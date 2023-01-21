Heh heh Peak, or nadir?



Wow.I posted this. A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trustFewings who has dealt with Liverpool on dozens of occasions right back to the days of Danny Murphy has built up a mutual trust with the club over hundreds of hours of negotiations. He was quite happy to recommend Liverpool to Virgil and passed on Hendo's number and Hendo sold the club to Virgil.Fewings had built up a relationship with the likes of Edwards and they trusted each other. Fewings benefits from his clients doing well at Liverpool and so does Edwards.Fewings has moved from Wasserman and took his clients with him. The new agency he works for is Roof. An agency that has some players you may have heard of, as well as VVD and Hendo they represent Mane, Elliott, Keita, Lovren, Clyne, Grujic, Awonyi and Brewster.DoF's have an advantage when they want to recruit other players from and agent and agency so are keen for those players to do well. Whilst agents want their players to do well at a club because it gives them the opportunity to get more of their players to a club. It also gives them more power during negotiations for renewals.An interesting one is Mason Mount who has just switched agents to Fewings. Normally that would give us an advantage. However with a temporary DoF and uncertainty over who is going to be the next DoF that may change things.There was an Athletic piece not so long ago were agents were stating that it was much easier to do deals with City and Liverpool rather than United.One agent explained: Even to do what should be a simple deal, you find yourself having to speak to at least three different people. You take Man City or Liverpool; theyve got a clear structure and you know who does what. I dont see any of that at United. When people say its chaotic behind the scenes, it really looks that way.Another said Theres still no real sporting director. I know they looked at Paul Mitchell at Monaco. Hes done a good job everywhere hes been."They need someone like that to go in with the ability to make changes. Its a full rebuild. I feel they only do partial rebuilds. Partial rebuild after partial rebuild.Another said "Right now I couldnt look my player in the face and say its a great opportunity.That is straight from the horse's mouth. No matter how people want to dress things up Liverpool will end up with three different DoF's acting for the club in a very short period. We are in a situation in which we need a rebuild and can anyone really say with certainty that Jörg Schmadtke has the power to do that.I will leave it there. I have made my point and backed it up with evidence.