowballing them in our 4th bid. Once the bidding knowledge is out, its really out. No putting that genie back in the bottle. So if we really wanted that player, we shouldve gone in with the 2nd bid with what they wanted for him.

But hindsight and everything - Lavia has serious match fitness issues. So...
JP!

  
  Posts: 2,739
  
    
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3260 on: Today at 09:52:07 am
So this is the de facto FSG thread, eh?

Sorry it took me so long to get here, I had to wade through a massive patch of strawmen. :)

Anyway, does anyone have any idea when we might hear about a permanent DoF or Sporting Director?  iirc Big Jorg's contract was basically transfer window to transfer window?


ScottScott

  
  Posts: 2,036
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3261 on: Today at 10:00:03 am
The same ones who have spent all summer crying about transfers are now in here crying about us 'having our pants pulled down' over the Caicedo and Lavia situation

It's pretty clear we had been speaking with Brighton for a few weeks before the bid went in so it was likely we were trying to keep the price for Lavia down in line with what we valued him at (not the £58m Chelsea paid for him) and then when we were given the go ahead went in with a £111m bid. The only one in this whole situation who have had their pants pulled down is Lavia because it's clear he's been manipulated by his agent to take the Chelsea offer when ours would have been the better one

If you genuinely believe that he's picked Chelsea over us because we went after Caicedo then I don't know what to say. He went to the club who paid £115m for Caicedo FFS. He's obviously not the brightest
Knight

  
  Posts: 5,223
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3262 on: Today at 11:11:30 am
What an interesting post. Theres a bunch of assumptions and guess work that comes out with its clear and then theres a part about being unable to comprehend how people have come to different conclusions also with a degree of guesswork.

We could probably all do with heeding this a little.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
The problem with any transfer si that there are multiple parties, all using the press to get their message out there.

It hardly suits Lavia to have it out there that he wanted to join Liverpool. It does suit him to say he rejected Liverpool in favour of Chelsea (for whatever reason). Equally it doesn't suit Lavia for it to be in the press that he moved to Chelsea for money reasons. It does suit Liverpool though. It also suits Liverpool to blame the agent if they think they might move for Lavia again in the future.

Everyone is playing the press for their own benefit. Buying club(s), selling club, player/agent and ultimately rejected clubs. There'll be a narrative out there in the press to suit any argument. The Lavia instance is a good example. Can see reports that he felt snubbed, that Chelsea was always his preferred option, that Liverpool where his preferred option but he moved for the money, that Liverpool where his preferred option but his agent convinced him to move to Chelsea.

Whatever way you want to view the situation you can find something in the press to vaguely back it up. We genuinely can't say what the real situation was/is though because we don't have accurate accounts of what happened and a proper timeline of events. The best course of action is to not try to work it out and therefore don't look for any sort of blame. It's a monetary transaction for a finite goods (in this instance a player) that didn't come to fruition. None of use have any real clue why and probably never will so shouldn't make firm and hard opinions on it.

What is not a shocker is a bunch of people have played the man as well as (or in some cases instead) of the man in here because people have had the temerity to suggest that we need to sort the off pitch hierarchy out, when weve had a short term, out of retirement, working from home, chap doing the job over the summer.
classycarra

  
  Posts: 28,871
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3263 on: Today at 11:24:38 am
People still just going ahead and repeating their tried and tested schtick, despite Knight calling it in advance yesterday haha
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:57:00 pm
As for the appeal to agendas, thats very tiresome. Debate the merits of the argument. On this page weve got Zero Zero making insulting comments about Fromola and you claiming preconceived agendas. Weve got no one claiming your defence of FSG is being a shill for them or accusing you of wanting the honour of being a super fan. Pay others the respect of also refusing to hit below the belt.

Slightly predictable, to say the least
jillcwhomever

  
  Posts: 69,694
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3264 on: Today at 11:35:02 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:24:38 am
People still just going ahead and repeating their tried and tested schtick, despite Knight calling it in advance yesterday haha
Slightly predictable, to say the least

And the same people attacking other people who dont happen to agree with them. This place never changes.


Draex

  
  Posts: 10,165
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3265 on: Today at 11:54:04 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:24:38 am
People still just going ahead and repeating their tried and tested schtick, despite Knight calling it in advance yesterday haha
Slightly predictable, to say the least

When people start using hyperbole words like played like a fiddle, amateur and shitshow it will get responded to with facts and reality. Thats not playing the poster, thats calling out hyperbole.

Why arent you calling out those posters by the way? Do you think our summer window was amateur or a shitshow?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:27 am by Draex »
classycarra

  
  Posts: 28,871
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3266 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:54:04 am
When people start using hyperbole words like amateur and shitshow it will get responded to with facts and reality. That’s not playing the poster, that’s calling out hyperbole.
Wasn't calling you out mate - was pointing out the recent posts that I read had been amusingly predicted
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:54:04 am
Why aren’t you calling out those posters by the way? Do you think our summer window was amateur or a shitshow?
because frankly I really couldn't give a shit. not fussed whether it was or not, today

since you asked i'll answer - no I wouldn't use those words to describe it. equally i'm secure enough about my support that i don't really care if some of my fellow supporters do feel differently to me about that, it doesn't move me. the club as an institution will survive if some of it's supporters think it can do better.
Knight

  
  Posts: 5,223
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3267 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:54:04 am
When people start using hyperbole words like played like a fiddle, amateur and shitshow it will get responded to with facts and reality. Thats not playing the poster, thats calling out hyperbole.

Why arent you calling out those posters by the way? Do you think our summer window was amateur or a shitshow?

Lets be absolutely clear Draex on what you actually said that caused my response.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm
End of the window we've refreshed the midfield fully with 4 quality additions and Klopp is stoaked, all for the price of one Jude Bellingham.

How you can portray that as amateur is beyond me, but preconceived agendas I guess.

Nothing about accusing others of 'preconceived agendas' is 'facts' and 'reality'. It is, ironically enough, actually a preconceived agenda against certain other posters. And it is playing the poster. And as Jookie helpfully pointed out above, working out what is 'reality' over the course of this summer isn't very easy which should make all of us (I include Fromola in this) careful about being too sure of ourselves either way.

And yet just like I mentioned the other day, here is scott with a couple of negative comments about posters.

Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:00:03 am
The same ones who have spent all summer crying about transfers are now in here crying about us 'having our pants pulled down' over the Caicedo and Lavia situation

It's pretty clear we had been speaking with Brighton for a few weeks before the bid went in so it was likely we were trying to keep the price for Lavia down in line with what we valued him at (not the £58m Chelsea paid for him) and then when we were given the go ahead went in with a £111m bid. The only one in this whole situation who have had their pants pulled down is Lavia because it's clear he's been manipulated by his agent to take the Chelsea offer when ours would have been the better one

If you genuinely believe that he's picked Chelsea over us because we went after Caicedo then I don't know what to say. He went to the club who paid £115m for Caicedo FFS. He's obviously not the brightest
CraigDS

  
  Posts: 61,241
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3268 on: Today at 12:17:36 pm
classycarra

  
  Posts: 28,871
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3269 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:17:36 pm

Ah yes, leave but take it into a second thread and try to represent everyone's views in there instead - that'll help RAWK ;D
CraigDS

  
  • Posts: 61,241
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:21:46 pm
Ah yes, leave but take it into a second thread and try to represent everyone's views in there instead - that'll help RAWK ;D

You really are an utter bore.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • Posts: 10,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 12:35:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:21:46 pm
Ah yes, leave but take it into a second thread and try to represent everyone's views in there instead - that'll help RAWK ;D

 ;D   :wellin
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • Posts: 28,871
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 12:36:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:25:16 pm
You really are an utter bore.
Is there a reason that the people who disagree with just arguing the topic rather than the person appear so angry?

Thought people were generally in a happier place since the weekend, and after a much needed transfer thread lock and break, but seems some people have some lingering stuff simmering
