Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm
Leave it out. They are best mates who went to the same school.
I heard that Jurg used to nick Jorg's lunch money and give him wedgies, and Jorg once wrote I'm A Twat (but in German) on Jurg's back and he went around with it like that for a whole day!

Ahh, schooldays, best days of our lives etc
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm
Jurg & Jorg - It does have a successful ring to it.
Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Is he one of the guys who was singing with the Boss after we lost the first final ?

yes indeed, hes a lifelong Liverpool fan  8)  Campino was the one front and centre in that clip, and in the clip after winning it the season after.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
yes indeed, hes a lifelong Liverpool fan  8)  Campino was the one front and centre in that clip, and in the clip after winning it the season after.

 :thumbup
RedG13

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:16:51 pm
Jurgen Klopp sets the priorities. We support him with a team of data analysts, scouts and so on, he can then choose from a list of players who he wants to work with.

Then Ill deal with the transfers with the relevant departments in the club. And in the end, the owners have to be happy with their investments as well.

Sounds good!
What a shock they still using the data ::) ::) :-X :-X :-X :P :P :P
I dont think there been a signing where they off much data what they normally looking for
stoa

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3085 on: Today at 12:26:00 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:07:32 pm
Thanks mate, do you have. a link to that?

https://www.sport1.de/news/internationaler-fussball/premier-league/2023/05/liverpool-hammer-schmadtke-exklusiv-so-arbeite-ich-mit-klopp-zusammen

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
theyve never worked together. Of cousre, theyve crossed paths through football while at various clubs Im sure. But the story is, is that they know each other more socially than via football, through Campino from Die Toten Hosen, who Jürgen and his family are close friends with and who Schmadtke knows very well too from their Düsseldorf connection,

In the interview Schmadtke says that he doesn't really have a relationship with Klopp other than being in the Bundesliga at the same time (Klopp as a manager and Schmadtke as a sporting director). However, he says he knows Klopp's agent better and  it was actually the agent (Marc Kosicke) who suggested to FSG that they might want to look at Schmadtke, if they're looking for a solution for the next transfer window, once he had heard that Julian Ward was leaving.

I really don't get the scepticism about this. We needed a sporting director and we got one. At the moment it's short term, but it's still a sensible move. Just see, if things work out for both sides and then move on from there either together or both parties go their separate ways again. Don't think you can doubt Schmadtke's credentials from his work in Germany. He seems to have done a good job whereever he was working. Going by the interview he also seems to be fully aware of what his role will be at Liverpool (and that he has less power than in Germany and is supposed to work together with the manager). Also he probably still has connections in Germany and can help out there (one of the few bigger leagues where there still seems to be more of a chance to sign players for a reasonable price). And finally, the guy is 59. Yeah, he's "retired", but he's not some ancient reptile about to kick the bucket.
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3086 on: Today at 08:13:00 am
Interesting he says award is leaving for personal reasons. We all assumed it was for professional reasons.
It might be that theres more going on behind the scenes than we know about.
royhendo

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3087 on: Today at 08:19:43 am
Was he not burned out though mate?
djschembri

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3088 on: Today at 09:19:48 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:00 am

I really don't get the scepticism about this.

You can't see why fans should question a short term appointment of a retired individual as a temporary Sporting Director? He has never worked for any football club challenging for a title or Champions League places, his English is seemingly average at best and somehow in three months he is expected to integrate all the various football departments together like scouting, analytics, transfers and so on to get every transfer deal right.

He has confirmed himself that he got the job because he was recommended by our manager's agent to our owners, so again throws up the question of the level of due diligence that was done by FSG prior to his appointment.

Meanwhile, our success with Klopp was built on having a Sporting Director who was with the club for a long time, had a level of responsibility which allowed him to challenge the manager (successfully in the cases of Salah and Mane) which led to a very most successful period on the pitch.

His appointment throws up more questions than answers. Naturally, we should let it run its course and then assess in 3/6/12 months' time but I think fans have every right to be skeptical about this appointment.
ScottScott

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3089 on: Today at 09:34:55 am
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 09:19:48 am
You can't see why fans should question a short term appointment of a retired individual as a temporary Sporting Director? He has never worked for any football club challenging for a title or Champions League places, his English is seemingly average at best and somehow in three months he is expected to integrate all the various football departments together like scouting, analytics, transfers and so on to get every transfer deal right.

He has confirmed himself that he got the job because he was recommended by our manager's agent to our owners, so again throws up the question of the level of due diligence that was done by FSG prior to his appointment.

Meanwhile, our success with Klopp was built on having a Sporting Director who was with the club for a long time, had a level of responsibility which allowed him to challenge the manager (successfully in the cases of Salah and Mane) which led to a very most successful period on the pitch.

His appointment throws up more questions than answers. Naturally, we should let it run its course and then assess in 3/6/12 months' time but I think fans have every right to be skeptical about this appointment.

No it wasn't. It was built off the back of a whole team of people working together, not just one or two or three people. We've lost a few of the higher ups but a lot of the people will still be there and the same focus will be there. He's already come out and said he gets information from the analysts, the scouts and the wider teams and then Klopp picks the targets to go after so not much will change with him here other than he'll now head up discussions

Not everything is all doom and gloom. How do you all live your lives?
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3090 on: Today at 09:40:56 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:19:43 am
Was he not burned out though mate?
Dont know .cant remember really
istvan kozma

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #3091 on: Today at 09:42:48 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:00 am
I really don't get the scepticism about this. We needed a sporting director and we got one. At the moment it's short term.
For LFC to have 1 Dof for 6 years to potentially having 4 in less than 2 years, is the reason why people are sceptical. A club the size of LFC shouldn't be appointing someone for potentially 3 months.
