Dont see that myself
. We know any investment will be minority investment, so why would they want such influence so early? Makes no sense.
Far more likely theyve been caught on the hop with Ward leaving and dont want to be rushed into appointing someone just because theyre available.
Seems eminently sensible based on that
Firstly I think the size of the stake FSG are willing to sell is pretty open-ended. Secondly, basically, it looks like the stake is being sold to increase the transfer budget and allow Klopp to rebuild.
Personally, I think it makes perfect sense for whoever funds the transfer spend to want a pretty significant say in how that money is spent.
For me I think we are at a crossroads. We have lost the edge we had in the transfer market so there are two choices really we double down on the analytics based model or we accept that was a means to an end. A buy to sell policy allowed us to play catch up, increase revenues and get on an even footing with the elite clubs.
Is that sustainable in the long term though?
Another consideration I think is that seemingly FSGs preference is to align themselves with a strategic partner, potentially a media and entertainment company. That for me raises the probability of us going for more established players with a higher profile.
So for me if we fail to get investment then we are likely to double down on the analytics model and go for lower-profile younger signings, whereas major investment could well see us go for more well-established high-profile players. Those two recruitment strategies require Sporting Director/DoF's with different attributes.
The first scenario requires an analytics-based approach whilst the second requires elite contacts with the biggest agents.