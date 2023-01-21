How could a permanent DOF give it? You telling me if a player comes in, off the back of a DOF saying so, and Klopp[ doesn't like him, that simply down to those "assurances" he's going to be in the team?

I haven't said that.The assurance will be that the DoF will be in the player's corner. It is about mutual self-interest the agent wants the player to succeed and so does the DoF as it is a signing on his watch and he will be judged on how successfull the player is.The agent knows dam well that if a player succeeds at a club then he has more chance of getting other clients to that club. The DoF knows the same thing if his client is treated well and is backed then he has more chance of getting to sign that agents best players. It is mutaully beneficial relationship.Here is VVD talking about it.Van Dijk said that he was sharing the same agent as Henderson back in 2018. With that being the case, Van Dijk was already in contact with Henderson prior to signing with the Reds.Van Dijk told the clubs official website the following: We were sharing the same agent before I joined the club so we were already in contact then and it helped me a lot to make the decision to come to the club as well, so big credit to him!A big part of players choosing one club over another is trust. Unfortunately with a temporary DoF we aren't going to benefit from that trust. It is one of the reasons ex-players often join their old manager at a club and why clients of an agent often end up at the same club.