« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 293339 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
Shut up Samie, you told us it was that twat from Eastenders
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:12:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:35 am
You haven't a clue how a Sporting Director operates do you?  ;D

Judging by your answer, the only one who is clueless is you.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 12:13:47 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
I'm pretty sure 99% of the posters on here are in the same boat.  :)

Most likely. Good to see we have someone appointed soon though!  :)
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm
This is what Jürgen Klopp said about him, when loads of footy people in Germany where asked about him for an article, when he (supposedly) retired this year:

I was just 19 years old, a young lad. Thin bones, long hair. I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional player. I wanted to introduce myself to Fortuna. I came into the locker room at the tryout highly motivated, then it was out onto the pitch in the shadow of the Rheinstadion. I put in a lot of effort, gave it everything I had. I ran like hell. Jörg was in the box, he was a real big shot at Fortuna back then. What can I say? I flunked the trial. Jörg has probably remembered that to this day. He never offered me the chance to become a trainer at any of his clubs. He probably thought: If Klopp can't play soccer, he can't be a good coach. I would have loved to work with him at some point. I'm sure it would have been a great fit. For me, he's a great personality. He has never let himself be manipulated in 38 years and has always remained true to himself. Football will miss him.



Most interesting post on this latest news. Cheers for posting that

Intrigued by this move if he is to be the new Sporting Director
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:23:54 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Reading about him online, same as everyone else on this forum.
Did you read anything to suggest otherwise?
can you provide a link to what you've read that indicates his methods aren't compatible with a data-driven approach.  I can't find anything.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:23:54 am
can you provide a link to what you've read that indicates his methods aren't compatible with a data-driven approach.  I can't find anything.
His methods arent compatible with a data driven approach because  I have never heard of him until 5 minutes ago
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:54:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
What's a Jorge schmadtke? Sounds like just desserts.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:59:25 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 12:12:26 am
Judging by your answer, the only one who is clueless is you.

I'm not the one talking shit like this guy isn't  somehow going to work with with our analytics department like you were insinuating. I know nothing of the fella, never claimed I do. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 12:59:58 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:10:04 am
Shut up Samie, you told us it was that twat from Eastenders

We went to his gaff, but his ma throw out John Henry.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm

Psycho Pete! The gang's getting the Freight Train back together
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 04:49:23 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
I mean the good part is - he will stand up to Kloppo, which isnt a bad thing I reckon  ;D  And I mean that with no malice, I love the man!

Schmadtke isnt a yes man.
Klopp still going have final say on transfers but I dont think it a bad thing to have somebody who not a yes man. They work out the differences.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,932
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 05:33:54 am »
Knowing a bit of his history In Germany, I am not filled with positive thoughts with this development.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 