Personally, I believe its riskIER to buy big budget talent, like say Bellingham and Nunez. Players like VVD, Allison, Fabinho had more pedigree, but there is always an element of risk when buying a player.
But this is where scouts earn their money. The data analysts and the scouts have to work together to identify targets, but also when the players have been signed, and its not working, we have to be quicker in shipping them out. If we bought 4 players of a total fee of £40mill, with wages totaling £200kpw, I dont really see the financial risk. The risk would be actually playing them in the first team. As Bajcetic gets games ahead of the likes of Milner, Ox and Keita, you have to question why we dont have more waiting in the wings, be it from the u21's or in the wider squad.