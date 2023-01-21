We're literally linked to about 15 midfielders currently, pointing to a long term plan to refresh that area with a list per position. The very definition of learning from last summer.



So bore off with your unhealthy and warped agenda in every single thread.



When you have an obvious hole in your squad then guess what the media are going to link you with players in that position. Look at how many keepers and strikers United have been linked with.If we had a long term plan to refresh that area then please explain us signing Melo.We were linked with Mbappe, Tchouameni and Bellingham getting linked with players means nothing.What matters is twofold having the finances in place and having the people in place to do the deals. We have neither. There is no sign of investment and we are bringing in a stop gap DoF.This is an absolutely critical summer. Klopp has made it clear he wants players in and players in early. We are looking at a DoF who has been available for months. According to some that doesn't matter we are a well oiled machine. Unfortunately a well oiled machine doesn't work very well with a load of missing pieces.Posters of your ilk have marvelously differing points of view. It is absolutely critical that we wait for the right DoF. Whilst at the same time stating that the role is pretty irrelevant when it suits.My view is very different FSG have become too big, spread themselves too thin and have taken their eye off the ball at both the Red Sox and LFC. We are in limbo and things need putting right immediately.