Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 297976 times)

Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Exactly. If FSG is looking long-term then you would expect them to appoint someone who can bed in, implement their strategy and manage the process of identifying Klopp's eventual replacement (assuming he leaves in 2026 at the end of his contract). He would be their guy to continue to handle the football side of things.

But this guy is the opposite of that, a man very much for the here and now. He will be here as long as Klopp is here and do things Klopp's way. If he gets appointed then it pretty much confirms that Klopp is not just the manager but the main decision maker on all things football related.

Klopp is here till 2026 and by that time you would expect that FSG would either be gone or not have majority ownership anymore.

Hes sort of the last guy youd get if you wanted someone to tow a particular line - thered surely be far better candidates to get whod just be there to do that. At his age and expderience, he isnt suddenly going to start being that guy either Id suspect.

Offline SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 01:08:30 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:02:33 am
Seems like this appointment has been made purely by Klopp. Be interesting to see how it goes as has previously been said, pretty much the full of Germany are bamboozled by this news. Really thought wed have went for someone like Mitchell or Steidten whod be more in line with data driven directors.

this "criticism" of the guy seems to be glommed onto by a bunch of people and getting repeated.

what's it based on, and where is it coming from? 
Offline Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm »
Klopp-Edwards was the ideal partnership because you had Edward's data driven approach and strategic mind and then a brilliant manager who could make the signings and strategy work and Klopp also had trust in Edwards's opinion.

That partnership didn't seem to work with Ward. I've no idea who this guy is but it's important to have someone with a good eye for a player and knows who to go for in a strategic manner. Signings like Nunez and Carvalho weren't necessarily thought through in terms of how these players fit into the system and the style of play we want and wouldn't necessarily have been signed off with Edwards as he may have talked Klopp into going with other targets.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 01:28:13 pm »
Hopefully he'll take over post-match media duties from Jurgen. Now that I'd pay to see.  ;D
Offline djschembri

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 02:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:31 am
Hes sort of the last guy youd get if you wanted someone to tow a particular line - thered surely be far better candidates to get whod just be there to do that. At his age and expderience, he isnt suddenly going to start being that guy either Id suspect.



I didnt mean literally. I meant that he is not getting brought in on top of Klopp in the hierarchy. Theoretically the manager answers to the DoF but ultimately its not about the job title but balance of power. Generally a manager's tenure is of a shorter term to the DoF but Klopp is an exception to that theory because he has delivered success and has proven his loyalty to the club.

Klopp is the clearly the top football guy at the club and thus Schmadtke will probably answer to Klopp to a large degree. Whether he challenges Klopp's decisions to the same degree that Edwards did is difficult to say at this stage but he certainly wont have the authority to overrule him.

Some people will say Klopp deserves to be handed more say because of what he has delivered for this club. But he didnt do it all on his own and that balance between himself, Gordon, Edwards and Graham was a major factor to our recent success in my opinion. Gordon has taken a backseat and Edwards and Graham are gone so basically its all on Klopp now.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:08:30 pm
this "criticism" of the guy seems to be glommed onto by a bunch of people and getting repeated.

what's it based on, and where is it coming from?
Because of what their rival fan twitter mates might say. That seems to be the prime driving factor for a lot of 'reactions' these days.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 02:31:18 pm
I didnt mean literally. I meant that he is not getting brought in on top of Klopp in the hierarchy. Theoretically the manager answers to the DoF but ultimately its not about the job title but balance of power. Generally a manager's tenure is of a shorter term to the DoF but Klopp is an exception to that theory because he has delivered success and has proven his loyalty to the club.

Klopp is the clearly the top football guy at the club and thus Schmadtke will probably answer to Klopp to a large degree. Whether he challenges Klopp's decisions to the same degree that Edwards did is difficult to say at this stage but he certainly wont have the authority to overrule him.

Some people will say Klopp deserves to be handed more say because of what he has delivered for this club. But he didnt do it all on his own and that balance between himself, Gordon, Edwards and Graham was a major factor to our recent success in my opinion. Gordon has taken a backseat and Edwards and Graham are gone so basically its all on Klopp now.

Klopp was already the top football guy at the club.   
Offline djschembri

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
Klopp was already the top football guy at the club.   

Glad he signed a new contract a year ago otherwise we would have been screwed.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
Klopp was already the top football guy at the club.

I think this is where it's hard to square Schmadtke's reputation in Germany with what the situation is here at LFC. He'll basically be working with/for Klopp who would have signed off on it. I doubt Klopp would be on board if he's going to just be a bull in a china shop all the time which it sounds like he is in Germany. So what are people left to assume then? Not like we'll be hearing from Schmadtke anyway.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 07:24:52 pm »
always seems odd to me this trend of people coming into a discussion thread about a topic, and then saying that the people discussing the topic are 'whinging' - strikes me as ironic to whinge about whinging

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm
Because of what their rival fan twitter mates might say. That seems to be the prime driving factor for a lot of 'reactions' these days.
you say this about everything though ;D where are rivals even discussing it?! would be amusing if true though, if one of our supporters was so thin skinned that if someone said 'lol that new sporting director is weird' they'd get worked up. [not saying that you're doing the above here though!]
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 07:46:44 pm »
The summer signings we make will be nothing to do with him. We will fully get a picture of what he likes this time next year when we're linked with players.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:46:44 pm
The summer signings we make will be nothing to do with him. We will fully get a picture of what he likes this time next year when we're linked with players.
yep. and to be honest sounds like his experience in germany is at the level above a sporting director here, taking control of even more actual business not just sporting business - maybe he's hired as someone they think can bring together/bring in line different departments to work better together (eg getting past the medical vacancies of the past year and working on a better mix between the coaching/medical/conditioning lot)
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 07:56:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
yep. and to be honest sounds like his experience in germany is at the level above a sporting director here, taking control of even more actual business not just sporting business - maybe he's hired as someone they think can bring together/bring in line different departments to work better together (eg getting past the medical vacancies of the past year and working on a better mix between the coaching/medical/conditioning lot)

This was my thinking.

Could be entirely possible we give more of an input to Will Spearman in terms of bringing together and evaluating the stats, and the DoF takes on less of this role than they maybe previously did when someone like Edwards was in the post. Doesn't mean a change in how we ultimately work, just a shift in who does what work.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 08:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
Klopp-Edwards was the ideal partnership because you had Edward's data driven approach and strategic mind and then a brilliant manager who could make the signings and strategy work and Klopp also had trust in Edwards's opinion.

That partnership didn't seem to work with Ward. I've no idea who this guy is but it's important to have someone with a good eye for a player and knows who to go for in a strategic manner. Signings like Nunez and Carvalho weren't necessarily thought through in terms of how these players fit into the system and the style of play we want and wouldn't necessarily have been signed off with Edwards as he may have talked Klopp into going with other targets.
Carvalho was a cheap signing with the quality to play for Klopp and homegrown u dont get his talent that cheap much, worth a shot.
Nunez is the longer term Salah replacement even may in a different position but in terms of roles, Nunez is an Elite goal scorer and pretty good at creating also. Salah the main goal scorer even though he played on the right.
Nunez tends to struggle to adapt fully his first season at new club see Benfica even though  underlying Number wise he one of the best players in the PL per 90 minutes
He legit 3rd on Non penalty goals per 90 behind Haaland and Callum Wilson at .64 and 10th on Expect assists per 90 and .28. He legit has .93 non penalty goals plus assist per 90 which is better then Haaland who is at .92(.75 plus .19 for goals then assists).
Salah put up .93 his first season at Liverpool and .91 last season with non penalty goal plus assists.
Nunez even though he overperformed his goals his last season at Benficia was putting up insane underlying numbers. He underperformed his numbers his first season at Benfica also
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:49:33 pm
Carvalho was a cheap signing with the quality to play for Klopp and homegrown u dont get his talent that cheap much, worth a shot.
Nunez is the longer term Salah replacement even may in a different position but in terms of roles, Nunez is an Elite goal scorer and pretty good at creating also. Salah the main goal scorer even though he played on the right.
Nunez tends to struggle to adapt fully his first season at new club see Benfica even though  underlying Number wise he one of the best players in the PL per 90 minutes
He legit 3rd on Non penalty goals per 90 behind Haaland and Callum Wilson at .64 and 10th on Expect assists per 90 and .28. He legit has .93 non penalty goals plus assist per 90 which is better then Haaland who is at .92(.75 plus .19 for goals then assists).
Salah put up .93 his first season at Liverpool and .91 last season with non penalty goal plus assists.
Nunez even though he overperformed his goals his last season at Benficia was putting up insane underlying numbers. He underperformed his numbers his first season at Benfica also

Nunez is not the Salah replacement.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm
Nunez is not the Salah replacement.

I think Nunez was brought in to provide the blistering pace that stops teams pushing up, whilst providing our biggest goal threat. Pretty much the Salah role. I think we need to remember that Nunez was signed prior to Mo signing a new deal.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
BILD are saying his role isn't going to be Sporting Director.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1655682240456654849

Quote
According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support.  [@BILD_Sport- @altobelli13]
Offline royhendo

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm »
Kicking the ball down the road, as it were.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm »
Aye but I suspect Paul Mitchell is the one we waiting for. His contract is up at the end of the summer.  ;D
Offline royhendo

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm »
Makes sense that
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm
Makes sense that
people can stop angrily nailing pieces of wood across the window now
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
BILD are saying his role isn't going to be Sporting Director.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1655682240456654849


Makes sense that he would come out of retirement for an external temporary role .
Offline royhendo

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm »
I have tomatoes ready to throw at these twats ongoing
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
 ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 10:51:58 pm »
Why would we want a consultant with extensive experience of the German market

Shifty eyes emoji
Offline RedG13

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm
I think Nunez was brought in to provide the blistering pace that stops teams pushing up, whilst providing our biggest goal threat. Pretty much the Salah role. I think we need to remember that Nunez was signed prior to Mo signing a new deal.
^^^
Mo can play with Nunez too. They play different position even if the goal to have Nunez take his role at some point of being the main goal scorer.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 02:46:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm
I think Nunez was brought in to provide the blistering pace that stops teams pushing up, whilst providing our biggest goal threat. Pretty much the Salah role. I think we need to remember that Nunez was signed prior to Mo signing a new deal.

I dont think Nunez is built to do what Salah does. I agree with the point that Nunez's biggest selling point is his pace. I just think our assessment of his readiness and fit for the team was not accurate enough. Right now I think we are still not sure how to get the best out of him and that is very concerning. He looks a bit shot of confidence and he is not playing his natural game. Such a good player but you need to build the team with him as the focal point to really get the best of him.
