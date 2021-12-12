Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.



Would be interesting if something does happen before January with the winter transfer window rolling back around. Maybe it'll just be Jorg until the summer.Less so Ward who I suppose you'd still have to welcome back in some capacity, but imagine if Edwards was to return. The mood would go up another level and that's after a pretty successful summer and new ambitions plus a good start to the season. Results on the pitch will always determine the general mood around the place but the off field stuff obviously informs that a great deal. It'd be even more welcomed I think when you consider that Salah could be off next summer and replacing him is going to feel pretty impossible, at least right away. Mistakes were obviously made along the way in the midfield rebuild, and it might not even be done yet anyway, but there's also the defence which is going to need looking at soon as well.Getting Edwards back for the long term would be huge, I'd love to see him back with a bigger budget in place and even a little more saying power. Let him help shape the last couple of years under Klopp and then give him a big say beyond that, let him help choose the right successor as well, he really knows the game.