« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 302119 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,195
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 09:20:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:07 am
Why would we still be doing that though? Wouldnt summer transfers be boxed by now?

Not necessarily. There maybe tentative agreements in principle that will need someone to finalise matters. And I'd assume some of the later exits (loans, sales) would also need a negotiator
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,422
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:20:33 am
Not necessarily. There maybe tentative agreements in principle that will need someone to finalise matters. And I'd assume some of the later exits (loans, sales) would also need a negotiator

Fair to say Ward really did fleece us. Works the longest notice period ever and then doesn't even box the transfers by the time he leaves.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:28:50 am »
Is it maybe Mitchell that will come in at the end of the summer window? There were talks that hed be staying at Monaco until the end of the summer window so this 3 months contract makes sense if that was the case.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:51 am
Fair to say Ward really did fleece us. Works the longest notice period ever and then doesn't even box the transfers by the time he leaves.
Could be that, or maybe he disagrees on the players were targeting. Seems a mess all around assuming this news is legit.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,422
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:28:52 am
Could be that, or maybe he disagrees on the players were targeting. Seems a mess all around assuming this news is legit.

If he disagreed then he should have gotten off/we should have terminated his contract immediately. I think its unlikely that was the case but its all very odd that we had a Sporting Director in place for all this time who we knew was leaving but now we are trying to get one in for possible summer transfers this summer.

I didn't think the Sporting Director role was that much of a rush to fill because Ward would have been doing the vast majority of the work for this summer but from then on in we would get someone in for next winter/following summer. If we are trying to get someone in to get this summer's business over the line then it is all very odd.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,195
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:28:50 am
Is it maybe Mitchell that will come in at the end of the summer window? There were talks that hed be staying at Monaco until the end of the summer window so this 3 months contract makes sense if that was the case.

Yeah. Putting two and two together, Mitchell being the long-term replacement would make a lot of sense
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,739
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:48:07 am »
Ward leaves on the 30th June. It's possible we won't have all our deals tied up by then so what do we do if he's gone?

Don't see how its odd - maybe the Sporting Director we want we can't get at the moment - so he's just filling in for a few months.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
He looks like the comedian Jimeoin to me.

Apparently I do too. Reginald D Hunter once pursued me shouting across the street 'Jim! Jim!' in Edinburgh (on the way to The Pleasance where they were both playing). True story.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,320
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
3 months or three years???

Its one of the two. No one seems to know which
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:06:13 am
Apparently I do too. Reginald D Hunter once pursued me shouting across the street 'Jim! Jim!' in Edinburgh (on the way to The Pleasance where they were both playing). True story.

I would have just played along. Reginald D Hunter seems like he'd be a right laugh.
Logged

Offline diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • LFC
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:06:33 am
3 months or three years???

Its one of the two. No one seems to know which
Probably 3 months. Makes sense in my opinion. Everyone now thinks that football is won with analytics and computers. People seem to forget that its a people world. Someone with his people skills and charisma will do wonders for the club. The power of attraction.
Logged
Seen us win everything

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,482
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 12:36:47 pm »
Paul Mitchell has been our top choice for a while now. He leaves Monaco at the end of the summer. If this 3 month deal for Kloppo's best mate i true then we're just covering this current time period. 
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,337
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:47 pm
Paul Mitchell has been our top choice for a while now. He leaves Monaco at the end of the summer. If this 3 month deal for Kloppo's best mate i true then we're just covering this current time period.

thats an exaggeration even by your standards Sam  ;D

I mean, they have fuck all professional association, apart from working in the same league in very different roles, at very different clubs. Any friendship they have stems from Germanys best band  ;D

Anyway, the whole thing is fantastically odd regardless.

Media fighting each other with what the job actually is, from the Torygraph stating sporting director, to some Bayern journo saying consultancy role, to the Daily Heil Merseyside reporter saying sporting director again, now to this 3 month deal.

Maybe Klopp is fed up with weak negotiators and the club getting taken for a ride, and Jorg can just go in there all guns blazing and knock some agents around, who knows.

Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,603
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
German media saying 3 months and British media saying 3 years :lmao
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 01:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:48:49 pm
German media saying 3 months and British media saying 3 years :lmao
It's just like the euros to pounds conversion every journo does.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 01:03:01 pm »
I'm tended to believe German media on this one.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 01:19:41 pm »
Retiring from Wolfsburg and then deciding you want 3 years more does not add up.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 01:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:19:41 pm
Retiring from Wolfsburg and then deciding you want 3 years more does not add up.

Maybe because it's 3 months?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 01:36:48 pm »

Guess we will doing more business than expected this summer otherwise why we would need him for 3 months.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 01:37:06 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:19:07 am
I would have just played along. Reginald D Hunter seems like he'd be a right laugh.

I have a photo of it but sadly its not my now wife, so it never sees the light of day. He said Ah man lets get a photo - itll be a hot chick sandwich, and fingers crossed the lady in question takes that tale to the grave.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:19:07 am
I would have just played along. Reginald D Hunter seems like he'd be a right laugh.
Aye, he's a top lad.  8)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,490
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 02:41:58 pm »
The Arthur Melo of sporting directors
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 02:45:19 pm »
My guess: Three months for Jorg to handle the summer's business as Ward has been playing solitaire for ages now. Mitchell probably our target if he's contractually obligated to stay with Monaco this summer.

Three years would be extremely strange as there's nothing to recommend why a club as big as Liverpool would want someone who's done a decent job if unspectacular job at Cologne and Wolfsburg. I'd be worried that's a sign that FSG have checked out and are basically handing Klopp the keys because they aren't that arsed with the football side of things.

The situation with Ward is utterly laughable, though.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:37:06 pm
I have a photo of it but sadly its not my now wife, so it never sees the light of day. He said Ah man lets get a photo - itll be a hot chick sandwich, and fingers crossed the lady in question takes that tale to the grave.

;D I'm pretty sure Mrs D Hunter will keep that to herself.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,618
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:41:58 pm
The Arthur Melo of sporting directors

Somewhat on topic (for Arthur anyway) but I only found the other day on the anniversary of the Barcelona match that he came on about two minutes before Origi's winner. Seems fitting of his Liverpool career that those were his only ever minutes at Anfield  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 