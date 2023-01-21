« previous next »
Reply #3000 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:51 pm
"I too had a laptop as a child"

"He showed that nerds could be sporting heros too"
Reply #3001 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm
I think we can all agree that theres nothing to worry about. Whatever suits are left behind the scenes have everything under control.

To quote the biannual mantra lets wait and see a.k.a let's hope FSG doesnt fuck up another transfer window

Godspeed suits, godspeed.
Reply #3002 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:21:25 pm
You must have missed all those first interviews where players have said "I couldn't wait to sign for Edwards, I only wanted to play for a club where he was DOF, has been my dream since I was a child"

You must have missed the bit in which it is the player's representatives and the club's representatives who thrash out deals. Part of the deal is about building up trust between the parties. That is one of the reasons you tend to get clubs arranging multiple deals for players through the same agent or organisation.

Look at how many deals we have done with Southampton. Look at how that stopped when the relationship broke down over VVD. Look at how many Wasserman clients we have signed, look at the relationship with Red Bull or how many Jorge Mendes clients we have signed.

Any half-decent agent is going to want assurances regarding the future of their clients. How can a temporary DoF possibly give those assurances?

For clarity, I haven't stated that it will make or break deals but it is certainly a negative. Representatives of players want to know what the project is. What plans the club has and above all how their client fits into that.

At the moment everything from the clubs finances, who will be the DoF and even what direction we intend to go in is up in the air. No matter how you try and dress it up that isn't a good thing.
Reply #3003 on: Today at 06:30:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:01:01 pm
Any half-decent agent is going to want assurances regarding the future of their clients. How can a temporary DoF possibly give those assurances?

How could a permanent DOF give it? You telling me if a player comes in, off the back of a DOF saying so, and Klopp[ doesn't like him, that simply down to those "assurances" he's going to be in the team?

Nope.

Only one a player or manager will be wanting assurances from is the manager. He's the one picking the side, he's the one picking where any player will play in that side, and he's the one they'll be wanting to talk to to get assurances from as to the players role.
Reply #3004 on: Today at 07:23:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:30:35 pm
How could a permanent DOF give it? You telling me if a player comes in, off the back of a DOF saying so, and Klopp[ doesn't like him, that simply down to those "assurances" he's going to be in the team?

I haven't said that.

The assurance will be that the DoF will be in the player's corner. It is about mutual self-interest the agent wants the player to succeed and so does the DoF as it is a signing on his watch and he will be judged on how successfull the player is.

The agent knows dam well that if a player succeeds at a club then he has more chance of getting other clients to that club. The DoF knows the same thing if his client is treated well and is backed then he has more chance of getting to sign that agents best players. It is mutaully beneficial relationship.

Here is VVD talking about it.

Van Dijk said that he was sharing the same agent as Henderson back in 2018. With that being the case, Van Dijk was already in contact with Henderson prior to signing with the Reds.

Van Dijk told the clubs official website the following: We were sharing the same agent before I joined the club so we were already in contact then and it helped me a lot to make the decision to come to the club as well, so big credit to him!

A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trust. It is one of the reasons ex-players often join their old manager at a club and why clients of an agent often end up at the same club.
Reply #3005 on: Today at 07:26:14 pm
This is peak Al.
Reply #3006 on: Today at 07:53:54 pm
Heh heh Peak, or nadir?

Unbelievable. Just when you think you've experienced the lowest depths of Al, a bathymetric crevasse opens up at your feet...

Not a thing in those Virgil quotes about a DoF, or hinting at the importance of a DoF in a player's calculation, but, yano...

;D
Reply #3007 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm
Al's lost his head here. Someone needs to do a welfare check

It's like his inability to accept he's in the wrong here has actually broke him
