The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3200 on: Today at 02:48:19 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:15:21 pm
We put in a record bid that was accepted. How did we have our pants pulled down? Look at the league table and tell me which of Chelsea or Liverpool still has their pants up?

It's Fromola, dude. Everyone's pants are always pulled down, in every situation...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3201 on: Today at 03:42:06 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm
no thanks, the evertonian bastard - still not over Redshite spells danger
That escalated quickly :o


You ever seen Fromola and Trump in the same room? 🤔
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Reply #3202 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

4 legs, I suppose. Unless that's why Ward so suddenly left.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3204 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm
I would have mixed feelings about it. It seldom works when people come back, but obviously if there is any truth to it I hope to be proved wrong.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3205 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

Would be interesting if something does happen before January with the winter transfer window rolling back around. Maybe it'll just be Jorg until the summer.

Less so Ward who I suppose you'd still have to welcome back in some capacity, but imagine if Edwards was to return. The mood would go up another level and that's after a pretty successful summer and new ambitions plus a good start to the season. Results on the pitch will always determine the general mood around the place but the off field stuff obviously informs that a great deal. It'd be even more welcomed I think when you consider that Salah could be off next summer and replacing him is going to feel pretty impossible, at least right away. Mistakes were obviously made along the way in the midfield rebuild, and it might not even be done yet anyway, but there's also the defence which is going to need looking at soon as well.

Getting Edwards back for the long term would be huge, I'd love to see him back with a bigger budget in place and even a little more saying power. Let him help shape the last couple of years under Klopp and then give him a big say beyond that, let him help choose the right successor as well, he really knows the game.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3206 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Twitter and this thread abuzz with Edwards and Ward returning. Are there any legs to this.

Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo. 
Reply #3207 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo. 

This is quality content.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3208 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Yes, 2 legs, 1 breast piece, 1 thigh piece, fries and some super charger mayo.
;D

Very good. Definitely a Colonel of truth in that
