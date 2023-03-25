« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 03:03:22 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 01:45:49 pm
Real wanted Alisson. Alisson wanted Real.

Klopp wanted Oblak. No one knows what Oblak wanted. He doesn't talk much. And he doesn't like people who talk too much. They annoy him.

Are you close with Jan?

Also, I know Klopp has praised Oblak before and referred to his huge release clause fee when explaining the Allison signing, but what makes you think Klopp wanted Oblak (maybe he did over Mignolet/Karius, but not sure he would have wanted him over Alli - for reasons RedG13 set out)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 25, 2023, 03:03:22 pm
Are you close with Jan?

Also, I know Klopp has praised Oblak before and referred to his huge release clause fee when explaining the Allison signing, but what makes you think Klopp wanted Oblak (maybe he did over Mignolet/Karius, but not sure he would have wanted him over Alli - for reasons RedG13 set out)

At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 04:42:45 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 01:45:49 pm
Real wanted Alisson. Alisson wanted Real.

Klopp wanted Oblak. No one knows what Oblak wanted. He doesn't talk much. And he doesn't like people who talk too much. They annoy him.

Well, what sort of unbridled shit is this ?

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 05:06:16 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.

Aren't you proving the point that we shouldn't be going for players considered best in their position of our time in need?

Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Robertson, etc., further strengthen that point.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 05:23:30 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 25, 2023, 04:42:45 pm
Well, what sort of unbridled shit is this ?



Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 05:40:13 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 25, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.

Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.

Sort of didn't address either of the questions you were actually asked there ;D I asked how you knew Klopp wanted Oblak over Allison, and how you knew Oblak's personality and preferences.

Obviously this next bit is subjective, but I don't see how you can longlist best keepers in the world in 2018 and not included Allison in it (not to mention Oblak and Courtois are vastly different to the kind of keeper we wanted who could also defend outside of the box). Allison literally had a clean sheet in every home Champions League game that season up until the Semi Final where they beat us 4-2, so five clean sheets (incl. Atletico, Barca and Chelsea).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 06:20:23 pm
It's a bullshit discussion anyway because from the moment he signed he has been the best keeper in the world.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 25, 2023, 06:22:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 25, 2023, 06:20:23 pm
It's a bullshit discussion anyway because from the moment he signed he has been the best keeper in the world.

One of the reasons it's being discussed in here is because some people want to claim we don't really sign 'top end talent' and rather we get players before they've 'broken out'. In the process they end up both doing our players and doing our club down. In reality we went out and bought the best CB in the PL when we got Van Dijk and we beat off every other top PL club for his signature. We went out and got one of the best GKs in the world and we paid more than anyone had every paid for a GK. We threw our weight around and got the best. Then we beat everyone.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:21:03 am
Quote from: classycarra on March 25, 2023, 05:40:13 pm
Sort of didn't address either of the questions you were actually asked there ;D I asked how you knew Klopp wanted Oblak over Allison, and how you knew Oblak's personality and preferences.

Obviously this next bit is subjective, but I don't see how you can longlist best keepers in the world in 2018 and not included Allison in it (not to mention Oblak and Courtois are vastly different to the kind of keeper we wanted who could also defend outside of the box). Allison literally had a clean sheet in every home Champions League game that season up until the Semi Final where they beat us 4-2, so five clean sheets (incl. Atletico, Barca and Chelsea).

Can't remember who mentioned it.  I remember the fee and payment terms put us off Oblak.

We were willing to break the world record for Ali. You explained why.

Real obviously weren't. I remember Perez getting snippy about getting into a bidding war with us. Perhaps because they calculated that Courtois at half the fee was a better deal?  Or fit their style of play? Who knows?

Differences of opinion create markets.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:24:28 am
Quote from: farawayred on March 25, 2023, 05:06:16 pm
Aren't you proving the point that we shouldn't be going for players considered best in their position of our time in need?

Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Robertson, etc., further strengthen that point.
\

"Considered to be".  Not the same as "is".

Our evaluation of Ali proved to be a good one.

Clearly, we will pay what it takes if we think the player is really, really, really worth it and fits us. As we did with Virgil and Ali. And as I suspect we will do again this summer.
