Klopp-Edwards was the ideal partnership because you had Edward's data driven approach and strategic mind and then a brilliant manager who could make the signings and strategy work and Klopp also had trust in Edwards's opinion.
That partnership didn't seem to work with Ward. I've no idea who this guy is but it's important to have someone with a good eye for a player and knows who to go for in a strategic manner. Signings like Nunez and Carvalho weren't necessarily thought through in terms of how these players fit into the system and the style of play we want and wouldn't necessarily have been signed off with Edwards as he may have talked Klopp into going with other targets.
Carvalho was a cheap signing with the quality to play for Klopp and homegrown u dont get his talent that cheap much, worth a shot.
Nunez is the longer term Salah replacement even may in a different position but in terms of roles, Nunez is an Elite goal scorer and pretty good at creating also. Salah the main goal scorer even though he played on the right.
Nunez tends to struggle to adapt fully his first season at new club see Benfica even though underlying Number wise he one of the best players in the PL per 90 minutes
He legit 3rd on Non penalty goals per 90 behind Haaland and Callum Wilson at .64 and 10th on Expect assists per 90 and .28. He legit has .93 non penalty goals plus assist per 90 which is better then Haaland who is at .92(.75 plus .19 for goals then assists).
Salah put up .93 his first season at Liverpool and .91 last season with non penalty goal plus assists.
Nunez even though he overperformed his goals his last season at Benficia was putting up insane underlying numbers. He underperformed his numbers his first season at Benfica also