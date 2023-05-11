Well, the manager is identifying the positions that need strengthening and the specific qualities needed from players in those positions. I don't know how a DoF changing would impact anything you just mentioned, unless the manager changed as well.



Obviously Klopp is seeing out his contract.



I think it is a bit more complex than that. There are huge question marks over the club at the moment. Things like somehow qualifying for the CL combined with a sale/investment are likely to have huge ramifications for the Club and more pertinently the budget going forward.Completely new owners or new part owners working with FSG may well change the budget and how we operate going forwards. The budget and how and where we recruit going forwards may well change depending on the ownership situation and what European competition we qualify for.For me getting to the top and staying at the top require a different mindset and recruitment policy. That will for me influence the type of DoF and recruitment policy we choose which will also alter the profile of the player we recruit. That lack of certainty may well influence the decision-making process of the players we are linked with.A good example for me would be Carvalho, he may well have had doubts about joining if he knew we were going to switch from looking to recruit a blockbuster midfield player to signing the likes of Nunez, Gakpo as well as renewing Salah's deal.A failure to qualify for the CL and a failure to bring in investment may well lead to us looking to offload wages and a return to a more data-driven approach where we target younger players. Whereas a bigger budget may well see us look to sign more established players.Hopefully, investment is forthcoming and start moving forward.