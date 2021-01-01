Fordy is available though. Al might be a long shot.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Marcus Krosche who is the Sporting Director at Frankfurt names is now being rumoured for the future, possibly summer 2024.
First we'll Schmatdke our rivals about, then we'll Krosche them
Any chance of getting Edwards back
Dominic King reporting Schmadtke will become the new sporting director, deal running until Jürgen Klopp leaves.
