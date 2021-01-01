Personally, my slight Nicolo Barella obsession aside, Im absolutely fucking delighted with our midfield rebuild. After all the Bellingham shite, I was sickened at thought we were prepared to splurge nine figures for a player like Caicedo, a breaker (admittedly a very good one) not a fixer. Then the Lavia debacle, just reminded me of the Willan, Malouda and lest we forget, Salah transfers. Greedy agents and Chelsea gobshites collecting players for the sake of it.
Why on earth is anyone even remotely interested in speculating around the chronology of events in the failed deals with Brighton and Southampton, is beyond me. Its just pointless morbid interest. If they were indeed failures, then it seems we failed upwards. Almost as if we lost our heads for a minute before common sense prevailed.