Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)



I would love you to explain how there is no pressure on Brighton. Was there no pressure when they were getting promoted from Division one or the Championship? Was there no pressure when they fought season after season to stay in the Premier League. Was there no pressure when they were building a new ground and funding it.Just because they had different expectations doesn't mean there hasn't been pressure. Look how many teams go down the route of dinosaur managers and older experienced players when they are in a relegation battle. I would say bringing in young ambitious coaches and blooding new young players whilst playing attractive football in a relegation battle brings its own pressures.As for their transfer activity considering the transfers they have paid fees for are almost exclusively for players between 18 and 25 I wouldn't call it scattergun. The major thing though is that as they have improved so has the quality of players they have signed. So given Bloom's incredible data-driven approach, who is to say it won't work at a higher level.Look at the other club he is an owner of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who have gone from nowhere to competing in the CL qualifiers and later stages of the Europa League. I think it is naive to write Brighton off and assume they won't be able to attract a higher-quality of player as they grow as a club.