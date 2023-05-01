Thanks mate, do you have. a link to that?



theyve never worked together. Of cousre, theyve crossed paths through football while at various clubs Im sure. But the story is, is that they know each other more socially than via football, through Campino from Die Toten Hosen, who Jürgen and his family are close friends with and who Schmadtke knows very well too from their Düsseldorf connection,



In the interview Schmadtke says that he doesn't really have a relationship with Klopp other than being in the Bundesliga at the same time (Klopp as a manager and Schmadtke as a sporting director). However, he says he knows Klopp's agent better and it was actually the agent (Marc Kosicke) who suggested to FSG that they might want to look at Schmadtke, if they're looking for a solution for the next transfer window, once he had heard that Julian Ward was leaving.I really don't get the scepticism about this. We needed a sporting director and we got one. At the moment it's short term, but it's still a sensible move. Just see, if things work out for both sides and then move on from there either together or both parties go their separate ways again. Don't think you can doubt Schmadtke's credentials from his work in Germany. He seems to have done a good job whereever he was working. Going by the interview he also seems to be fully aware of what his role will be at Liverpool (and that he has less power than in Germany and is supposed to work together with the manager). Also he probably still has connections in Germany and can help out there (one of the few bigger leagues where there still seems to be more of a chance to sign players for a reasonable price). And finally, the guy is 59. Yeah, he's "retired", but he's not some ancient reptile about to kick the bucket.