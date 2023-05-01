« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm
Leave it out. They are best mates who went to the same school.
I heard that Jurg used to nick Jorg's lunch money and give him wedgies, and Jorg once wrote I'm A Twat (but in German) on Jurg's back and he went around with it like that for a whole day!

Ahh, schooldays, best days of our lives etc
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm »
Jurg & Jorg - It does have a successful ring to it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Is he one of the guys who was singing with the Boss after we lost the first final ?

yes indeed, hes a lifelong Liverpool fan  8)  Campino was the one front and centre in that clip, and in the clip after winning it the season after.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
yes indeed, hes a lifelong Liverpool fan  8)  Campino was the one front and centre in that clip, and in the clip after winning it the season after.

 :thumbup
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:16:51 pm
Jurgen Klopp sets the priorities. We support him with a team of data analysts, scouts and so on, he can then choose from a list of players who he wants to work with.

Then Ill deal with the transfers with the relevant departments in the club. And in the end, the owners have to be happy with their investments as well.

Sounds good!
What a shock they still using the data ::) ::) :-X :-X :-X :P :P :P
I dont think there been a signing where they off much data what they normally looking for
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:07:32 pm
Thanks mate, do you have. a link to that?

https://www.sport1.de/news/internationaler-fussball/premier-league/2023/05/liverpool-hammer-schmadtke-exklusiv-so-arbeite-ich-mit-klopp-zusammen

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
theyve never worked together. Of cousre, theyve crossed paths through football while at various clubs Im sure. But the story is, is that they know each other more socially than via football, through Campino from Die Toten Hosen, who Jürgen and his family are close friends with and who Schmadtke knows very well too from their Düsseldorf connection,

In the interview Schmadtke says that he doesn't really have a relationship with Klopp other than being in the Bundesliga at the same time (Klopp as a manager and Schmadtke as a sporting director). However, he says he knows Klopp's agent better and  it was actually the agent (Marc Kosicke) who suggested to FSG that they might want to look at Schmadtke, if they're looking for a solution for the next transfer window, once he had heard that Julian Ward was leaving.

I really don't get the scepticism about this. We needed a sporting director and we got one. At the moment it's short term, but it's still a sensible move. Just see, if things work out for both sides and then move on from there either together or both parties go their separate ways again. Don't think you can doubt Schmadtke's credentials from his work in Germany. He seems to have done a good job whereever he was working. Going by the interview he also seems to be fully aware of what his role will be at Liverpool (and that he has less power than in Germany and is supposed to work together with the manager). Also he probably still has connections in Germany and can help out there (one of the few bigger leagues where there still seems to be more of a chance to sign players for a reasonable price). And finally, the guy is 59. Yeah, he's "retired", but he's not some ancient reptile about to kick the bucket.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 08:13:00 am »
Interesting he says award is leaving for personal reasons. We all assumed it was for professional reasons.
It might be that theres more going on behind the scenes than we know about.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 08:19:43 am »
Was he not burned out though mate?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 09:19:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:00 am

I really don't get the scepticism about this.

You can't see why fans should question a short term appointment of a retired individual as a temporary Sporting Director? He has never worked for any football club challenging for a title or Champions League places, his English is seemingly average at best and somehow in three months he is expected to integrate all the various football departments together like scouting, analytics, transfers and so on to get every transfer deal right.

He has confirmed himself that he got the job because he was recommended by our manager's agent to our owners, so again throws up the question of the level of due diligence that was done by FSG prior to his appointment.

Meanwhile, our success with Klopp was built on having a Sporting Director who was with the club for a long time, had a level of responsibility which allowed him to challenge the manager (successfully in the cases of Salah and Mane) which led to a very most successful period on the pitch.

His appointment throws up more questions than answers. Naturally, we should let it run its course and then assess in 3/6/12 months' time but I think fans have every right to be skeptical about this appointment.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 09:19:48 am
You can't see why fans should question a short term appointment of a retired individual as a temporary Sporting Director? He has never worked for any football club challenging for a title or Champions League places, his English is seemingly average at best and somehow in three months he is expected to integrate all the various football departments together like scouting, analytics, transfers and so on to get every transfer deal right.

He has confirmed himself that he got the job because he was recommended by our manager's agent to our owners, so again throws up the question of the level of due diligence that was done by FSG prior to his appointment.

Meanwhile, our success with Klopp was built on having a Sporting Director who was with the club for a long time, had a level of responsibility which allowed him to challenge the manager (successfully in the cases of Salah and Mane) which led to a very most successful period on the pitch.

His appointment throws up more questions than answers. Naturally, we should let it run its course and then assess in 3/6/12 months' time but I think fans have every right to be skeptical about this appointment.

No it wasn't. It was built off the back of a whole team of people working together, not just one or two or three people. We've lost a few of the higher ups but a lot of the people will still be there and the same focus will be there. He's already come out and said he gets information from the analysts, the scouts and the wider teams and then Klopp picks the targets to go after so not much will change with him here other than he'll now head up discussions

Not everything is all doom and gloom. How do you all live your lives?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 09:40:56 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:19:43 am
Was he not burned out though mate?
Dont know .cant remember really
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:00 am
I really don't get the scepticism about this. We needed a sporting director and we got one. At the moment it's short term.
For LFC to have 1 Dof for 6 years to potentially having 4 in less than 2 years, is the reason why people are sceptical. A club the size of LFC shouldn't be appointing someone for potentially 3 months, in such an important position
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:42:48 am
For LFC to have 1 Dof for 6 years to potentially having 4 in less than 2 years, is the reason why people are sceptical. A club the size of LFC shouldn't be appointing someone for potentially 3 months, in such an important position

Why not, if it means we have to as we are waiting for the right person to be available, then there's no problem.  Some people would lose their shit if we had nobody in for the 3 months while the new person was sorting things out (maybe Mitchell or someone else still contacted to their current club).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:37:58 am
Why not, if it means we have to as we are waiting for the right person to be available, then there's no problem.  Some people would lose their shit if we had nobody in for the 3 months while the new person was sorting things out (maybe Mitchell or someone else still contacted to their current club).
Name me a big club who've done that, if you want someone you go and get him, you don't bring in a supply teacher for 3 months.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:43:12 am
Name me a big club who've done that, if you want someone you go and get him, you don't bring in a supply teacher for 3 months.

Liverpool FC, I'm not sure about the history of Sporting directors for other clubs.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:43:12 am
Name me a big club who've done that, if you want someone you go and get him, you don't bring in a supply teacher for 3 months.

and if they're under contract and nothing you can do for a few months?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Schmadtke is here for a few months with the option to extend for longer if it goes well, so that tells me there is no one lined up currently. You wouldnt dangle the carrot of more if you were certain of the future. I think its a panic appointment as we dont like anybody enough and needed somebody quickly. Doesnt mean it cant be successful, but equally Im wholly unconvinced theres a plan behind it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 11:00:52 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:46:18 am
and if they're under contract and nothing you can do for a few months?
The club have known for months Julian Ward is leaving, inexcusable to bring in someone for 3 months just to cover.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 11:02:54 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 11:00:52 am
The club have known for months Julian Ward is leaving, inexcusable to bring in someone for 3 months just to cover.

But if the exact guy you want is contracted until a specific date you wait don't you? Like Van Dyke.....but you also need to keep things running so you get someone experienced in that can do similar job and even keep them around after the 3 months? I'm not sure they're doing anything wrong
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 11:08:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:00:10 am
Schmadtke is here for a few months with the option to extend for longer if it goes well, so that tells me there is no one lined up currently. You wouldnt dangle the carrot of more if you were certain of the future. I think its a panic appointment as we dont like anybody enough and needed somebody quickly. Doesnt mean it cant be successful, but equally Im wholly unconvinced theres a plan behind it.

Depends what the role is he may be extended to do. He could be someone contracted to help handle contract negotiations (we know the likes of Gordon, Hogan, and Moore have helped with this previously) rather than being the main day to day Sporting Director.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:02:54 am
But if the exact guy you want is contracted until a specific date you wait don't you? Like Van Dyke.....but you also need to keep things running so you get someone experienced in that can do similar job and even keep them around after the 3 months? I'm not sure they're doing anything wrong
It shows bad planning by the club, just like bringing Arthur to help the midfield or bringing in Ben Davies to help the defense.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 11:17:30 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:08:52 am
Depends what the role is he may be extended to do. He could be someone contracted to help handle contract negotiations (we know the likes of Gordon, Hogan, and Moore have helped with this previously) rather than being the main day to day Sporting Director.

Just dont see that as being too appetising to a guy who recently retired, and now had to live in a different country.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 11:56:53 am »
The big question I would have is why Jorg hasn't already started? I know Ward is still in place, but whether he is/has been able to do his job well enough is a different matter.

Still haven't seen anything in the last few weeks that suggests Jorg will be able to help us, but if he can help us get a deal or two over the line then it'll be worth it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:17:30 am
Just dont see that as being too appetising to a guy who recently retired, and now had to live in a different country.

He may not need to live over here full time though if that's the role he would do here. He'd be able to do that relatively remotely / traveling to the various players or clubs.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 02:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:17:30 am
Just dont see that as being too appetising to a guy who recently retired, and now had to live in a different country.

What if he loves fish and chips, or a good curry?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:38 pm
What if he loves fish and chips, or a good curry?
Reckon he'd Schmadtke his lips over a good curry
