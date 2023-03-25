At that time, the best goalkeepers in the world were considered to be Neuer, Ter Stegen, Courtois and Oblak.
Neuer and Ter Stegen were not available. Courtois refused to train to force a move on the cheap to Real, so they had no desire to pay twice as much for Alisson. Atletico had no intention of letting Oblak go for a penny less than the 100m release clause, paid in one installment, which ended LFCs interest.
Sort of didn't address either of the questions you were actually asked there
I asked how you knew Klopp wanted Oblak over Allison, and how you knew Oblak's personality and preferences.
Obviously this next bit is subjective, but I don't see how you can longlist best keepers in the world in 2018 and not included Allison in it (not to mention Oblak and Courtois are vastly different to the kind of keeper we wanted who could also defend outside of the box). Allison literally had a clean sheet in every home Champions League game that season up until the Semi Final where they beat us 4-2, so five clean sheets (incl. Atletico, Barca and Chelsea).