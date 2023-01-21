« previous next »
Dont see that myself . We know any investment will be minority investment, so why would they want such influence so early? Makes no sense.

Far more likely theyve been caught on the hop with Ward leaving and dont want to be rushed into appointing someone just because theyre available. 

Seems eminently sensible based on that

Firstly I think the size of the stake FSG are willing to sell is pretty open-ended. Secondly, basically, it looks like the stake is being sold to increase the transfer budget and allow Klopp to rebuild.

Personally, I think it makes perfect sense for whoever funds the transfer spend to want a pretty significant say in how that money is spent.

For me I think we are at a crossroads. We have lost the edge we had in the transfer market so there are two choices really we double down on the analytics based model or we accept that was a means to an end. A buy to sell policy allowed us to play catch up, increase revenues and get on an even footing with the elite clubs.

Is that sustainable in the long term though?

Another consideration I think is that seemingly FSGs preference is to align themselves with a strategic partner, potentially a media and entertainment company. That for me raises the probability of us going for more established players with a higher profile.

So for me if we fail to get investment then we are likely to double down on the analytics model and go for lower-profile younger signings, whereas major investment could well see us go for more well-established high-profile players. Those two recruitment strategies require Sporting Director/DoF's with different attributes.

The first scenario requires an analytics-based approach whilst the second requires elite contacts with the biggest agents.

 
We can't really call someone hired for a few months a Sporting Director, can we? There's a bit more to being a Sporting Director than signing a few players on the cheap.

With what little funding available going to loans and debts I'm not sure Schmadkte can do much. Maybe get a few Steven Caulker and Arthur Melo type deals in this summer.

There's a touch of going back to the 'good old days' of Jen Chang, Ian Ayre turning off the lights and going home early on transfer day, and when Damian Comolli left for 'family reasons', to name but a few. All a bit chaotic behind the scenes right now.
We can't really call someone hired for a few months a Sporting Director, can we? There's a bit more to being a Sporting Director than signing a few players on the cheap.

With what little funding available going to loans and debts I'm not sure Schmadkte can do much. Maybe get a few Steven Caulker and Arthur Melo type deals in this summer.

There's a touch of going back to the 'good old days' of Jen Chang, Ian Ayre turning off the lights and going home early on transfer day, and when Damian Comolli left for 'family reasons', to name but a few. All a bit chaotic behind the scenes right now.

All our signings for the summer he's got nothing to do with. Julian Ward has set up those talks/deals.

The first scenario requires an analytics-based approach whilst the second requires elite contacts with the biggest agents.

We've been in bed with Jorge Mendes for the past 8 years mate. The amount of money he's got from us will buy him 2 uninhabited islands for fucks sakes.
Caught on the hop with almost a years notice? Shall we go for a 2 or 3 year notice period to have enough time to react?
He gave his notice less than a year ago
He gave his notice less than a year ago

And most current DoFs likely contracted to the end of this coming window at least.
Schmadke has been available for four months
Its all a bit weird isnt this? A short term sporting director to finalise deals over one summer? Surely there is somebody else in the club who can do that?

Also what happened to all this about deals being effectively done early? Are we still not sure who we want?

Ive never heard about this sort or set up before. Its pretty mad.
Its all a bit mad really, its been known for how long Ward was leaving? And here we are, a club like Liverpool needing to get someone in - someone whos basically just retired from football, just for 1 window, cos they havent filled the vacancy!



I've got to think the candidate we want is someone who has basically obliged their current club (for whatever reason) that they'll stay for at least one more window. I don't have an issue with that if the candidate is the right long-term fit.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
We want either Paul Mitchell or Markus Krosche for the long term. Mitchell's contract isn't actually up till end of the summer and Krosche can't leave till Summer 2024.

Yeah, likely has to be one of these two.
Its all a bit weird isnt this? A short term sporting director to finalise deals over one summer? Surely there is somebody else in the club who can do that?

Also what happened to all this about deals being effectively done early? Are we still not sure who we want?

Ive never heard about this sort or set up before. Its pretty mad.

That was Klopps desire.

But it seems we are in shambles in the back office - so the likelihood of us doing early and proper business this summer is totally up in the air.
He's not invovled with any of the deals that we've set up though. That's all Julian Ward.

Even Ornstein today has said we've already lined up deals beforehand.
He's not invovled with any of the deals that we've set up though. That's all Julian Ward.

Even Ornstein today has said we've already lined up deals beforehand.

That would be wonderful. When the final whistle goes on Sunday, half a dozen world class players turn up at Anfield in the Liverpool kit, ready to start leaning. It's unlikely, I'd say there's a fair bit of work still to be done for whatever temporary sporting director is in place.
If I was a club owner or agent, I'd be using the current chaos behind the scenes at Liverpool to squeeze an extra few million out.
Its all a bit weird isnt this? A short term sporting director to finalise deals over one summer? Surely there is somebody else in the club who can do that?

Also what happened to all this about deals being effectively done early? Are we still not sure who we want?

Ive never heard about this sort or set up before. Its pretty mad.

I'd guess it will be any outgoing players (especially loans for younger ones) that will be his remit more than incoming.

May also be that he is brought in for a specific project around the department to make it ready for the full time hire?
I'd guess it will be any outgoing players (especially loans for younger ones) that will be his remit more than incoming.

May also be that he is brought in for a specific project around the department to make it ready for the full time hire?

Or he's been brought in to look at what the fuck happened last summer which was pretty much all departments not performing leading to us starting the season without a refresh, an identity and half the squad injured and the other half so tired we couldn't run.

That requires a completely unbiased and strong personality as it will involve the coaching staff (not that I'm saying they are/were the problem).

Someone who can make hard recommendations, clear the desks (if required) for a new sporting director to come in with a bit of a fresh slate.
Or he's been brought in to look at what the fuck happened last summer which was pretty much all departments not performing leading to us starting the season without a refresh, an identity and half the squad injured and the other half so tired we couldn't run.

That requires a completely unbiased and strong personality as it will involve the coaching staff (not that I'm saying they are/were the problem).

Someone who can make hard recommendations, clear the desks (if required) for a new sporting director to come in with a bit of a fresh slate.
That seems to be what he did at Wolfsburg.

I like it if that's the case, heads to roll, arses kicked and bring the right people in.
Or he's been brought in to look at what the fuck happened last summer which was pretty much all departments not performing leading to us starting the season without a refresh, an identity and half the squad injured and the other half so tired we couldn't run.

That requires a completely unbiased and strong personality as it will involve the coaching staff (not that I'm saying they are/were the problem).

Someone who can make hard recommendations, clear the desks (if required) for a new sporting director to come in with a bit of a fresh slate.

Agreed - it will be a root and branch reform of the clubs analytics, medical, recruitment departments pretty much, alongside a realignment of our approach for the changes in football since we were setting the tone 5 years ago and having that external pair of eyes etc can be massively beneficial.

Also takes the pressure off the team that is there to finish off their work over summer so resources aren't are stretched
Or he's been brought in to look at what the fuck happened last summer which was pretty much all departments not performing leading to us starting the season without a refresh, an identity and half the squad injured and the other half so tired we couldn't run.

That requires a completely unbiased and strong personality as it will involve the coaching staff (not that I'm saying they are/were the problem).

Someone who can make hard recommendations, clear the desks (if required) for a new sporting director to come in with a bit of a fresh slate.

Jorg Schmadtke has come here to chew gum and kick ass, and he's all out of gum.
That would be wonderful. When the final whistle goes on Sunday, half a dozen world class players turn up at Anfield in the Liverpool kit, ready to start leaning. It's unlikely, I'd say there's a fair bit of work still to be done for whatever temporary sporting director is in place.
If I was a club owner or agent, I'd be using the current chaos behind the scenes at Liverpool to squeeze an extra few million out.

Are you intentionally this stupid? We haven't just decided now that we want players x, y & z. These lads have been identified for months and we would have been talking to agents and clubs about them in the background. Just because we've brought someone in in the short term to bridge a gap between Ward leaving and whoever comes in, doesn't mean there is chaos behind the scenes. And if a club thought they could use this situation as a tool to get more money from us then they'd be laughed at, told to fuck off and we'd move on sharpish (and they'd piss off their player in the same stroke)

Do most people in here see the offices at Liverpool like the Wild West? With no one in charge and people just doing whatever they want?
Jorg Schmadtke has come here to chew gum and kick ass, and he's all out of gum.

So he'll be chewing ass instead?
Jorg Schmadtke has come here to chew gum and kick ass, and he's all out of gum.

That's that long and the short of it!
Do most people in here see the offices at Liverpool like the Wild West? With no one in charge and people just doing whatever they want?

Pretty much. Your naivety is staggering.
Are you intentionally this stupid? We haven't just decided now that we want players x, y & z. These lads have been identified for months and we would have been talking to agents and clubs about them in the background. Just because we've brought someone in in the short term to bridge a gap between Ward leaving and whoever comes in, doesn't mean there is chaos behind the scenes. And if a club thought they could use this situation as a tool to get more money from us then they'd be laughed at, told to fuck off and we'd move on sharpish (and they'd piss off their player in the same stroke)

Do most people in here see the offices at Liverpool like the Wild West? With no one in charge and people just doing whatever they want?

If we line up targets and talk to agents months before and are exceptionally professional. Then please explain how we ended up with signings like Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies when Virgil and Gomez were injured months before the January window opened.

Whilst you are at it can you explain how we went from Tchouameni to bringing in Melo. Surely a professional organisation would have multiple irons in the fire. Surely as you suggest we would have lined up multiple targets and been speaking to various agents.

For me there has been a lack of planning for a while now. We keep on repeating mistakes putting all our eggs in one basket and then not having a plan b. I mean look at us wasting a whole season waiting for Bellingham and then not even putting in a bid. Resulting in us missing out on the CL and being down around a hundred million in revenues.

For me Schmadtke is yet another window dressing exercise to keep the fans off FSGs back.
For me there has been a lack of planning for a while now. We keep on repeating mistakes putting all our eggs in one basket and then not having a plan b. I mean look at us wasting a whole season waiting for Bellingham and then not even putting in a bid. Resulting in us missing out on the CL and being down around a hundred million in revenues.


We're literally linked to about 15 midfielders currently, pointing to a long term plan to refresh that area with a list per position. The very definition of learning from last summer.

So bore off with your unhealthy and warped agenda in every single thread.
If we line up targets and talk to agents months before and are exceptionally professional. Then please explain how we ended up with signings like Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies when Virgil and Gomez were injured months before the January window opened.

Whilst you are at it can you explain how we went from Tchouameni to bringing in Melo. Surely a professional organisation would have multiple irons in the fire. Surely as you suggest we would have lined up multiple targets and been speaking to various agents.

For me there has been a lack of planning for a while now. We keep on repeating mistakes putting all our eggs in one basket and then not having a plan b. I mean look at us wasting a whole season waiting for Bellingham and then not even putting in a bid. Resulting in us missing out on the CL and being down around a hundred million in revenues.

For me Schmadtke is yet another window dressing exercise to keep the fans off FSGs back.

Because we waited on Tchouameni for too long and by the time he told us that Madrid were pushing through a deal for him Gravenberch had decided to move to Bayern. Sounds like we're taking a different approach this year by having serious talks with multiple targets and will go for those that can commit to us early.
I mean by all accounts we've gone from Tchouameni to Mac Allister, two very different midfielders.

We've also completely changed how we play football. I'd imagine Tchouameni was targetted to play Fabinho's role in the old 433 and now we've changed that so we want more attack minded midfielder, hence the links with Mac and Mount
We're literally linked to about 15 midfielders currently, pointing to a long term plan to refresh that area with a list per position. The very definition of learning from last summer.

So bore off with your unhealthy and warped agenda in every single thread.

When you have an obvious hole in your squad then guess what the media are going to link you with players in that position. Look at how many keepers and strikers United have been linked with.

If we had a long term plan to refresh that area then please explain us signing Melo.

We were linked with Mbappe, Tchouameni and Bellingham getting linked with players means nothing.

What matters is twofold having the finances in place and having the people in place to do the deals. We have neither. There is no sign of investment and we are bringing in a stop gap DoF.

This is an absolutely critical summer. Klopp has made it clear he wants players in and players in early. We are looking at a DoF who has been available for months. According to some that doesn't matter we are a well oiled machine. Unfortunately a well oiled machine doesn't work very well with a load of missing pieces.

Posters of your ilk have this marvelously schizophrenic point of view. It is absolutely critical that we wait for the right DoF. Whilst at the same time stating that the role is pretty irrelevant when it suits.

My view is very different FSG have become too big, spread themselves too thin and have taken their eye off the ball at both the Red Sox and LFC. We are in limbo and things need putting right immediately.
Because we waited on Tchouameni for too long and by the time he told us that Madrid were pushing through a deal for him Gravenberch had decided to move to Bayern. Sounds like we're taking a different approach this year by having serious talks with multiple targets and will go for those that can commit to us early.

As a player or his representatives why the hell would you commit to Liverpool early though. We have this really bad habit of pulling out of deals after players commit. Look at Werner and Bellingham.

As soon as you commit and it hits the papers then wherever you end up is your second choice. If you don't start off like a house on fire then your new fans come out with he didn't want to be here in the first place.

Why would you commit this season when it may well be dependent on LFC getting investment or being able to sell first.
Posters of your ilk have this marvelously schizophrenic point of view.

O Al, that is beyond parody, even for you.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:35:03 am

Posters of your ilk have this marvelously schizophrenic point of view

Hey

Ex NHS staff here.
And someone who spent the pandemic minding my father with his dementia.

This isn't funny - insult who you like but don't accuse people of being 'like' such a serious disease.
