Ward fucked off when the going got difficult apparently.



Ward could negotiate a deal, and has good contacts in markets like Portugal, however the strategy was really bad in 2022. Whether it was a case of he was overruled by Klopp over signings (midfielders etc) or he just wasn't strong enough, we'd lost that dynamic that worked so well with Klopp and Edwards (at least when the money was available to spend).However, the utter farce of the Lavia bids with Southampton and having our pants pulled down over Caicedo probably works in Ward's favour. That was amateur hour. We can't be repeating a farce like that again.When we got Schmadtke the expectation was we'd utilise the German market, which was pretty much what we did, but he's not the answer going forward.Edwards supposedly wanted a break - he's had a break, get him back.