I really don't get the scepticism about this.
You can't see why fans should question a short term appointment of a retired individual as a temporary Sporting Director? He has never worked for any football club challenging for a title or Champions League places, his English is seemingly average at best and somehow in three months he is expected to integrate all the various football departments together like scouting, analytics, transfers and so on to get every transfer deal right.
He has confirmed himself that he got the job because he was recommended by our manager's agent to our owners, so again throws up the question of the level of due diligence that was done by FSG prior to his appointment.
Meanwhile, our success with Klopp was built on having a Sporting Director who was with the club for a long time, had a level of responsibility which allowed him to challenge the manager (successfully in the cases of Salah and Mane) which led to a very most successful period on the pitch.
His appointment throws up more questions than answers. Naturally, we should let it run its course and then assess in 3/6/12 months' time but I think fans have every right to be skeptical about this appointment.