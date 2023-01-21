« previous next »
"I too had a laptop as a child"

"He showed that nerds could be sporting heros too"
I think we can all agree that theres nothing to worry about. Whatever suits are left behind the scenes have everything under control.

To quote the biannual mantra lets wait and see a.k.a let's hope FSG doesnt fuck up another transfer window

Godspeed suits, godspeed.
You must have missed all those first interviews where players have said "I couldn't wait to sign for Edwards, I only wanted to play for a club where he was DOF, has been my dream since I was a child"

You must have missed the bit in which it is the player's representatives and the club's representatives who thrash out deals. Part of the deal is about building up trust between the parties. That is one of the reasons you tend to get clubs arranging multiple deals for players through the same agent or organisation.

Look at how many deals we have done with Southampton. Look at how that stopped when the relationship broke down over VVD. Look at how many Wasserman clients we have signed, look at the relationship with Red Bull or how many Jorge Mendes clients we have signed.

Any half-decent agent is going to want assurances regarding the future of their clients. How can a temporary DoF possibly give those assurances?

For clarity, I haven't stated that it will make or break deals but it is certainly a negative. Representatives of players want to know what the project is. What plans the club has and above all how their client fits into that.

At the moment everything from the clubs finances, who will be the DoF and even what direction we intend to go in is up in the air. No matter how you try and dress it up that isn't a good thing.
Any half-decent agent is going to want assurances regarding the future of their clients. How can a temporary DoF possibly give those assurances?

How could a permanent DOF give it? You telling me if a player comes in, off the back of a DOF saying so, and Klopp[ doesn't like him, that simply down to those "assurances" he's going to be in the team?

Nope.

Only one a player or manager will be wanting assurances from is the manager. He's the one picking the side, he's the one picking where any player will play in that side, and he's the one they'll be wanting to talk to to get assurances from as to the players role.
How could a permanent DOF give it? You telling me if a player comes in, off the back of a DOF saying so, and Klopp[ doesn't like him, that simply down to those "assurances" he's going to be in the team?

I haven't said that.

The assurance will be that the DoF will be in the player's corner. It is about mutual self-interest the agent wants the player to succeed and so does the DoF as it is a signing on his watch and he will be judged on how successfull the player is.

The agent knows dam well that if a player succeeds at a club then he has more chance of getting other clients to that club. The DoF knows the same thing if his client is treated well and is backed then he has more chance of getting to sign that agents best players. It is mutaully beneficial relationship.

Here is VVD talking about it.

Van Dijk said that he was sharing the same agent as Henderson back in 2018. With that being the case, Van Dijk was already in contact with Henderson prior to signing with the Reds.

Van Dijk told the clubs official website the following: We were sharing the same agent before I joined the club so we were already in contact then and it helped me a lot to make the decision to come to the club as well, so big credit to him!

A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trust. It is one of the reasons ex-players often join their old manager at a club and why clients of an agent often end up at the same club.
This is peak Al.
Heh heh Peak, or nadir?

Unbelievable. Just when you think you've experienced the lowest depths of Al, a bathymetric crevasse opens up at your feet...

Not a thing in those Virgil quotes about a DoF, or hinting at the importance of a DoF in a player's calculation, but, yano...

;D
Al's lost his head here. Someone needs to do a welfare check

It's like his inability to accept he's in the wrong here has actually broke him
I'd like to put up Al's wife for Sainthood.
Hope this new DoF comes in and bins off all the deals weve lined up. Signs a load of Bundesliga lads and tells them and their agents they are starting every week. Then f**ks off at the end of the summer when his 3 month contract is up, leaving Klopp obliged to play them in case their agents get angry with us.

I can see the above happening given the current shambles.
Heh heh Peak, or nadir?

Unbelievable. Just when you think you've experienced the lowest depths of Al, a bathymetric crevasse opens up at your feet...

Not a thing in those Virgil quotes about a DoF, or hinting at the importance of a DoF in a player's calculation, but, yano...

;D

Wow.

I posted this.  A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trust

Fewings who has dealt with Liverpool on dozens of occasions right back to the days of Danny Murphy has built up a mutual trust with the club over hundreds of hours of negotiations. He was quite happy to recommend Liverpool to Virgil and passed on Hendo's number and Hendo sold the club to Virgil.

Fewings had built up a relationship with the likes of Edwards and they trusted each other. Fewings benefits from his clients doing well at Liverpool and so does Edwards.

Fewings has moved from Wasserman and took his clients with him. The new agency he works for is Roof. An agency that has some players you may have heard of, as well as VVD and Hendo they represent Mane, Elliott, Keita, Lovren, Clyne, Grujic, Awonyi and Brewster.

DoF's have an advantage when they want to recruit other players from and agent and agency so are keen for those players to do well. Whilst agents want their players to do well at a club because it gives them the opportunity to get more of their players to a club. It also gives them more power during negotiations for renewals.

An interesting one is Mason Mount who has just switched agents to Fewings. Normally that would give us an advantage. However with a temporary DoF and uncertainty over who is going to be the next DoF that may change things.

There was an Athletic piece not so long ago were agents were stating that it was much easier to do deals with City and Liverpool rather than United.

One agent explained: Even to do what should be a simple deal, you find yourself having to speak to at least three different people. You take Man City or Liverpool; theyve got a clear structure and you know who does what. I dont see any of that at United. When people say its chaotic behind the scenes, it really looks that way.

Another said Theres still no real sporting director. I know they looked at Paul Mitchell at Monaco. Hes done a good job everywhere hes been.

"They need someone like that to go in with the ability to make changes. Its a full rebuild. I feel they only do partial rebuilds. Partial rebuild after partial rebuild.

Another said "Right now I couldnt look my player in the face and say its a great opportunity.

That is straight from the horse's mouth. No matter how people want to dress things up Liverpool will end up with three different DoF's acting for the club in a very short period. We are in a situation in which we need a rebuild and can anyone really say with certainty that Jörg Schmadtke has the power to do that.

I will leave it there. I have made my point and backed it up with evidence.
Wow.

I posted this.  A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trust

Fewings who has dealt with Liverpool on dozens of occasions right back to the days of Danny Murphy has built up a mutual trust with the club over hundreds of hours of negotiations. He was quite happy to recommend Liverpool to Virgil and passed on Hendo's number and Hendo sold the club to Virgil.

Fewings had built up a relationship with the likes of Edwards and they trusted each other. Fewings benefits from his clients doing well at Liverpool and so does Edwards.

Fewings has moved from Wasserman and took his clients with him. The new agency he works for is Roof. An agency that has some players you may have heard of, as well as VVD and Hendo they represent Mane, Elliott, Keita, Lovren, Clyne, Grujic, Awonyi and Brewster.

DoF's have an advantage when they want to recruit other players from and agent and agency so are keen for those players to do well. Whilst agents want their players to do well at a club because it gives them the opportunity to get more of their players to a club. It also gives them more power during negotiations for renewals.

An interesting one is Mason Mount who has just switched agents to Fewings. Normally that would give us an advantage. However with a temporary DoF and uncertainty over who is going to be the next DoF that may change things.

There was an Athletic piece not so long ago were agents were stating that it was much easier to do deals with City and Liverpool rather than United.

One agent explained: Even to do what should be a simple deal, you find yourself having to speak to at least three different people. You take Man City or Liverpool; theyve got a clear structure and you know who does what. I dont see any of that at United. When people say its chaotic behind the scenes, it really looks that way.

Another said Theres still no real sporting director. I know they looked at Paul Mitchell at Monaco. Hes done a good job everywhere hes been.

"They need someone like that to go in with the ability to make changes. Its a full rebuild. I feel they only do partial rebuilds. Partial rebuild after partial rebuild.

Another said "Right now I couldnt look my player in the face and say its a great opportunity.

That is straight from the horse's mouth. No matter how people want to dress things up Liverpool will end up with three different DoF's acting for the club in a very short period. We are in a situation in which we need a rebuild and can anyone really say with certainty that Jörg Schmadtke has the power to do that.

I will leave it there. I have made my point and backed it up with evidence.
Theres no clear person to talk to


Apart form our sporting director

Im sure theyll figure that out.
You must have missed the bit in which it is the player's representatives and the club's representatives who thrash out deals. Part of the deal is about building up trust between the parties. That is one of the reasons you tend to get clubs arranging multiple deals for players through the same agent or organisation.

Look at how many deals we have done with Southampton. Look at how that stopped when the relationship broke down over VVD. Look at how many Wasserman clients we have signed, look at the relationship with Red Bull or how many Jorge Mendes clients we have signed.

Any half-decent agent is going to want assurances regarding the future of their clients. How can a temporary DoF possibly give those assurances?

For clarity, I haven't stated that it will make or break deals but it is certainly a negative. Representatives of players want to know what the project is. What plans the club has and above all how their client fits into that.

At the moment everything from the clubs finances, who will be the DoF and even what direction we intend to go in is up in the air. No matter how you try and dress it up that isn't a good thing.

Not 100% sure on this so feel free to call me out if i am wrong, but i am pretty sure Jurgen will explain what the project is

;)
This is peak Al.

i feel sorry for the straws
Theres no clear person to talk to


Apart form our sporting director

Im sure theyll figure that out.

Exactly, Ward is in position still and the initial discussions on any player are done by Fallows and Hunter, who arent leaving.
Big Jorg takes up the role on June 1st according to German journos.
Big Jorg takes up the role on June 1st according to German journos.

Big Jorg and Big Jurg.

Great.
Theres no clear person to talk to


Apart form our sporting director

Im sure theyll figure that out.

I will reply to people who quote but apart from that I am out.

That is my whole point. It is highly likely that any negotiations will start with Ward, continue with Schmadtke and then the agent will be hoping that a third DoF honours any assurances the first two made.

Pretty much the definition of having to speak to three people to get something done.

Then you have the possibility of Liverpool appointing a DoF who has had a previous run-in with the agent or is someone who has a close relationship with another agent.
Consider this, Al: maybe when Jurgen and the tea lady (cos we know they're the only staff there, right?) talk to the players they may tell them, or their agents, or both, about the exciting new Sporting Director/DoF whom we are planning to appoint once he is available. The players might be even more excited to join once they know.

That might not be what happens, as we might not have someone amazing lined up, but at the moment it's as likely as your woe is us, doom and gloom scenarios
Not 100% sure on this so feel free to call me out if i am wrong, but i am pretty sure Jurgen will explain what the project is

;)

Good luck with that. Jurgen almost certainly won't have a clue what his budget is likely to be until the investment picture is sorted. I mean a couple of months ago he probably thought he would have Bellingham in his squad for next season.

For me the sooner FSG decide what they are doing from a sales/investment point of view. The sooner they decide whether Gordon is definitely going to be in charge long term and the sooner we get a DoF the better.

Uncertainty isn't a good thing from a recruitment point of view.
Uncertainty isn't a good thing from a recruitment point of view.
But it may be that there's no uncertainty. They might know exactly what will be happening, and when. They just haven't told you!
It doesn't matter how people dress it up, if it's true that Jorg Schmadtke's appointment is only temporary, it shows that LFC are in as bad a mess off the field as they are on it. For LFC to have 1 Dof for 6 years to potentially having 4 in less than 2 years, is an absolute shambles.
None of the signings (at least majors ones) will be classed as his signings. The deals were already set up by Ward. We either get our first choice or the backups who we'll already have talked to anyway.  He's basically coming to sign those off and that's it.
It doesn't matter how people dress it up, if it's true that Jorg Schmadtke's appointment is only temporary, it shows that LFC are in as bad a mess off the field as they are on it. For LFC to have 1 Dof for 6 years to potentially having 4 in less than 2 years, is an absolute shambles.

Our data analytics team are still there. It's just the man at the top of that that's going.
I will reply to people who quote but apart from that I am out.

That is my whole point. It is highly likely that any negotiations will start with Ward, continue with Schmadtke and then the agent will be hoping that a third DoF honours any assurances the first two made.

Pretty much the definition of having to speak to three people to get something done.

Then you have the possibility of Liverpool appointing a DoF who has had a previous run-in with the agent or is someone who has a close relationship with another agent.
No, its one pint of contact at the club.

At United its different people in different roles not agreeing and muddying the water.  Here, its the director of football being replaced by another.

You also have the possibility of appointing a DOF who has excellent relationships with agents and hasnt fallen out with them as much as the current incumbent
Our data analytics team are still there. It's just the man at the top of that that's going.

Here is a piece from 2020.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/behind-the-badge/398645-ian-graham-liverpool-fc-behind-the-badge

 A desire for change led Ian Graham to conclude that a life in academia wasn't for him.

The conventional career path open to a doctor in the field of theoretical physics - a title hed earned by completing a PhD at the University of Cambridge in early 2005 - was not one he wanted to follow.

Originally, I thought I would be a scientist, Graham tells Liverpoolfc.com.

After doing my PhD, I started a two-year post-doc - which is basically your first job if youre going to stay in the university sector - in polymer physics at Cambridge.

I was a year into it but slowly came to the realisation that maybe that career wasnt for me.

A decade-and-a-half later, Graham is Liverpool FCs director of research; the leader of a six-strong data analysis team that has a remit encompassing pre and post-match work, sports science, the Academy and, primarily, recruitment.

Since then Harrison Kingston has left to join Morrocco, Mark Leyland left to join Newcastle and now Graham himself has left.   
Our data analytics team are still there. It's just the man at the top of that that's going.
Why are we appointing someone on a temporary basis, we've known for months Julian Ward is leaving. I've given the Club the benefit of the doubt until this year because the vast majority of their decision making has been on point regarding the team. But over the course of this season, on and off the pitch, the decisions are head scratching.

Also when you add how many people behind the scenes have left and the limbo the club is in regarding outside investment and the DoF position, you have the be concerned. From being arguably the best run club in the league, there is all of a sudden indecision at all aspects of the club.
Here is a piece from 2020.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/behind-the-badge/398645-ian-graham-liverpool-fc-behind-the-badge

 A desire for change led Ian Graham to conclude that a life in academia wasn't for him.

The conventional career path open to a doctor in the field of theoretical physics - a title hed earned by completing a PhD at the University of Cambridge in early 2005 - was not one he wanted to follow.

Originally, I thought I would be a scientist, Graham tells Liverpoolfc.com.

After doing my PhD, I started a two-year post-doc - which is basically your first job if youre going to stay in the university sector - in polymer physics at Cambridge.

I was a year into it but slowly came to the realisation that maybe that career wasnt for me.

A decade-and-a-half later, Graham is Liverpool FCs director of research; the leader of a six-strong data analysis team that has a remit encompassing pre and post-match work, sports science, the Academy and, primarily, recruitment.

Since then Harrison Kingston has left to join Morrocco, Mark Leyland left to join Newcastle and now Graham himself has left.

Yes that's how it works mate. One person leaves and that position is filled up.   :D

Will Spearman who was part of that squad is now heading up the department.

