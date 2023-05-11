« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 305888 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2880 on: May 11, 2023, 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 11, 2023, 12:25:52 pm
The problem with that is if you were advising a client over which club to join then it would be offputting to know that the DoF you were speaking with was soon to be replaced. Any new DoF may want to bring in a player that plays in the same position as your client.

You would be banking on Klopp remaining.

Well, the manager is identifying the positions that need strengthening and the specific qualities needed from players in those positions. I don't know how a DoF changing would impact anything you just mentioned, unless the manager changed as well.   

Obviously Klopp is seeing out his contract.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,615
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2881 on: May 11, 2023, 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 11, 2023, 12:42:28 pm
I think they just didn't think that Ward would jib out like he has done.   They thought he was the new Edwards and would carry on like he did for a fair few years.

Edwards was at the club for 11 years though and stated that it was a very long time to spend at one club. Ward would have been at the club for 11 years in October.

It is not just Ward though. To me, it seems as if the club has been put in a holding position. We seem to have reached a point in which we need major investment to kick on to the next level. I think it is pretty clear that FSG aren't prepared to foot that major investment from their own coffers.

I am not blaming FSG they have a very successful business model that has seen their initial investment rise massively in value with very little risk.

Personally I think we are just stuck in a bit of limbo at the moment whilst the sale/investment reaches a conclusion.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,615
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2882 on: May 11, 2023, 02:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 11, 2023, 01:30:20 pm
Well, the manager is identifying the positions that need strengthening and the specific qualities needed from players in those positions. I don't know how a DoF changing would impact anything you just mentioned, unless the manager changed as well.   

Obviously Klopp is seeing out his contract.

I think it is a bit more complex than that. There are huge question marks over the club at the moment. Things like somehow qualifying for the CL combined with a sale/investment are likely to have huge ramifications for the Club and more pertinently the budget going forward.

Completely new owners or new part owners working with FSG may well change the budget and how we operate going forwards. The budget and how and where we recruit going forwards may well change depending on the ownership situation and what European competition we qualify for.

For me getting to the top and staying at the top require a different mindset and recruitment policy. That will for me influence the type of DoF and recruitment policy we choose which will also alter the profile of the player we recruit. That lack of certainty may well influence the decision-making process of the players we are linked with.

A good example for me would be Carvalho, he may well have had doubts about joining if he knew we were going to switch from looking to recruit a blockbuster midfield player to signing the likes of Nunez, Gakpo as well as renewing Salah's deal.

A failure to qualify for the CL and a failure to bring in investment may well lead to us looking to offload wages and a return to a more data-driven approach where we target younger players. Whereas a bigger budget may well see us look to sign more established players.

Hopefully, investment is forthcoming and start moving forward.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,827
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2883 on: May 11, 2023, 06:33:45 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-named-greenest-club-premier-league-second-year-row?amp=1

Wasnt really sure where to put this, but I think its something to be proud of. Not like the summer transfer trophy or anything but I like the fact the club is leading the way in this type of activity
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,479
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2884 on: May 11, 2023, 06:35:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 11, 2023, 06:33:45 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-named-greenest-club-premier-league-second-year-row?amp=1

Wasnt really sure where to put this, but I think its something to be proud of. Not like the summer transfer trophy or anything but I like the fact the club is leading the way in this type of activity

Absolutely so important everyone plays their part in this. I saw a video the other day and we are one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, horrifying really.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2885 on: May 11, 2023, 09:02:20 pm »
Where's the sustainability league money John?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2886 on: May 11, 2023, 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 11, 2023, 09:02:20 pm
Where's the sustainability league money John?

Money doesn't grow on trees.
Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2887 on: May 11, 2023, 09:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 11, 2023, 09:02:20 pm
Where's the sustainability league money John?

Wheres the money John William Henry II? @
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2888 on: May 12, 2023, 05:16:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on May 11, 2023, 09:16:14 pm
Money doesn't grow on trees.


No it grows on spreadsheets  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2889 on: May 12, 2023, 02:05:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 12, 2023, 05:16:31 am

No it grows on spreadsheets  ;)



Especially at ADFC
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 08:12:14 am »
Ornstein reporting that David Woodfine, the player loan manager at Liverpool is leaving. I think we have been very poor at using the loan market for our young players. This might also reflect on Schmadtke's hiring getting close, as he is one who loves to use the loan market heavily to get experience for young players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 