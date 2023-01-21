Hes sort of the last guy youd get if you wanted someone to tow a particular line - thered surely be far better candidates to get whod just be there to do that. At his age and expderience, he isnt suddenly going to start being that guy either Id suspect.







I didnt mean literally. I meant that he is not getting brought in on top of Klopp in the hierarchy. Theoretically the manager answers to the DoF but ultimately its not about the job title but balance of power. Generally a manager's tenure is of a shorter term to the DoF but Klopp is an exception to that theory because he has delivered success and has proven his loyalty to the club.Klopp is the clearly the top football guy at the club and thus Schmadtke will probably answer to Klopp to a large degree. Whether he challenges Klopp's decisions to the same degree that Edwards did is difficult to say at this stage but he certainly wont have the authority to overrule him.Some people will say Klopp deserves to be handed more say because of what he has delivered for this club. But he didnt do it all on his own and that balance between himself, Gordon, Edwards and Graham was a major factor to our recent success in my opinion. Gordon has taken a backseat and Edwards and Graham are gone so basically its all on Klopp now.