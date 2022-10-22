« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 278967 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,557
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 04:31:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)

Not just that, but the level of quality required to get into their first team is lower, which means they can afford to put players in and give them game time to develop / assess them. We can maybe afford to do that with the odd few over a season, but no where near what Brighton can.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm »
Also...

Quote
You'd like to think that we're currently earmarking potential players who fit the bill rather than those who are the big name flavour of the month.

Have we ever done that under Klopp?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 05:07:20 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,988
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:07:20 pm
Anddd not happening.


For them or us?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm
For them or us?

Delaney just backtracked and said we're not in for him. INEOS want him if they buy United.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,988
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm
Delaney just backtracked and said we're not in for him. INEOS want him if they buy United.
That's quicker than us ruling out players ;D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,064
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
I really wouldn't get too worked up about the "name" per se in regards to replacing Ward. Especially as recruiting for potential future value and recruiting for playing at a PL/CL winning level right now are different things if we want to believe there is any art still in performing this job. Just really need whoever it is to get in place hopefully ASAP as some fresh set of eyes seem sorely needed.
Logged

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
I really wouldn't get too worked up about the "name" per se in regards to replacing Ward. Especially as recruiting for potential future value and recruiting for playing at a PL/CL winning level right now are different things if we want to believe there is any art still in performing this job. Just really need whoever it is to get in place hopefully ASAP as some fresh set of eyes seem sorely needed.

And that means ? any good candidate for that position would ask for budget/responsibility etc .
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Also...

Have we ever done that under Klopp?

VVD for about - dont know - a year
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,064
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
And that means ? any good candidate for that position would ask for budget/responsibility etc .

Do you have information that Mitchell wasn't given the budget or responsibility he wanted? All I'm seeing is he will go with INEOS to ManU if they win the bid. And even if he was what he's had to recruit for in his career isn't the same as what he would be recruiting for here which is my point. There's no guarantee his methods would translate. I get that you could say it about almost any candidate but that's my point in that it's not so much about who but when.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:01:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)

This, As much as we all probably admire the way Brighton are run, they can certainly take a lot more risks than us, They don't have the "top Club" tax when it comes to transfers either

We should probably look to something like Real Madrid. Signing players like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Vinicus but also getting rid of players like Varane, Casemrio and making a hell of a lot of money from selling their academy players 
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
VVD for about - dont know - a year

We signed Van Dijk because he was flavour of the month? :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:01:32 am
This, As much as we all probably admire the way Brighton are run, they can certainly take a lot more risks than us, They don't have the "top Club" tax when it comes to transfers either

We should probably look to something like Real Madrid. Signing players like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Vinicus but also getting rid of players like Varane, Casemrio and making a hell of a lot of money from selling their academy players

The main take aways I can see from Brighton is their focus on the South American market, we appear to be massively behind the curve with regards to this.

It's why FSG should be growing a multi-club type environment so we can take what a team like Brighton does well i.e. the recruitment, but having a solid loan system to get said players the game time needed to progress.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:44 am by Draex »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Yeah the multi-club thing is a little frustrating that we didn't proceed with as there was speculation we were looking. Goes way back though, I seem to remember we had things with Le Havre and Genk which didn't amount to much....and those clubs have had loads of class 'graduates' since. Maybe when Everton go down we can use them to blood some youngsters.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 09:36:31 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:20:16 am
Yeah the multi-club thing is a little frustrating that we didn't proceed with as there was speculation we were looking. Goes way back though, I seem to remember we had things with Le Havre and Genk which didn't amount to much....and those clubs have had loads of class 'graduates' since. Maybe when Everton go down we can use them to blood some youngsters.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-owners-fsg-linked-another-23196502

Need to move from monitoring to buying!

Hence why the investment needs sorting out, that's the moves we need to make to enable us to compete at the top without a sportswasher sugar daddy.

My ideal scenario is investment comes, for players and for expanding FSG's ownership of some new clubs, Edwards comes back as the Sporting Director for FSG football!
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 10:14:52 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:01:32 am
This, As much as we all probably admire the way Brighton are run, they can certainly take a lot more risks than us, They don't have the "top Club" tax when it comes to transfers either

We should probably look to something like Real Madrid. Signing players like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Vinicus but also getting rid of players like Varane, Casemrio and making a hell of a lot of money from selling their academy players 

I agree in principle with this.

However, Real Madrid are virtually guaranteed to be a CL team every season. They can sell a Varane or Casimeiro with the knowledge that any short term drop off is unlikely to make them fall outside the CL places. The competition in Spain has been pretty poor the last few years. Additionally they know they still have the talent and history to make an impression in the CL (even if the league goes wrong -  i.e. come 2nd).

The risk:reward scenario for Liverpool (and the other big English clubs) is different. The competition for CL places is a lot more intense than in La Liga. The competition, in terms of opposition each week, is much better.

So whilst I don't disagree with the premise of following a similar strategy to Real, in terms off recruitment and binning off some players in the 28-32 range to raise money, the risk associated with it is much bigger for Liverpool versus Real.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,278
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)

I would love you to explain how there is no pressure on Brighton. Was there no pressure when they were getting promoted from Division one or the Championship? Was there no pressure when they fought season after season to stay in the Premier League. Was there no pressure when they were building a new ground and funding it.

Just because they had different expectations doesn't mean there hasn't been pressure. Look how many teams go down the route of dinosaur managers and older experienced players when they are in a relegation battle. I would say bringing in young ambitious coaches and blooding new young players whilst playing attractive football in a relegation battle brings its own pressures.

As for their transfer activity considering the transfers they have paid fees for are almost exclusively for players between 18 and 25 I wouldn't call it scattergun. The major thing though is that as they have improved so has the quality of players they have signed. So given Bloom's incredible data-driven approach, who is to say it won't work at a higher level.

Look at the other club he is an owner of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who have gone from nowhere to competing in the CL qualifiers and later stages of the Europa League. I think it is naive to write Brighton off and assume they won't be able to attract a higher-quality of player as they grow as a club. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:27 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on February  2, 2023, 10:36:43 am
Getting tickets fro Euro 96, then a Macdonalds.


Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • @sattapaal
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
Personally, I believe its riskIER to buy big budget talent, like say Bellingham and Nunez. Players like VVD, Allison, Fabinho had more pedigree, but there is always an element of risk when buying a player.

But this is where scouts earn their money. The data analysts and the scouts have to work together to identify targets, but also when the players have been signed, and its not working, we have to be quicker in shipping them out. If we bought 4 players of a total fee of £40mill, with wages totaling £200kpw, I dont really see the financial risk. The risk would be actually playing them in the first team. As Bajcetic gets games ahead of the likes of Milner, Ox and Keita, you have to question why we dont have more waiting in the wings, be it from the u21's or in the wider squad.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,996
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
Great pic - one dude is wearing winter gear, another is shirtless.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Also...

Have we ever done that under Klopp?

Depends how you define that phrase. Van Dijk was certainly the must have CB when we got him. Allisson was the no. 1 GK in the world. Nunez was attracting a bunch of interest.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Depends how you define that phrase. Van Dijk was certainly the must have CB when we got him. Allisson was the no. 1 GK in the world. Nunez was attracting a bunch of interest.

Considering it was in a paragraph talking about Uniteds consistent failings over the last decade with big name signings and players losing motivation (or never having it), I'd suggest it was along the lines of the likes of Di Maria, Lukaku, Ronaldo etc. Rather than good players who were performing well at good teams without truly breaking out, before their peak age. Like VVD, or Allison, or Nunez.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,810
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Depends how you define that phrase. Van Dijk was certainly the must have CB when we got him. Allisson was the no. 1 GK in the world. Nunez was attracting a bunch of interest.

he was?

He had played 1 full season in Europe at that point. And yes, thats not the world, but the strongest leagues are there, and  I dont believe he was considered the number 1 goalie in Europe at the time.  He became that here.

Also as an aside, the word bunch to describe a lot is one of my biggest hates in American English - Nothing to do with the topic, just wanted to put that out there  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 