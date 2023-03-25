« previous next »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 01:45:49 pm
Real wanted Alisson. Alisson wanted Real.

Klopp wanted Oblak. No one knows what Oblak wanted. He doesn't talk much. And he doesn't like people who talk too much. They annoy him.

Are you close with Jan?

Also, I know Klopp has praised Oblak before and referred to his huge release clause fee when explaining the Allison signing, but what makes you think Klopp wanted Oblak (maybe he did over Mignolet/Karius, but not sure he would have wanted him over Alli - for reasons RedG13 set out)
Quote from: classycarra on March 25, 2023, 03:03:22 pm
Are you close with Jan?

Also, I know Klopp has praised Oblak before and referred to his huge release clause fee when explaining the Allison signing, but what makes you think Klopp wanted Oblak (maybe he did over Mignolet/Karius, but not sure he would have wanted him over Alli - for reasons RedG13 set out)

At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 01:45:49 pm
Real wanted Alisson. Alisson wanted Real.

Klopp wanted Oblak. No one knows what Oblak wanted. He doesn't talk much. And he doesn't like people who talk too much. They annoy him.

Well, what sort of unbridled shit is this ?

Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.

Aren't you proving the point that we shouldn't be going for players considered best in their position of our time in need?

Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Robertson, etc., further strengthen that point.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 25, 2023, 04:42:45 pm
Well, what sort of unbridled shit is this ?



 ;D
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.

Sort of didn't address either of the questions you were actually asked there ;D I asked how you knew Klopp wanted Oblak over Allison, and how you knew Oblak's personality and preferences.

Obviously this next bit is subjective, but I don't see how you can longlist best keepers in the world in 2018 and not included Allison in it (not to mention Oblak and Courtois are vastly different to the kind of keeper we wanted who could also defend outside of the box). Allison literally had a clean sheet in every home Champions League game that season up until the Semi Final where they beat us 4-2, so five clean sheets (incl. Atletico, Barca and Chelsea).
It's a bullshit discussion anyway because from the moment he signed he has been the best keeper in the world.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 25, 2023, 06:20:23 pm
It's a bullshit discussion anyway because from the moment he signed he has been the best keeper in the world.

One of the reasons it's being discussed in here is because some people want to claim we don't really sign 'top end talent' and rather we get players before they've 'broken out'. In the process they end up both doing our players and doing our club down. In reality we went out and bought the best CB in the PL when we got Van Dijk and we beat off every other top PL club for his signature. We went out and got one of the best GKs in the world and we paid more than anyone had every paid for a GK. We threw our weight around and got the best. Then we beat everyone.
Quote from: classycarra on March 25, 2023, 05:40:13 pm
Sort of didn't address either of the questions you were actually asked there ;D I asked how you knew Klopp wanted Oblak over Allison, and how you knew Oblak's personality and preferences.

Obviously this next bit is subjective, but I don't see how you can longlist best keepers in the world in 2018 and not included Allison in it (not to mention Oblak and Courtois are vastly different to the kind of keeper we wanted who could also defend outside of the box). Allison literally had a clean sheet in every home Champions League game that season up until the Semi Final where they beat us 4-2, so five clean sheets (incl. Atletico, Barca and Chelsea).

Can't remember who mentioned it.  I remember the fee and payment terms put us off Oblak.

We were willing to break the world record for Ali. You explained why.

Real obviously weren't. I remember Perez getting snippy about getting into a bidding war with us. Perhaps because they calculated that Courtois at half the fee was a better deal?  Or fit their style of play? Who knows?

Differences of opinion create markets.
Quote from: farawayred on March 25, 2023, 05:06:16 pm
Aren't you proving the point that we shouldn't be going for players considered best in their position of our time in need?

Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Robertson, etc., further strengthen that point.
\

"Considered to be".  Not the same as "is".

Our evaluation of Ali proved to be a good one.

Clearly, we will pay what it takes if we think the player is really, really, really worth it and fits us. As we did with Virgil and Ali. And as I suspect we will do again this summer.
Quote from: Knight on March 25, 2023, 10:05:03 am
Some of this is revisionism. Van Dijk hadnt broken out? What does that even mean. We spent £75 million on him and every top team in the PL wanted him. We werent buying him for potential. He was a peak level CB at his peak age.

Allison was a world record for a keeper at that point, he might not have been perceived as the best keeper in the world but he was certainly thought of as an elite level GK worth spending more on than any other goalkeeper ever.

No they werent prima donas already playing at top level clubs but they were undoubtedly treated as players of the very top drawer. In that theyre much like Bellingham. Not currently playing for a very top team but accepted by nearly everyone as one of the best players on their position around.

It was an absolute coup getting Van Dijk. He was the best CB in the world not already at an elite club and would have improved anyone at the time. Anyone trying to claim he was a gamble or we plucked him out of obscurity has a very short memory.
Quote from: kasperoff on March 27, 2023, 01:49:05 pm
It was an absolute coup getting Van Dijk. He was the best CB in the world not already at an elite club and would have improved anyone at the time. Anyone trying to claim he was a gamble or we plucked him out of obscurity has a very short memory.

And whos claiming that?
Quote from: kasperoff on March 27, 2023, 01:49:05 pm
It was an absolute coup getting Van Dijk. He was the best CB in the world not already at an elite club and would have improved anyone at the time. Anyone trying to claim he was a gamble or we plucked him out of obscurity has a very short memory.

Ill always remember his first game against Everton. Standing in the tunnel, exuding authority and calm. I could sense he was different gravy and a massive upgrade.
Quote from: Keith Lard on March 27, 2023, 03:05:28 pm
Ill always remember his first game against Everton. Standing in the tunnel, exuding authority and calm. I could sense he was different gravy and a massive upgrade.
high praise, coming from someone called Lard.  :)
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 27, 2023, 03:05:16 pm
And whos claiming that?

No one. But people are claiming this.

Quote
Rather than good players who were performing well at good teams without truly breaking out, before their peak age. Like VVD, or Allison, or Nunez.

And claiming Van Dijk was a good player who hadnt broken out and was bought before his peak age is nonsense.
Quote from: Knight on March 27, 2023, 09:52:48 pm
No one. But people are claiming this.

And claiming Van Dijk was a good player who hadnt broken out and was bought before his peak age is nonsense.

Id say Van Dijk was probably the most ready made player bought in this spell. The only thing about him was that he was at Southampton at an age where a similar talent would have long moved on! Otherwise, there he was, already settled in the league, already a very known commodity in the league because he was such a good defender, and ready to be thrown in.  He was more ready even than someone like Fabinho, for all his success in France, still needed that bedding in period at Liverpool.

But yes, if theres a claim Virgil wasnt already the real deal, then its more than a tad far fetched. But Im reasonably sure no one had said he was a gamble or plucked form obscurity  ;D

A story has just appeared on a Dutch website than Julian Ward is no longer interested in going to Ajax. We'll have to see if some of our journalists start confirming this story as well in the coming days.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:51:53 pm
A story has just appeared on a Dutch website than Julian Ward is no longer interested in going to Ajax. We'll have to see if some of our journalists start confirming this story as well in the coming days.

Quote
Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward rejects move to Ajax

https://theathletic.com/4367847/2023/03/31/julian-ward-liverpool-ajax-2/
Hopefully had a change of heart and is staying with us.

Be nice to get this sorted before the window opens.
Decides to leave Liverpool, rejects Ajax. The guy seems to have a high opinion of himself.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:13 pm
Decides to leave Liverpool, rejects Ajax. The guy seems to have a high opinion of himself.

So.do the majority of us to be fair, he hasn't done a bad job has he
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:23:35 pm
So.do the majority of us to be fair, he hasn't done a bad job has he
Has he? Not a dig at him, but I take it that player negotiations take a long time, and he's been in the job for less than a year. What has he been credited with that Edwards and the analytics guy (who's leaving) had no hand in?
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:23:35 pm
So.do the majority of us to be fair, he hasn't done a bad job has he

Does the DoF avoid criticism for the age profile of our midfield and the state of our medical department?
Surely his remit is not just signing new players.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 04:38:07 pm
Does the DoF avoid criticism for the age profile of our midfield and the state of our medical department?
Surely his remit is not just signing new players.

TBF he probably inherited most of those issues, he's only been in the role since June.
I blame Paul Mitchell
