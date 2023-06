The 'if we like each other' line could also just be their way of saying "If he's absolutely amazing at his job then we'll keep him long term, whatever other plans we may have had".



It would not be a the first time that a short term applicant is brought in only for them to blow everyone away with their ability, thus sticking a spoke into the longer term planning.



Who knows?



I don’t think Klopp was very enamoured with how things were running since Edwards has left. There was a lot more noise from him about there being issues/disagreements with strategy and a lot more in regards from him taking on extra responsibility to sort it. It also marries up with the likes of Ward and Graham leaving.I get the feeling that he said get this guy as he knows what he is good at for these next few months as he hasn’t got the time to piss about waiting to get someone who he barely knows.I think it’s likely he will come in, get the summer business done and then Klopp will let the club go back to finding a long term applicant for the role.