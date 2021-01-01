« previous next »
Cant lie, seems a strange appointment!
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
Cant lie, seems a strange appointment!
Why?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm
And to be fair he only stayed that long because he told Wolfsburg he'd only sign a 7 month extension to see them through last summer's transfer window and oversight of some internal projects

I thought he retired? Anyway, seems hes un-retired himself now  ;D

Hes known Jürgen a long time.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Why?
Been around a while, hasnt got much of a CV. Really strange.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Why?

There are far better sporting directors out there, why appoint one of Klopp friends?
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
There are far better sporting directors out there, why appoint one of Klopp friends?
Are there? 

How do you judge that?

He has a reputation for getting good value from his footballers, it also seems he has a reputation for falling out with his managers.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Michael Edwards was a back room member of our analytics team before he become a Sporting Director. Doubting something you know nothing about is a leap. ;D
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Been around a while, hasnt got much of a CV. Really strange.
Define not much of a CV.

What does that mean?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
Define not much of a CV.

What does that mean?

As in there is literally very little about him anywhere on the inter web.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm
Are there? 

How do you judge that?

He has a reputation for getting good value from his footballers, it also seems he has a reputation for falling out with his managers.

Paul Mitchell for one. Read what he did at Monaco, impressive full club improvements.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm
Paul Mitchell for one. Read what he did at Monaco, impressive full club improvements.
Ok, so read what he did at Aachen and Hannover  and Wolfsburg wasnt bad either.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm
Is he good?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Been around a while, hasnt got much of a CV. Really strange.
Amazing how some people can go from not knowing anything about someone to knowing their capability to perform a role within ten minutes.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Mitchell seems to have a god like reputation on internet forums of teams he's not been at. Meanwhile, Monaco fans hate him.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm
Ok, so read what he did at Aachen and Hannover  and Wolfsburg wasnt bad either.

he defo tends to leave clubs in a better way than he finds them, so thats always a good thing  ;D

Its for sure an interesting appointment, being as hes done a lot of other roles in clubs and being far higher up the ladder as it where.

Another ex goalie for the club too!
Looks like him and Klopp will both be sticking Will Spearman’s head down the toilet quite a lot if he doesn’t play ball.
Not a single idea if this will work, but hes got a really good record and has excellent contacts
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Not a single idea if this will work, but hes got a really good record and has excellent contacts

Is there an article that lists these achievements?
This is what Jürgen Klopp said about him, when loads of footy people in Germany where asked about him for an article, when he (supposedly) retired this year:

I was just 19 years old, a young lad. Thin bones, long hair. I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional player. I wanted to introduce myself to Fortuna. I came into the locker room at the tryout highly motivated, then it was out onto the pitch in the shadow of the Rheinstadion. I put in a lot of effort, gave it everything I had. I ran like hell. Jörg was in the box, he was a real big shot at Fortuna back then. What can I say? I flunked the trial. Jörg has probably remembered that to this day. He never offered me the chance to become a trainer at any of his clubs. He probably thought: If Klopp can't play soccer, he can't be a good coach. I would have loved to work with him at some point. I'm sure it would have been a great fit. For me, he's a great personality. He has never let himself be manipulated in 38 years and has always remained true to himself. Football will miss him.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Been around a while, hasnt got much of a CV. Really strange.

A bit like Sam Allardyce then? ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

How the fuck do people know who is and isnt a good sporting director? Its incredible that when a name is mentioned, some people go, naah, hes crap, we could do better.

Do any of us really know how to judge how good a sporting director is? I havent got a clue, but it doesnt surprise me that theres people with their own lists of whos good and who isnt.
Baku is at Wolfsburg too isn't he? Get me Baku!  ;D
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
How the fuck do people know who is and isnt a good sporting director? Its incredible that when a name is mentioned, some people go, naah, hes crap, we could do better.

Do any of us really know how to judge how good a sporting director is? I havent got a clue, but it doesnt surprise me that theres people with their own lists of whos good and who isnt.
up next - ppl posting xS* and xF** and xFS*** stats to justify their opinions?

* Expected Signings
** Expected Formations
*** Expected Football Strategies
German fans are dumbfounded by this news, I really hope FSG know what theyre doing.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Some of you just love a moan ;D
I mean the good part is - he will stand up to Kloppo, which isnt a bad thing I reckon  ;D  And I mean that with no malice, I love the man!

Schmadtke isnt a yes man.
Never heard of him.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

The club have a good track record in appointments, Ive faith that they have this correct.

We simply dont have the expertise or insight. 

Apparently weve just appointed a new manager of the shop in Williamson Square. I cant believe who theyve chosen, theyve only worked at PNEs museum tour before getting this job. Not happy.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
Amazing how some people can go from not knowing anything about someone to knowing their capability to perform a role within ten minutes.

Probably longer than a lot of recruiters will spend looking at someone's CV :P
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Being inferred its what Klopp wants. Which is fine as Klopp is the most important thing here. Probably could then read into the Edwards and Ward decisions as you wish but also probably a waste of time.

The only real hangup for me is the cult of the manager is great until the manager leaves. I guess a problem for later.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
Never heard of him.
I'm pretty sure 99% of the posters on here are in the same boat.  :)
Very strange appointment if true.
Unless we are changing the job description, he doesnt seem to fit in with the data-led approach that brought us success over the past years.
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Very strange appointment if true.
Unless we are changing the job description, he doesnt seem to fit in with the data-led approach that brought us success over the past years.
why do you say that?
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Very strange appointment if true.
Unless we are changing the job description, he doesnt seem to fit in with the data-led approach that brought us success over the past years.

Surely he will have access to data? We arent making the data crunchers redundant?
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Very strange appointment if true.
Unless we are changing the job description, he doesnt seem to fit in with the data-led approach that brought us success over the past years.

Our analytics team isn't being disbanded though. Will Spearman is the head of that department now.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
why do you say that?

Reading about him online, same as everyone else on this forum.
Did you read anything to suggest otherwise?
I think theres a misconception that the Sporting Director is the person who identifies potential signings. My view is we have people who do that - Fallows, Hunter, all our other scouts, the data guys led by Spearman. Its the SDs job to bring together the various departments across the club, ensuring the right decision is reached.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
How the fuck do people know who is and isnt a good sporting director? Its incredible that when a name is mentioned, some people go, naah, hes crap, we could do better.

Do any of us really know how to judge how good a sporting director is? I havent got a clue, but it doesnt surprise me that theres people with their own lists of whos good and who isnt.

Same with potential transfers too. People's opinion is taken as fact that player A isn't as good as player B because they're the wrong nationally or play for the wrong club and are not worth £50m+
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm
Our analytics team isn't being disbanded though. Will Spearman is the head of that department now.

You can have a department and a team of people but unless the management above them value their input then they are pretty much useless because they have no voice or authority.
You haven't a clue how a Sporting Director operates do you?  ;D
