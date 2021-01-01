« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm
Any chance of getting Edwards back
ABJ

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2801 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:46 pm
Fordy is available though.  Al might be a long shot.
Rob Dylan

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2802 on: Today at 06:09:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:36 pm
Marcus Krosche who is the Sporting Director at Frankfurt names is now being rumoured for the future, possibly summer 2024.  :D

Summer 2024 is going to be big.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2803 on: Today at 06:14:48 pm
Not like  he hasn't got a contract mate and would need to give notice too.  ;D
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2804 on: Today at 06:22:09 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:14:21 pm
First we'll Schmatdke our rivals about, then we'll Krosche them

ba boom  :)
footywithuti

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2805 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm
Evening everyone, heres a short 4-minute video detailing everything Liverpool supporters need to know about Jorg Schmadtke for those interested. A heck of a character who will add plenty of flavor to the Premier League moving forward. I think Ive covered all the important bits but please feel free to ask me any questions you may have and share your own thoughts too, cheers!

https://youtu.be/m2Ef4mL_Nw4

RedSince86

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2806 on: Today at 07:23:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:36 pm
Marcus Krosche who is the Sporting Director at Frankfurt names is now being rumoured for the future, possibly summer 2024.  :D
farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2807 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:36 pm
Marcus Krosche who is the Sporting Director at Frankfurt names is now being rumoured for the future, possibly summer 2024.  :D
We should keep our powder dry then.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2808 on: Today at 09:11:30 pm
I'd like to think if we want Krosche that badly, we'd seek to work out an early exit for him
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2809 on: Today at 09:58:00 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:45:13 pm
Any chance of getting Edwards back
That would be nice. He's had a year to fuck about, we should give him a call.
Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2810 on: Today at 10:51:33 pm
Dominic King reporting Schmadtke will become the new sporting director, deal running until Jürgen Klopp leaves.
classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #2811 on: Today at 10:57:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:51:33 pm
Dominic King reporting Schmadtke will become the new sporting director, deal running until Jürgen Klopp leaves.
so Bild say not Sporting Director, King/DM say he is...these news people need to settle this the only appropriate way

