Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:42 am
In this particular case I think the answer is clear. We had lined up Konate, he wasnt available in January so we didnt just go for someone for the sake of it (that lad at Southampton maybe) as that might well have been a tremendous waste of money.
I think this case is logical
Their approach (or at least their post-hoc explanation for it) is not logically consistent with their approach in summer 2022 where they did get someone in for the sake of it (and was a tremendous waste of money).

around £10million or so pounds spent on fee and wages for Arthur's 13 minutes (not an obvious stand in for the role we apparently saw as our need, when seeking Tchoumeni).
Online Machae

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
Melo was such a bizarre signing and a colossal waste of 10m or so for 13 minutes
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:28:36 am
That would be wonderful. When the final whistle goes on Sunday, half a dozen world class players turn up at Anfield in the Liverpool kit, ready to start leaning. It's unlikely, I'd say there's a fair bit of work still to be done for whatever temporary sporting director is in place.
If I was a club owner or agent, I'd be using the current chaos behind the scenes at Liverpool to squeeze an extra few million out.

What stupidity is this? ;D

The man is not invovled in any of the major signings we're working on. Not hard to understand this mate.  ;D
Online Aldo1988

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm »
So the mingebag owners are now being accused of wasting money  ;D ;D ;D ;D
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:18:40 pm
Isn't that how you finish in any position, including 1st, unless you get 100% wins?

I think the point is you don't go from being in first place at Xmas to trailing by miles because you failed to bring in a centre back, then used your centre mids in midfield until they got injured.

Both Leicester and Chelsea dropped 6 points in their last three games. We were 8 points behind Leicester with 5 games to go. We took a maximum 15 points they managed 4 points.
Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:59:07 pm
So the mingebag owners are now being accused of wasting money  ;D ;D ;D ;D

You buy cheap you buy twice.
Online Aldo1988

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
You buy loan cheap you buy loan twice.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:59:07 pm
So the mingebag owners are now being accused of wasting money  ;D ;D ;D ;D
oh sorry, is the suggestion that Melo was a waste of money too nuanced for you?
Online Aldo1988

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:10:07 pm
oh sorry, is the suggestion that Melo was a waste of money too nuanced for you?

No need to be sorry, I agree, he was a huge waste of money.
Offline pathetic

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
We want either Paul Mitchell or Markus Krosche for the long term. Mitchell's contract isn't actually up till end of the summer and Krosche can't leave till Summer 2024.

Can't we just pay up and get him when we actually need him? When will we realise that this waiting stuff is a false economy in football? Hopefully we've learnt our lesson now that we've missed on CL football.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
You buy cheap you buy twice.
That implies buying expensive confers some kind of guarantee.
There's enough examples of players not providing value for their transfer fees. I don't just mean Utd either! Keita springs to mind for us, maybe Ox, big season for Nunez next year.
Online Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 02:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:24 pm
What stupidity is this? ;D

The man is not invovled in any of the major signings we're working on. Not hard to understand this mate.  ;D

That is the problem though Samie.

It is either Ward who is leaving or Schmadtke who is on a short term deal who are making the decisions. So as a player or his representatives, why would you sign for a club knowing that another DoF/Sporting Director is incoming and might not fancy you as a player?

I mean we could easily sign a £20m or £30m player and then we get new owners or investment and we are then signing a £60m or £70m player in that position that the DoF really wants.

If you had the benefit of hindsight and were Carvalho would you sign for us if you knew Mo was staying and we were bringing in Nunez and Gakpo. Whoever we sign will want assurances that they are in the plans of both the coach and the DoF. 
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 02:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:38 pm
The problem with that though is that without Ali's header, we would probably have missed out on the CL and may well not have had the funds to buy Konate. In essence a precursor to the Bellingham saga.
Yeah, but thats the reality of the real world rather than fantasy football.
Online CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:21:15 pm
That is the problem though Samie.

It is either Ward who is leaving or Schmadtke who is on a short term deal who are making the decisions. So as a player or his representatives, why would you sign for a club knowing that another DoF/Sporting Director is incoming and might not fancy you as a player?

I mean we could easily sign a £20m or £30m player and then we get new owners or investment and we are then signing a £60m or £70m player in that position that the DoF really wants.

If you had the benefit of hindsight and were Carvalho would you sign for us if you knew Mo was staying and we were bringing in Nunez and Gakpo. Whoever we sign will want assurances that they are in the plans of both the coach and the DoF.

Because a player would be more concerned if the manager wants them.
