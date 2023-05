knives are out even before his appointment. this is going to be fun



might as well tell the whole world what our budget is so that clubs can rinse us clean



Let's just hope he spring a couple of happy surprises this window at least.



we have big jurg and big jorg who are rather familiar with the german market. Pep and mattos for dutch and portugese matters.



and pretty sure there are scouts for the french leagues as well.



At least we have announce our first signing of the season that might just be the most important one. Get the fucking lean in!