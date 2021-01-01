Could be that, or maybe he disagrees on the players were targeting. Seems a mess all around assuming this news is legit.



If he disagreed then he should have gotten off/we should have terminated his contract immediately. I think its unlikely that was the case but its all very odd that we had a Sporting Director in place for all this time who we knew was leaving but now we are trying to get one in for possible summer transfers this summer.I didn't think the Sporting Director role was that much of a rush to fill because Ward would have been doing the vast majority of the work for this summer but from then on in we would get someone in for next winter/following summer. If we are trying to get someone in to get this summer's business over the line then it is all very odd.