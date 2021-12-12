« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 341117 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

4 legs, I suppose. Unless that's why Ward so suddenly left.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm »
I would have mixed feelings about it. It seldom works when people come back, but obviously if there is any truth to it I hope to be proved wrong.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

Would be interesting if something does happen before January with the winter transfer window rolling back around. Maybe it'll just be Jorg until the summer.

Less so Ward who I suppose you'd still have to welcome back in some capacity, but imagine if Edwards was to return. The mood would go up another level and that's after a pretty successful summer and new ambitions plus a good start to the season. Results on the pitch will always determine the general mood around the place but the off field stuff obviously informs that a great deal. It'd be even more welcomed I think when you consider that Salah could be off next summer and replacing him is going to feel pretty impossible, at least right away. Mistakes were obviously made along the way in the midfield rebuild, and it might not even be done yet anyway, but there's also the defence which is going to need looking at soon as well.

Getting Edwards back for the long term would be huge, I'd love to see him back with a bigger budget in place and even a little more saying power. Let him help shape the last couple of years under Klopp and then give him a big say beyond that, let him help choose the right successor as well, he really knows the game.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo. 

This is quality content.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo.
;D

Very good. Definitely a Colonel of truth in that
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

Who is spouting this on twitter?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:15:21 pm
We put in a record bid that was accepted. How did we have our pants pulled down? Look at the league table and tell me which of Chelsea or Liverpool still has their pants up?

We got played like a fiddle by his agent and it cost us the Lavia done - for better or worse.

Whether it ends up a blessing in disguise or not, it's not a template of how to do business.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:38:19 pm
Who is spouting this on twitter?

Here's a clue

Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:13:56 pm
We got played like a fiddle by his agent and it cost us the Lavia done - for better or worse.

Whether it ends up a blessing in disguise or not, it's not a template of how to do business.
CFC had to bid £35m more than they had previously, but of course you can't help but pollute the universe with which ever take you can find to paint out club in the worst possible light.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:13:56 pm
We got played like a fiddle by his agent and it cost us the Lavia done - for better or worse.

Whether it ends up a blessing in disguise or not, it's not a template of how to do business.

This does seem to be what happened. And leaving aside whether we got anything wrong on Caicedo narrowly its knock on effect on Lavia is undeniable surely? We could have had him weeks before for less than we eventually bid (which was accepted by Southampton) but Lavia chose Chelsea over us. That is not ideal.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:13:56 pm
We got played like a fiddle by his agent and it cost us the Lavia done - for better or worse.

Whether it ends up a blessing in disguise or not, it's not a template of how to do business.

We did, we basically stuck our middle finger up to Lavia & then went back in for him afterwards.

Still a good window though.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:25:45 pm
CFC had to bid £35m more than they had previously, but of course you can't help but pollute the universe with which ever take you can find to paint out club in the worst possible light.

Gravenberch at £34mil v's Lavia at £65mil is a no brainer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:34:31 pm
Gravenberch at £34mil v's Lavia at £65mil is a no brainer.

The point is not what we think is better but what the club tried to do and it not going well. In fact, if youre right about that it only intensifies the issue, because we did indeed try and buy Lavia for that sort of money.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 04:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:35:59 pm
The point is not what we think is better but what the club tried to do and it not going well. In fact, if youre right about that it only intensifies the issue, because we did indeed try and buy Lavia for that sort of money.

Who cares, we got the better player.

Liverpool have built this period of brilliance on the back of 2nd and 3rd choices!

Szobo over Mount for example is going to be Draxler to Salah levels of fucking epicness.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 04:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:39:08 pm
Who cares, we got the better player.

Liverpool have built this period of brilliance on the back of 2nd and 3rd choices!

Szobo over Mount for example is going to be Draxler to Salah levels of fucking epicness.

Was it even Lavia vs Grav? Theyre 2 very different players. We may well have got them both and not got Endo. In fact Id say thats quite likely. But youre missing the point of the conversation. Were discussing how we need better decision making and operations than weve had, as revealed by what happened with Caicedo and Lavia.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:42:15 pm
Was it even Lavia vs Grav? Theyre 2 very different players. We may well have got them both and not got Endo. In fact Id say thats quite likely. But youre missing the point of the conversation. Were discussing how we need better decision making and operations than weve had, as revealed by what happened with Caicedo and Lavia.

I've not missed anything, you are speculating based on what you are told in the media which accounts for about 0.1% of reality behind the scenes.

I would highly doubt we would have brought in Lavia without an experienced player as well, he's still very raw.

It sounds like a lack of planning when the reality is Gravenberch (as an example) we've been after for 2 years and he was top of our list of midfielders before this summer started we just had to wait for him.
