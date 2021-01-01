« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm »
Top rumour monger Indy Kaila (:lmao) reporting (cough) that both ears and edwards could return


:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Liverpool's former sporting director, Julian Ward in talks with @LFC
 to make comeback.

FSG also want Michael Edwards to make a return to #LFC.
 
Talks at advanced stage with Julian Ward. The initial meetings between Ward & Klopp were very positive.
Online Chakan

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm


Is that an Indy quote?

Oh Samie...

Say it ain't so.
Online Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 10:46:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm
Top rumour monger Indy Kaila (:lmao) reporting (cough) that both ears and edwards could return


:lmao

 ;D

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 10:46:57 pm »
Yeah mate, no one else "reporting" it.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
That chancer Greame Kelly also hinted at this news the other day.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
That chancer Greame Kelly also hinted at this news the other day.
word is they had a meeting of the brains trust to coordinate their story at keele services kfc over the m6
Online Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
That chancer Greame Kelly also hinted at this news the other day.

At least Indy goes bold with his nonsense.  ;D

That Kelly gives vague claims that could be interpreted lots of ways.

Hes still feeding off his Van Dijk tweet back in 2018, which he stole from a random tweet from someone who happened to see Van Dijk land at Manchester airport, and he then pretended he had inside info.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm »
Okay the other rumour is Julian Ward has had a change of heart and he's coming back as Sporting Director. Edwards is a long shot.
Online Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Okay the other rumour is Julian Ward has had a change of heart and he's coming back as Sporting Director. Edwards is a long shot.

Now he knows he could work from Ibiza. Dont blame him. 
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm »
Julian Ward coming back means we will also be concentrating on Portugal/Spain and South America more. That's where most of his contacts are from.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 12:22:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Julian Ward coming back means we will also be concentrating on Portugal/Spain and South America more. That's where most of his contacts are from.

That is a good thing as far as Im concerned. 
Online Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 12:25:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Julian Ward coming back means we will also be concentrating on Portugal/Spain and South America more. That's where most of his contacts are from.

I agree, but its Indy. Hes making it up.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm »
I dont get the impression that Jorg Schmadtke is viewed as the reliable, long-term solution for Liverpool moving forward. - [@neiljonesgoal]
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 06:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:00:49 pm


wow, add that to the no shit category of comments.  A guy who retired a few months ago, and came back on the recommendation of an agent cos the powers that be at the club couldnt find a sodding sporting director, isnt viewed as a long term replacment  ;D
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 06:08:56 pm »
Great news if Ward is coming back.

What role would Edwards get though if FSG want him to return?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 06:19:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:08:56 pm
Great news if Ward is coming back.

What role would Edwards get though if FSG want him to return?

Ward's boss, then he'll quit for not getting the top job then Edwards will leave coz he's understaffed
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:08:56 pm
Great news if Ward is coming back.

What role would Edwards get though if FSG want him to return?
Sorry, if I could just  drag this thread back to reality.  The source for this is Indy Kaila!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 06:28:42 pm »
I could see Laptop Eddie returning and everyone pretending it was just a 'sabbatical', but Ward was offered the golden chalice and treated it as if the wooden spoon. Probably hasn't even cleared out his desk yet.

Of course, it's all bollocks anyway so there's that.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 06:34:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:08:56 pm
Great news if Ward is coming back.

What role would Edwards get though if FSG want him to return?

Hopefully FSG Sporting Director for our new portfolio of clubs, including some in SA.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »
Ward fucked off when the going got difficult apparently.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:03 pm
Ward fucked off when the going got difficult apparently.
He clearly misunderstood Billy Ocean.
Online Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:03 pm
Ward fucked off when the going got difficult apparently.

Ward could negotiate a deal, and has good contacts in markets like Portugal, however the strategy was really bad in 2022. Whether it was a case of he was overruled by Klopp over signings (midfielders etc) or he just wasn't strong enough, we'd lost that dynamic that worked so well with Klopp and Edwards (at least when the money was available to spend).

However, the utter farce of the Lavia bids with Southampton and having our pants pulled down over Caicedo probably works in Ward's favour.  That was amateur hour. We can't be repeating a farce like that again.

When we got Schmadtke the expectation was we'd utilise the German market, which was pretty much what we did, but he's not the answer going forward.

Edwards supposedly wanted a break - he's had a break, get him back.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 08:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:45:21 pm
He clearly misunderstood Billy Ocean.

 :) Needs a motivational mix tape to toughen up.
Online TomDcs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:03 pm
Ward fucked off when the going got difficult apparently.

Yes but if they are going back for him therell be a good reason imo. You or I dont know what conditions he was working in when he got promoted into that job, there were a lot of question marks over the owners intentions around that point and various moving parts. Would be ideal if Edwards is coming back in a more senior capacity, as they clearly worked well together, and potentially it signals some sort of return to a coherent and unified plan. All speculation, but Id be happy with it personally.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:43 pm
Ward could negotiate a deal, and has good contacts in markets like Portugal, however the strategy was really bad in 2022. Whether it was a case of he was overruled by Klopp over signings (midfielders etc) or he just wasn't strong enough, we'd lost that dynamic that worked so well with Klopp and Edwards (at least when the money was available to spend).

However, the utter farce of the Lavia bids with Southampton and having our pants pulled down over Caicedo probably works in Ward's favour.  That was amateur hour. We can't be repeating a farce like that again.

When we got Schmadtke the expectation was we'd utilise the German market, which was pretty much what we did, but he's not the answer going forward.

Edwards supposedly wanted a break - he's had a break, get him back.
For personal reasons

None of us know the guy that could be exhaustion, some sort of breakdown, wife has cancer, kid ill, or just he wanted some time with his kids whilst they were still young and hed earned loads.

In reality, weve literally no idea so its pointless speculating
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
