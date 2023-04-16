« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
No news on Ward Replacement?

I thought he was working his notice but according to Ornstein the role is being carried out by Gordon (good to see he is back), Fallows and Hunter. Quite ridiculous really.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
David Lynch

Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues, sources have told Football Insider.

The German put clubs across Europe on alert when he brought an end to a three-year stint as squad manager at the BayArena in March

https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-liverpool-in-talks-with-tim-steidten-over-sporting-director-role/
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Michael Edwards needs to stop pissing about and come back now. He's had long enough.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Steidten has been linked with us before and he has also been linked with Chelsea a fair bit. I think Ward's replacement will be Steidten or Mitchell. The latter's next job will almost certainly be the PL, as he recently inferred in an interview that his family was still living in the UK
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Steidten has been linked with us before and he has also been linked with Chelsea a fair bit. I think Ward's replacement will be Steidten or Mitchell. The latter's next job will almost certainly be the PL, as he recently inferred in an interview that his family was still living in the UK


The Pearl Diver!

Just get it sorted LFC! Get someone in and let them get involved ASAP.
Steidten is without a club.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
The Pearl Diver!

Just get it sorted LFC! Get someone in and let them get involved ASAP.
Steidten is without a club.
Any bundesliga insight into why he's left his position mid-season? Or is it just that he's sorting his next job and instead of gardening leave he's just been asked to leave?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Any bundesliga insight into why he's left his position mid-season? Or is it just that he's sorting his next job and instead of gardening leave he's just been asked to leave?

I think that was the suggestion - hed made it known he wanted a bigger role at a club, there was one vacant at Leverkusen - when Simin Rolfes moved up to be sporting director, so maybe some annoyance he didnt get that. So they cut ties basically! There was suggestion hed initiated contact with Chelsea last year, but he denied that, saying his contact was to sort out a loan deal with Hudson Odoi, and it was then Chelsea who initiated talks with him about being sporting director.  But Leverkusen where not too happy that there seemed to have been at least some talks behind their back with Chelsea.

Seems like hes hugely ambitious for a bigger job and bigger role at a club.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Xabi Alonso our next Manager too.  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I think that was the suggestion - hed made it known he wanted a bigger role at a club, there was one vacant at Leverkusen - when Simin Rolfes moved up to be sporting director, so maybe some annoyance he didnt get that. So they cut ties basically! There was suggestion hed initiated contact with Chelsea last year, but he denied that, saying his contact was to sort out a loan deal with Hudson Odoi, and it was then Chelsea who initiated talks with him about being sporting director.  But Leverkusen where not too happy that there seemed to have been at least some talks behind their back with Chelsea.

Seems like hes hugely ambitious for a bigger job and bigger role at a club.


Thanks!

Now you mention that, I do vaguely recall that episode with Chelsea where it was expected/reported they were taking on a guy from Leverkusen but never clocked the name
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Steidten has been linked with us before and he has also been linked with Chelsea a fair bit. I think Ward's replacement will be Steidten or Mitchell. The latter's next job will almost certainly be the PL, as he recently inferred in an interview that his family was still living in the UK

Who would be a good option from the two?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
he recently inferred in an interview that his family was still living in the UK
Couldn't he just have asked them?



(Sorry, couldn't resist ;D)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Who would be a good option from the two?

Steidten might be the more interesting of the pair.  Really good resume as a talent spotter and experience working in an analytics driven environment.
