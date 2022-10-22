« previous next »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)

Not just that, but the level of quality required to get into their first team is lower, which means they can afford to put players in and give them game time to develop / assess them. We can maybe afford to do that with the odd few over a season, but no where near what Brighton can.
You'd like to think that we're currently earmarking potential players who fit the bill rather than those who are the big name flavour of the month.

Have we ever done that under Klopp?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:07:20 pm
Anddd not happening.


For them or us?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm
For them or us?

Delaney just backtracked and said we're not in for him. INEOS want him if they buy United.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm
Delaney just backtracked and said we're not in for him. INEOS want him if they buy United.
That's quicker than us ruling out players ;D
I really wouldn't get too worked up about the "name" per se in regards to replacing Ward. Especially as recruiting for potential future value and recruiting for playing at a PL/CL winning level right now are different things if we want to believe there is any art still in performing this job. Just really need whoever it is to get in place hopefully ASAP as some fresh set of eyes seem sorely needed.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
I really wouldn't get too worked up about the "name" per se in regards to replacing Ward. Especially as recruiting for potential future value and recruiting for playing at a PL/CL winning level right now are different things if we want to believe there is any art still in performing this job. Just really need whoever it is to get in place hopefully ASAP as some fresh set of eyes seem sorely needed.

And that means ? any good candidate for that position would ask for budget/responsibility etc .
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Also...

Have we ever done that under Klopp?

VVD for about - dont know - a year
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
And that means ? any good candidate for that position would ask for budget/responsibility etc .

Do you have information that Mitchell wasn't given the budget or responsibility he wanted? All I'm seeing is he will go with INEOS to ManU if they win the bid. And even if he was what he's had to recruit for in his career isn't the same as what he would be recruiting for here which is my point. There's no guarantee his methods would translate. I get that you could say it about almost any candidate but that's my point in that it's not so much about who but when.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Its true....but it once again probably needs repeating that Brighton are a completely different prospect to us. They can afford to do it because there's no pressure (they've signed 22 players in the last three seasons btw, for the senior squad, the vast majority of whom I doubt many/any of us have heard of, so it does also look fairly scattergun)

This, As much as we all probably admire the way Brighton are run, they can certainly take a lot more risks than us, They don't have the "top Club" tax when it comes to transfers either

We should probably look to something like Real Madrid. Signing players like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Vinicus but also getting rid of players like Varane, Casemrio and making a hell of a lot of money from selling their academy players 
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
VVD for about - dont know - a year

We signed Van Dijk because he was flavour of the month? :D
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:01:32 am
This, As much as we all probably admire the way Brighton are run, they can certainly take a lot more risks than us, They don't have the "top Club" tax when it comes to transfers either

We should probably look to something like Real Madrid. Signing players like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Vinicus but also getting rid of players like Varane, Casemrio and making a hell of a lot of money from selling their academy players

The main take aways I can see from Brighton is their focus on the South American market, we appear to be massively behind the curve with regards to this.

It's why FSG should be growing a multi-club type environement so we can take what a team like Brighton does well i.e. the recruitment, but having a solid loan system to get said players the game time needed to progress.
Yeah the multi-club thing is a little frustrating that we didn't proceed with as there was speculation we were looking. Goes way back though, I seem to remember we had things with Le Havre and Genk which didn't amount to much....and those clubs have had loads of class 'graduates' since. Maybe when Everton go down we can use them to blood some youngsters.
