This is what Jürgen Klopp said about him, when loads of footy people in Germany where asked about him for an article, when he (supposedly) retired this year:



I was just 19 years old, a young lad. Thin bones, long hair. I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional player. I wanted to introduce myself to Fortuna. I came into the locker room at the tryout highly motivated, then it was out onto the pitch in the shadow of the Rheinstadion. I put in a lot of effort, gave it everything I had. I ran like hell. Jörg was in the box, he was a real big shot at Fortuna back then. What can I say? I flunked the trial. Jörg has probably remembered that to this day. He never offered me the chance to become a trainer at any of his clubs. He probably thought: If Klopp can't play soccer, he can't be a good coach. I would have loved to work with him at some point. I'm sure it would have been a great fit. For me, he's a great personality. He has never let himself be manipulated in 38 years and has always remained true to himself. Football will miss him.



