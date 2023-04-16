Any bundesliga insight into why he's left his position mid-season? Or is it just that he's sorting his next job and instead of gardening leave he's just been asked to leave?



I think that was the suggestion - hed made it known he wanted a bigger role at a club, there was one vacant at Leverkusen - when Simin Rolfes moved up to be sporting director, so maybe some annoyance he didnt get that. So they cut ties basically! There was suggestion hed initiated contact with Chelsea last year, but he denied that, saying his contact was to sort out a loan deal with Hudson Odoi, and it was then Chelsea who initiated talks with him about being sporting director. But Leverkusen where not too happy that there seemed to have been at least some talks behind their back with Chelsea.Seems like hes hugely ambitious for a bigger job and bigger role at a club.